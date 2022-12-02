Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: Vres looks to continue Croatian legacy of basketballThe LanternColumbus, OH
Coffee community: How Black Kahawa Coffee is uniting the people of ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Straight No Chaser’s tour to stop by Columbus Friday at Palace TheatreThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State Visits Ryan Montgomery, Kayden McDonald, KingJoseph Edwards Monday, Jadon Perlotte to Commit Thursday
After the dead period lifted Friday, Ohio State coaches hit the road across various cities throughout the country to forge ahead on the recruiting trail. Those recruiting efforts continued on Monday as the coaches made several key stops to begin their week. Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis stayed local to start his week, as he stopped at Findlay High School Monday to check in on priority 2025 target Ryan Montgomery – the younger brother of 2023 commit Luke Montgomery – who visited Ohio State twice this fall, including for the Michigan game on Nov. 26.
Ohio State Has A Second Lease on Life, J.J. McCarthy Wants A Rematch of The Game in the CFP and Nick Saban's Lobbying Didn't Work
The World Famous Ohio State Buckeyes will be one of four teams in college football with a chance to win the national championship this season. We all had that after the football game that was played on Nov. 26, right?. Right?. Let's have a good Monday, shall we?. “A SECOND...
2024 Wide Receiver Elijah Moore Views Ohio State As a Dream School, Says the Buckeyes Are Near the Top of His List After Receiving an Offer on His Visit
Elijah Moore has always considered Ohio State to be a dream school. Although the three-star 2024 wide receiver grew up in Maryland, the two college football teams Moore planned his Saturdays around watching were the Buckeyes and LSU. In particular, he wanted to watch Ohio State’s wide receivers play and focus on the Tigers’ defensive backs. He has vivid memories of watching past OSU teams, recalling watching Ezekiel Elliott, Braxton Miller and Michael Thomas when they donned the scarlet and gray.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Moves Up to No. 3 in the Week 5 Release of the AP Top 25 Poll
Ohio State women's basketball has been a force to be reckoned with this season, leading the team to continue climbing the rankings week to week. On Monday, the Buckeyes checked in at No. 3 in the AP Poll – 11 spots above where head coach Kevin McGuff's squad began the year as the No. 14-ranked team in America. Ohio State falls behind defending national champion South Carolina and 2022 Final Four participant Stanford in the poll, while Indiana and Notre Dame round out the top-five spots.
Brice Sensabaugh And Roddy Gayle Jr. Talk Progress During Freshman Season, Upcoming Big Ten Opener Against Rutgers
Brice Sensabaugh, Roddy Gayle Jr. and several other young Buckeyes are gearing up to play the first Big Ten opponent of their college career on Thursday. Ohio State hosts Rutgers in its ninth game of the season at 7 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center. The Scarlet Knights will be a step up in competition from the Buckeyes' last time out against St. Francis, a mid-major team it blew out by 37, but Ohio State has already taken on three ranked opponents in 2022-23.
College Football Playoff Selection Committee Thought TCU’s “Body of Work” Was Better Than Ohio State
According to College Football Playoff selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan, there was no effort to avoid an Ohio State/Michigan rematch in the CFP semifinals. Corrigan said there was no discussion among committee members about trying to avoid pitting the Buckeyes and Wolverines against each other, but that the committee felt TCU deserved to be ranked ahead of Ohio State, giving the Horned Frogs the No. 3 seed and the Buckeyes the No. 4 seed in this year’s CFP.
Ohio State Took “A Hard Look in the Mirror” Following Michigan Loss, Then Turned Page to Preparing for College Football Playoff
Ohio State didn’t get here the way it wanted to get here, but the Buckeyes are in the place they had hoped they’d be right now all along. After a tense week of uncertainty following a loss to Michigan in the regular-season finale that kept the Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Championship Game, Ohio State got confirmation that it would still have an opportunity to compete for a national championship on Sunday when the Buckeyes received the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff.
Ryan Day Says There's “Unbelievable Excitement” At Ohio State After Earning College Football Playoff Berth:
Things seemed bleak for the Buckeyes at this point last week. That’s all changed. Despite closing the regular season with a loss to Michigan that cost Ohio State a chance to win the Big Ten title, it still earned a College Football Playoff spot Sunday, renewing the Buckeyes’ hopes of winning the national championship. It won’t be an easy path, given Ohio State must face the defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Georgia in a CFP semifinal matchup at the end of the month, but all Ryan Day and company wanted was a chance.
Ohio State to Face Georgia in College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl
As the No. 4 seed in this year's College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes are set to face No. 1 Georgia in the CFP semifinals. The teams will battle on Dec. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as part of the Peach Bowl. In the other semifinal, second-ranked Michigan will face...
Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart Shares Initial Thoughts on the Bulldogs’ Matchup With Ohio State in the CFP:
With the matchup between Ohio State and Georgia in the College Football Playoff set, Kirby Smart shared his thoughts on the Buckeyes on Sunday. The Georgia head coach was interviewed by ESPN's CFP selection show hosts Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway, among others, and said a talented Buckeye team awaits the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. He also expects Ryan Day to have his players ready for a four-quarter battle in Atlanta.
Ryan Day Says CFP Berth is "Unbelievable Chance" For OSU, Thinks A National Championship Rematch Against Michigan Would Be "Historic"
Ohio State earned the No. 4 ranking in Sunday's College Football Playoff rankings, and will now prepare to play the No. 1 team in the country at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 31. At a press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, Ryan Day addressed the Buckeyes'...
Five Ohio State Freshmen Who Flashed During the 2022 Regular Season
In recent years, Ohio State has benefited from a multitude of talented freshmen seeing early playing time and making their mark on the team as pups. Players like Denzel Burke, J.K. Dobbins, TreVeyon Henderson, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson all made their mark immediately in their first years as Buckeyes.
Chris Holtmann Previews Ohio State's Big Ten Opener Against Rutgers
Big Ten basketball season is upon us. The Buckeyes open their conference slate at home against the Scarlet Knights on Thursday, and while Ohio State has already faced two of KenPom's top 20 defenses in the country this season, Rutgers ranks even higher (No. 6). “I think they’re one of...
Sammy Sasso Named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week After Winning the Cliff Keen Invitational
Sammy Sasso went to Sin City and rolled nothing but sevens all weekend long. The redshirt senior was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week after going 5-0 at the 40th annual Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, winning the 149-pound bracket. Sasso was named Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament...
