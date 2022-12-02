Read full article on original website
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Along Minnesota Highway
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in the Twin Cities Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report says 39-year-old Jacob Witt was walking north across Hwy. 13 at Nicolette Ave. in Burnsville when he was hit by a westbound pick-up truck. The truck was driven by 18-year-old Tyus Smith of Prior Lake.
Every Winter Event in Central Minnesota this Holiday Season
It may be cold outside, but there are still fun and enjoyable things to do! Plus, what if you want to try some new activity but don’t know where to start? I got the whole list. The Holidazle festivities are almost done, but not quite yet. Until December 18th,...
Minnesota Town Featured on the Hallmark Channel ‘Christmas Cams’
I'm not sure if this is something the Hallmark Channel does every year but this year I've taken notice of it because a Minnesota town is featured! On the Hallmark Channel website, they have this thing called 'Christmas Cams'. It's a live feed of a few towns around the US that are like real-life Hallmark movie sets.
Why Roads Are Treacherous in Minnesota in the Winter [watch]
We've all heard many times how winter driving in Minnesota requires you to slow down, but these videos PROVE how treacherous driving in the winter can be if you're going too fast. If you've lived in the Land of 10,000 (Snow-and-Ice-Covered) Lakes for any length of time, you know how...
Hey Minnesota! Can You Safely Eat Spotted Cooked Ham?
I'm not trying to add worry if you've purchased your Christmas ham but one Minnesotan recently posted some pictures to a social media page, devoted to cottage food producers, of cooked and spotted ham. The question was asked, whether or not it was safe to eat, and what they should do with it. The answers were very educational, and I wanted to share them with you, in case this happens to you, which it could as it seems to be pretty common.
Popular St. Paul Breakfast Restaurant is Planning Another Minnesota Location
St. Pauls’ popular breakfast restaurant, Hope Breakfast Bar, has announced it is planning on expanding with a new location in Eagan MN. Hope Breakfast Bar is also located in St. Louis Park's West End, but following a remodel of space at 1012 Diffley Road, Eagan (near Dunn Bros. Coffee), they are hoping to get things started soon.
MnDOT Opens 3rd Annual Snowplow Name Contest
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking you to help name a snow plow again this year. MnDOT is inviting the public to help name one of eight plows, one for each district in the state. The deadline is December 16th. Each person may only submit...
Can You Legally Pass A Snow Plow Here In Minnesota?
Now that there's snow on the ground again in Minnesota, there's always one question I wonder about: Can you legally pass a snow plow?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, we're used to seeing snow and the equipment used to clear that snow off our roads and highways. Unlike other states where they don't get snow all that often when Old Man Winter drops more of the white stuff, Minnesota knows what to do, right?
USPS Shares Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Minnesota
Do you have all of your holiday cards and packages ready to be mailed out? Now is the time to get that taken care of so you make sure the items get to their destination before Christmas. The United States Postal Service shared information on shipping deadlines for the 2022 season.
Two Minnesota Items on Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2022
Oprah has come out with her list of favorite things for 2022. There are some familiar items that she's had on her Favorite Things before and there are some new ones. This year there are two items that have Minnesota ties!. Oprah's Favorite Things of 2022. I enjoy looking through...
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
Minnesota Tow Truck Driver Sentenced for Meth Trafficking
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A northern Minnesota tow truck operator has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he was caught trafficking large quantities of meth three different times from February 2020 to September 2021. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway received his prison...
Was This In Minnesota? It’s Hard To Believe That This Was Caught On Camera!
Since Minnesota has seen colder temps, and we know there is ice out on the lakes in Northern Minnesota, a bunch of us Central Minnesotans have started to get the itch to head out and drop in a line. I was scrolling through Instagram the other day and ran across this Reel from the Sportsman's Journal TV, and I had to watch it twice to figure out where the 2nd fish came from! Could this have been filmed in Northern Minnesota right before Thanksgiving?
4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI
Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
Special Report: Legalized Cannabis Could Skyrocket Minnesota Traffic Deaths
Working its way through the Minnesota legislature is an attempt to legalize recreational marijuana use. What does one local law enforcement leader think of it? Let's find out. This is a gathering information story. For you. One of the many stories I hope you'll read in the near future. Recently, Sheriff Kevin Torgerson was featured on the Y-105FM Early Morning Show.
See Inside a Wild Illinois Home with Indoor Pool, Golf & Theater
Do you love swimming, mini-golf and movies? If you can say yes to all of those, I found a place in Illinois that includes an indoor pool, putting green and huge theater and you can stay there if you want. This unique home is packed with fun options. Wanna swim...
Minnesota Pollution Control Says Don’t Over Salt This Winter
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is asking everyone to do their part and help protect our freshwater sources from excessive salt. The MPCA says salt is commonly over-applied, sending too much chloride into our lakes and streams. Chloride is toxic to fish and other aquatic wildlife.
Have You Ever Tried Minnesota’s Official State Candy?
What sweet treats are on your Mt. Rushmore of candy? I'd pick Reece's Peanut Butter Cups, Peanut M&Ms, Kit-Kats, and Snickers. None of those are Minnesota's official state candy. What about Starbursts or Skittles? Nope and Nope. Minnesota's official state candy is made right here in the Land of 10,000...
Minnesota Budget Surplus Now A Projected $17.6 Billion
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Budget Surplus has grown to an estimated $17.6 billion. The Minnesota Office of Budget and Management says strong tax collections and lower-than-projected spending are adding to the fiscal year 2022-2023 surplus. House Minority Leader Republican Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring has released...
