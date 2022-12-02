ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 43

Wanted man arrested at Lancaster County Sheetz

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was arrested at a Lancaster County Sheetz today after a brief chase. According to the Manheim Township Police were alerted that State Probation and Parole officers were following a wanted felon from Lancaster. The suspect, 25, was wanted on felony warrants. The...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

‘He was the chief’: Dauphin County DA speaks about police officer who allegedly stole guns, falsified time

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Halifax police chief Christopher Still was arrested last week after he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets and also allegedly stole three firearms from the evidence locker, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office reported. Still was formally employed with the Halifax Borough Police Department as well as the Marysville Borough […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while on duty

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who was allegedly driving intoxicated while he was on duty. According to police, Austin J. Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday, Nov. 27. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Police Asking Witnesses to Come Forward In 3 Weekend Shootings

> Police Asking Witnesses to Come Forward In 3 Weekend Shootings. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg police say tips from the public were crucial in solving two murders last week. They'd like witnesses to come forward again for three shootings that happened over this past weekend as well. A man was shot late Friday night in the 1900 block of Walnut Street. Also, a shots-fired investigation is active for an incident that happened Saturday night near Third and Herr Streets. Then a man was shot Sunday afternoon at an apartment in the 500 block of Woodbine Street. So far, no arrests have been announced in these three latest cases.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg police arrest man for alleged unlawful contact with minor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Eduardo Montalvo was arrested on Dec. 2 for charges related to a sexual offense involving unlawful contact with a minor. On Aug. 8, 2022, the Harrisburg Police were notified of an incident involving unlawful contact with a minor,...
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Arrest Made in Shooting Death of 17YO who Reportedly Stole Suspect's Bike

>Arrest Made in Shooting Death of 17YO who Reportedly Stole Suspect's Dirt Bike. (Dauphin County, PA) -- Harrisburg Police say a local man has been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old boy who the man believed had stolen a dirt-bike motorcycle from him. Miguel Sliger-Rivera, who is 36, was arrested Thursday for the murder of 17-year-old Tyandre Warren. The teen was found shot to death November 26th in the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets in Harrisburg. During the investigation, police determined that Warren had a dirt bike that had been stolen from Sliger-Rivera the day before. Police additionally served a search warrant on the suspect's home and found drug gear and handguns.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Police find shell casings, car with bullet holes in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are looking into a shots-fired incident that happened just after midnight on Sunday. Officers responded to North Third and Herr streets after getting reports of a shooting. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene. They also said a man was trying to leave...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police

Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man arrested in connection to alleged Hanover armed robbery

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Penn Township Police, a man has been arrested in connection to an alleged armed robbery that took place on Friday, Dec. 2. On Friday, Dec. 2 at 9:55 a.m., Penn Township Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Meade Avenue located in Hanover for a report of an armed robbery, police say.
HANOVER, PA
FOX 43

York City Police holds inaugural 'Shop with a Cop'

YORK, Pa. — Christmas came early for a group of kids in York on Monday. York City Police partnered with organizations and families in the community hold their first-ever 'Shop with a Cop.'. A dozen children from the York community, including some with Cornerstone Youth Home, got the opportunity...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg police investigating three weekend shootings

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police are asking for the public's help to solve three shootings that happened over the weekend. Late Friday night, a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said the man had been shot in the 1900 block of Walnut Street. Car...
HARRISBURG, PA

