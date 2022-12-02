ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

suncommunitynews.com

Moriah woman accused of holding up local restaurant

MORIAH | An employee at a local Chinese restaurant foiled a hold-up there when he wrested the suspect to the ground before she could flee. State troopers were summoned to the Golden Palace Restaurant at 3266 Broad Street in Port Henry at about 6:52 p.m. Saturday evening, Dec. 3, for the report of a robbery in progress.
PORT HENRY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man sentenced to 27 months for trafficking drugs into Orleans County

NEWPORT — A 23-year-old Connecticut man busted with a large amount of drugs in Orleans County back in 2021 was sentenced today. Jorge Torres, of Hartford, will serve to 27 months of imprisonment. Torres previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. The judge also ordered that...
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested for pulling guns during fight in Cabot

CABOT — Two people were arrested in Cabot yesterday. Authorities were notified of a citizen dispute on Cabot Road at around 9:20 a.m. The complainant told police that Andrew Buckley, 35, of Cabot, had come to the home brandishing a firearm following a verbal dispute. Troopers responded to the...
CABOT, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Report: Documents link St. J man to Eden homicide

A St. Johnsbury man arrested on Friday on unrelated charges may be a person of interest in Thursday night’s deadly shooting in Lamoille County. Shawn Rich, 44, has not been named a suspect. However, the Caledonian-Record reports that court documents link him to the case. Vermont State Police arrested...
EDEN, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington police yet to identify suspect in fatal weekend stabbing

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at Piesanos Restaurant on Main St. early Sunday morning. On Sunday, Burlington Police identified the victim as 23-year- old Abubakar Sharrif, of Burlington. Police responded to calls of a disturbance and assault at the restaurant at 3:08 a.m. Officers...
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

City Police investigate downtown stabbing

PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh City Police are actively investigating a stabbing that happened inside Retro Live Dance Club at 14 Margaret St. early Saturday morning. Anyone present in Retro Live at about 1 a.m. Dec. 3 who has information on the assault is encouraged to call Plattsburgh City Police at 518-563-3411 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 518-726-0794.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Police: Man tried to sell markers stolen from veterans’ graves

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of markers stolen from the graves of veterans were recovered after police were notified a man was trying to sell them. All Metals Recycling in Williston called the police after James Perron, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly tried to sell 34 brass medallions, which according to police is a felony.
WILLISTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for VOC in Highgate

HIGHGATE — A 56-year-old man was charged following an incident in Highgate back in October. On October 25, authorities were notified of a verbal disturbance that occurred outside a home on Christina Drive at around 2:40 p.m. Police say that Jeffrey Cota, of Bakersfield, was involved in the disturbance.
BAKERSFIELD, VT
WCAX

Car crash in Plattsburgh claims one life

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Plattsburgh. Police say it happened around noon on Friday. They say 43-year-old Richie Arroyo of Plattsburgh was driving south on Durand Road when he drove into the oncoming lane, and hit another car head-on. The...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
VTDigger

State police identify victim in fatal Eden shooting

Vermont State Police have identified 66-year-old David Peatman as the victim in last week’s fatal shooting in Eden, according to a press release from the agency. Peatman was shot and killed at his own home on Griggs Road the night of Dec. 1, state police said. Officials have said they believe the people responsible for the shooting fled the scene, though have not publicly named any suspects.
EDEN, VT
newportdispatch.com

mynbc5.com

Burlington police arrest man for allegedly peeping into woman's window, attempted break-in

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police have arrested a man for charges including stalking and voyeurism. Officials said 37-year-old James Townsend, of Burlington, was caught on camera allegedly peeping through a woman's windows. This happened at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Townsend went back to the same home at about 2 a.m. Thursday, trying to get inside the home.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

mynbc5.com

