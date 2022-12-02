ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wolf hybrid
7d ago

Back when I was in high school there was a guy who only had one arm, so we just considered him to be half armed. Other than that, everyone came to school fully armed.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Police: Three injured, one killed in south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX - A person died in a Phoenix shooting and three others were injured Friday night, the police department said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue where witnesses say they saw several people running away from the scene after hearing rounds of gunfire.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police investigating man's murder in west Phoenix

PHOENIX - A murder investigation is underway after a man died after being shot in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 8 to reports of a shooting near 67th Avenue and Fillmore Street. Once at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Eduardo Uzueta, who had been shot. Uzueta was taken to a hospital where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shooting at Phoenix hotel leaves person injured

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting at a Phoenix hotel that left one person injured. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened just before midnight on Dec. 7 at the HomeTowne Studios, located near 19th and Dunlap Avenues. Investigators say a person who was staying in one of the hotel...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect sought in Glendale shooting that left 2 injured

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting in Glendale that left two people injured. Glendale Police say the shooting happened on Dec. 7 near 55th Avenue and Orangewood after they received a call from a person who said they had been shot. When officers got...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Glendale officer uses taser on accused shoplifter 14 times, bodycam video shows

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A body camera captured the moments a Glendale police officer used his taser 14 times on an alleged shoplifter on Tuesday afternoon. It all started after the woman, who is accused of stealing items from a Walmart, was seen with brass knuckles. An officer worked to try and take her into custody, and a struggle ensued.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dies after being shot in west Phoenix, suspect on the loose

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for the person responsible for fatally shooting a man in a car on Wednesday night. The incident started after first responders went to the scene of a crash near 69th Drive and Fillmore Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. A vehicle had...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Downtown Mesa shoe repair shop owner found dead in business

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa Police is looking for answers after the owner of a shoe repair shop was found dead in his business. The body of 58-year-old Jesus De La Rosa was found inside Lamb's Shoe Repair near Main Street and MacDonald on Dec. 6. Investigators are asking anyone who...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Child dies after being hit by car in Phoenix

According to Phoenix Police, a man was walking his child to school near 27th Avenue and Pierson Street when they were hit by a car. The child was taken to a hospital where he later died. It's unknown if the boy's father was hurt.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman killed in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash

Phoenix Police say the crash happened near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers got to the scene, they found a pedestrian lying in the roadway. The unidentified victim died at the scene. Investigators say the driver involved in the crash did not stay at the scene. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 teens dead, 2 others hospitalized after car hits tree in Surprise

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Two teenagers are dead and two others remain hospitalized after a car crashed into a tree Wednesday night in Surprise, police said. The single-car collision happened just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 7 near 151st Avenue and Paradise Lane. The 17-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the...
SURPRISE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Kari Lake files 70-page lawsuit against top Arizona election officials

PHOENIX - Kari Lake filed a lawsuit against several top election officials in Arizona on Friday just days following the certification of the 2022 election in which she lost her bid to become governor. "The eyes of the country are on Arizona," the lawsuit filing begins. The 70-page lawsuit was...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

81 years after Pearl Harbor, a new USS Arizona is being built

RHODE ISLAND - On the anniversary of Pearl Harbor this year, there was a keel-laying ceremony for a new submarine - the USS Arizona. This comes after the original USS Arizona sunk in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. "The USS Arizona in reference to the...
GILBERT, AZ

