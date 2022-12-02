PHOENIX - A murder investigation is underway after a man died after being shot in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 8 to reports of a shooting near 67th Avenue and Fillmore Street. Once at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Eduardo Uzueta, who had been shot. Uzueta was taken to a hospital where he later died.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO