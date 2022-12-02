Read full article on original website
wolf hybrid
7d ago
Back when I was in high school there was a guy who only had one arm, so we just considered him to be half armed. Other than that, everyone came to school fully armed.
Reply(2)
2
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Three injured, one killed in south Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - A person died in a Phoenix shooting and three others were injured Friday night, the police department said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 24th Street and Southern Avenue where witnesses say they saw several people running away from the scene after hearing rounds of gunfire.
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating man's murder in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - A murder investigation is underway after a man died after being shot in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 8 to reports of a shooting near 67th Avenue and Fillmore Street. Once at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Eduardo Uzueta, who had been shot. Uzueta was taken to a hospital where he later died.
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting at Phoenix hotel leaves person injured
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting at a Phoenix hotel that left one person injured. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened just before midnight on Dec. 7 at the HomeTowne Studios, located near 19th and Dunlap Avenues. Investigators say a person who was staying in one of the hotel...
fox10phoenix.com
Girlfriend shoots boyfriend during argument in Phoenix, leads to carjacking in Glendale: police
GLENDALE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after police say a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend escalated into a shooting that led to a carjacking in Glendale. Glendale Police say the incident started just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 9 when two victims were in Phoenix visiting the...
fox10phoenix.com
Man killed, woman hurt in shooting at north Phoenix Jack in the Box; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a north Phoenix fast food restaurant left a man dead and a woman injured. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at a Jack in the Box located near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect sought in Glendale shooting that left 2 injured
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting in Glendale that left two people injured. Glendale Police say the shooting happened on Dec. 7 near 55th Avenue and Orangewood after they received a call from a person who said they had been shot. When officers got...
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale officer uses taser on accused shoplifter 14 times, bodycam video shows
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A body camera captured the moments a Glendale police officer used his taser 14 times on an alleged shoplifter on Tuesday afternoon. It all started after the woman, who is accused of stealing items from a Walmart, was seen with brass knuckles. An officer worked to try and take her into custody, and a struggle ensued.
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after being shot in west Phoenix, suspect on the loose
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for the person responsible for fatally shooting a man in a car on Wednesday night. The incident started after first responders went to the scene of a crash near 69th Drive and Fillmore Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. A vehicle had...
fox10phoenix.com
Downtown Mesa shoe repair shop owner found dead in business
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa Police is looking for answers after the owner of a shoe repair shop was found dead in his business. The body of 58-year-old Jesus De La Rosa was found inside Lamb's Shoe Repair near Main Street and MacDonald on Dec. 6. Investigators are asking anyone who...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dies after being shot in downtown Phoenix over parking spot fight, witnesses say
PHOENIX - A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in downtown Phoenix, and witnesses say it happened after an argument over a parking spot. Ricardo Martinez, 39, was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after the shooting near 2nd Avenue and Fillmore. Martinez later died at the hospital from his injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Child dies after being hit by car in Phoenix
According to Phoenix Police, a man was walking his child to school near 27th Avenue and Pierson Street when they were hit by a car. The child was taken to a hospital where he later died. It's unknown if the boy's father was hurt.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman killed in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash
Phoenix Police say the crash happened near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers got to the scene, they found a pedestrian lying in the roadway. The unidentified victim died at the scene. Investigators say the driver involved in the crash did not stay at the scene. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Family of man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake moves forward with lawsuit, asking for $3M in damages
TEMPE, Ariz. - The family of a man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake is moving forward with a lawsuit against the city. The mother of Sean Bickings filed a notice of claim against the city of Tempe, and the family is asking for $3 million in damages. Bickings drowned...
fox10phoenix.com
2 teens dead, 2 others hospitalized after car hits tree in Surprise
SURPRISE, Ariz. - Two teenagers are dead and two others remain hospitalized after a car crashed into a tree Wednesday night in Surprise, police said. The single-car collision happened just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 7 near 151st Avenue and Paradise Lane. The 17-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dies following motorcycle crash in Phoenix
A woman has died following a motorcycle crash in Phoenix near 21st Street and Bell Road. Bell Road was shut down in the are due to the investigation.
fox10phoenix.com
As another woman dies in a Phoenix hit-and-run crash, advocates blame dangerous city streets
PHOENIX - A woman is dead and a suspect is on the loose following a hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers got to the scene, they found a pedestrian lying in the roadway.
fox10phoenix.com
Fire breaks out at Phoenix strip mall; no injuries reported
Firefighters were busy Thursday morning when a fire broke out at a strip mall in Phoenix. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
fox10phoenix.com
20 Peoria elementary school students get sick after eating lunch on field trip
PEORIA, Ariz. - Nearly two dozen students at Zuni Hills Elementary School in Peoria started vomiting after eating lunch during a field trip on Thursday, officials said. Peoria firefighters said they received reports of at least 20 sixth graders throwing up after they ate their lunch off-campus. The kids had...
fox10phoenix.com
Kari Lake files 70-page lawsuit against top Arizona election officials
PHOENIX - Kari Lake filed a lawsuit against several top election officials in Arizona on Friday just days following the certification of the 2022 election in which she lost her bid to become governor. "The eyes of the country are on Arizona," the lawsuit filing begins. The 70-page lawsuit was...
fox10phoenix.com
81 years after Pearl Harbor, a new USS Arizona is being built
RHODE ISLAND - On the anniversary of Pearl Harbor this year, there was a keel-laying ceremony for a new submarine - the USS Arizona. This comes after the original USS Arizona sunk in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. "The USS Arizona in reference to the...
