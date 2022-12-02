Vermont State Police have identified 66-year-old David Peatman as the victim in last week’s fatal shooting in Eden, according to a press release from the agency. Peatman was shot and killed at his own home on Griggs Road the night of Dec. 1, state police said. Officials have said they believe the people responsible for the shooting fled the scene, though have not publicly named any suspects.

EDEN, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO