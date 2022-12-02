ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —12.02.2022 — Ron DeSantis Surging Past Trump in Polls —Communism on the Rise in Honduras — Wasserman Schultz, Rubio, AOC, Jones—More...

By Javier Manjarres
floridianpress.com
 4 days ago
AFP

Georgia runoff Senate vote a new test for Biden

Voters were going to the polls in the southern US state of Georgia on Tuesday to choose between a pastor and a former American football star in a Senate race with high stakes for Joe Biden's presidency. And in yet another sign of how high the stakes are, $400 million has been spent in the campaign, making the Georgia race the most expensive in all of the midterms.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Fires Twitter’s General Counsel Over Hunter Biden Laptop Saga

New Twitter owner Elon Musk has fired the company’s general counsel, James Baker, citing his role in the Hunter Biden laptop saga. “In light of concerns about Baker’s possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue, he was exited from Twitter today,” Musk wrote. Shortly before the 2020 election, Twitter shut down sharing of a New York Post story about the laptop, with the company saying at the time that it violated its “hacked materials” policy. In recent days, Musk has been pitching a series of internal “revelations” about what happened that day at Twitter via Substack...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 committee to issue criminal referrals, chairman says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will make criminal referrals to the Justice Department as it wraps up its probe and looks to publish a final report by the end of the year, the panel’s chairman said Tuesday. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters that the committee has decided to issue the referrals recommending criminal prosecution, but did not disclose who the targets will be or if former President Donald Trump will be among them. “At this point, there’ll be a separate document coming from me to DOJ,” Thompson told reporters at the Capitol. Thompson said the committee is meeting later Tuesday to discuss the details.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Report: cybercrime at near-record highs in Washington state

(The Center Square) – Cybercrime in Washington state is at its second highest recorded level, according to a data breach report released Monday by the state Attorney General’s Office. State law mandates organizations that experience a data breach send notices to all consumers whose data was exposed and report breaches impacting more than 500 Washingtonians to the Attorney General’s Office. Per the 28-page report, 4.5 million data breach notices were...
WASHINGTON STATE

