JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —12.02.2022 — Ron DeSantis Surging Past Trump in Polls —Communism on the Rise in Honduras — Wasserman Schultz, Rubio, AOC, Jones—More...

Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Georgia runoff Senate vote a new test for Biden
Voters were going to the polls in the southern US state of Georgia on Tuesday to choose between a pastor and a former American football star in a Senate race with high stakes for Joe Biden's presidency. And in yet another sign of how high the stakes are, $400 million has been spent in the campaign, making the Georgia race the most expensive in all of the midterms.
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Elon Musk Fires Twitter’s General Counsel Over Hunter Biden Laptop Saga
New Twitter owner Elon Musk has fired the company’s general counsel, James Baker, citing his role in the Hunter Biden laptop saga. “In light of concerns about Baker’s possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue, he was exited from Twitter today,” Musk wrote. Shortly before the 2020 election, Twitter shut down sharing of a New York Post story about the laptop, with the company saying at the time that it violated its “hacked materials” policy. In recent days, Musk has been pitching a series of internal “revelations” about what happened that day at Twitter via Substack...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Jan. 6 committee to issue criminal referrals, chairman says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will make criminal referrals to the Justice Department as it wraps up its probe and looks to publish a final report by the end of the year, the panel’s chairman said Tuesday. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters that the committee has decided to issue the referrals recommending criminal prosecution, but did not disclose who the targets will be or if former President Donald Trump will be among them. “At this point, there’ll be a separate document coming from me to DOJ,” Thompson told reporters at the Capitol. Thompson said the committee is meeting later Tuesday to discuss the details.
Report: cybercrime at near-record highs in Washington state
(The Center Square) – Cybercrime in Washington state is at its second highest recorded level, according to a data breach report released Monday by the state Attorney General’s Office. State law mandates organizations that experience a data breach send notices to all consumers whose data was exposed and report breaches impacting more than 500 Washingtonians to the Attorney General’s Office. Per the 28-page report, 4.5 million data breach notices were...
