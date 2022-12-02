Ghana vs Uruguay final score, result: Both sides crash out of World Cup, despite victory for South Americans

Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Is Neymar playing today in World Cup: When is Brazil star back from ankle injury?
Discussion of Neymar's fitness has dominated Brazil's World Cup campaign thus far. And that is perhaps no surprise given that Tite's men have not quite looked themselves since their No.10 limped off in their opening game against Serbia. That dominant win was followed up by a less convincing 1-0 victory...
Cristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking order
Sometimes the end comes gradually, sometimes suddenly. And sometimes both. Two weeks to the day since Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United, Portugal left him out. Discarded by club, dropped by country, Ronaldo should not search out Piers Morgan to cry betrayal again. As Goncalo Ramos did his finest Geoff Hurst impression, starting a World Cup on the bench and scoring a hat-trick in the knockout stages while standing in for a great, Ronaldo found himself replaced by a revelation.When the chant of “Ronaldo” rang around the Lusail after an hour, it was a tribute, rather than a rebellion. The...
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo benched for Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match vs Switzerland
Amid increasing internal and external pressure, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos yanked star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Santos had previously indicated that Ronaldo would not be a lock to start the match, and the Portuguese media had...
Sporting News
Serbia facing FIFA disciplinary action after heated World Cup defeat to Switzerland
Serbia are in hot water with FIFA for matters on and off the pitch during their World Cup defeat to Switzerland. WHAT HAPPENED? Serbia are facing FIFA disciplinary action after an ill-tempered group stage game against Switzerland at World Cup 2022. Dragan Stojkovic's side lost 3-2 and were eliminated from the tournament, but the game was marred by alleged racist chanting and fans displaying fascist slogans. FIFA warned fans about the language being used during the game and tempers boiled over on the pitch too. Seven Serbia players were booked and four Switzerland stars also saw yellow during a stormy encounter.
Sporting News
Who is in the World Cup final? Teams that will play 2022 championship match on December 18 in Doha, Qatar
After a group stage that halved the field and removed former champions including Germany and Uruguay, the knockout phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is ruling more teams out of contention for the final in Qatar. The most momentous match in football will take place in mid-winter for the...
Sporting News
Japan's departure from 2022 World Cup against Croatia was brutal, but their time in Qatar was something to see
If we hadn't had the opportunity to witness their technically astute, precise brand of soccer, powered by an unrelenting belief they belonged on the field with established world powers, we might never have known Japan had visited the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They left nothing behind to remember them but...
