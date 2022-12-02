Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Police: Montpelier woman charged with using racial slurs, threatening victim
MONTPELIER — A 31-year-old woman was arrested in Montpelier last month. Authorities were notified of an individual who was causing a disturbance outside a business on Main Street at around 12:15 p.m. Police say that they had behaved in a violent, tumultuous, and threatening manner while using racial slurs...
suncommunitynews.com
Moriah woman accused of holding up local restaurant
MORIAH | An employee at a local Chinese restaurant foiled a hold-up there when he wrested the suspect to the ground before she could flee. State troopers were summoned to the Golden Palace Restaurant at 3266 Broad Street in Port Henry at about 6:52 p.m. Saturday evening, Dec. 3, for the report of a robbery in progress.
One hurt in Plattsburgh nightclub stabbing
Details about the incident at Retro Live on Margaret Street remain scarce.
newportdispatch.com
Man sentenced to 27 months for trafficking drugs into Orleans County
NEWPORT — A 23-year-old Connecticut man busted with a large amount of drugs in Orleans County back in 2021 was sentenced today. Jorge Torres, of Hartford, will serve to 27 months of imprisonment. Torres previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. The judge also ordered that...
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested for pulling guns during fight in Cabot
CABOT — Two people were arrested in Cabot yesterday. Authorities were notified of a citizen dispute on Cabot Road at around 9:20 a.m. The complainant told police that Andrew Buckley, 35, of Cabot, had come to the home brandishing a firearm following a verbal dispute. Troopers responded to the...
Murad: Five homicides in one year is ‘historical’
The city's understaffed department is looking to get more officers on the street.
mynbc5.com
Police: Lake Placid man arrested for stealing more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — A Lake Placid man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stole more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford's over the course of several months. New York State Police arrested 35-year-old Vadim Bacsan at the Hannaford in North Elba on Saturday evening following a complaint from store employees.
mychamplainvalley.com
Report: Documents link St. J man to Eden homicide
A St. Johnsbury man arrested on Friday on unrelated charges may be a person of interest in Thursday night’s deadly shooting in Lamoille County. Shawn Rich, 44, has not been named a suspect. However, the Caledonian-Record reports that court documents link him to the case. Vermont State Police arrested...
mynbc5.com
Burlington police yet to identify suspect in fatal weekend stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at Piesanos Restaurant on Main St. early Sunday morning. On Sunday, Burlington Police identified the victim as 23-year- old Abubakar Sharrif, of Burlington. Police responded to calls of a disturbance and assault at the restaurant at 3:08 a.m. Officers...
suncommunitynews.com
City Police investigate downtown stabbing
PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh City Police are actively investigating a stabbing that happened inside Retro Live Dance Club at 14 Margaret St. early Saturday morning. Anyone present in Retro Live at about 1 a.m. Dec. 3 who has information on the assault is encouraged to call Plattsburgh City Police at 518-563-3411 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 518-726-0794.
WCAX
Police: Man tried to sell markers stolen from veterans’ graves
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of markers stolen from the graves of veterans were recovered after police were notified a man was trying to sell them. All Metals Recycling in Williston called the police after James Perron, 36, of St. Albans, allegedly tried to sell 34 brass medallions, which according to police is a felony.
Man killed, 4 people injured in Town of Plattsburgh crash
Police say Richie Arroyo, 43, of Plattsburgh died at the scene on Friday.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for VOC in Highgate
HIGHGATE — A 56-year-old man was charged following an incident in Highgate back in October. On October 25, authorities were notified of a verbal disturbance that occurred outside a home on Christina Drive at around 2:40 p.m. Police say that Jeffrey Cota, of Bakersfield, was involved in the disturbance.
WCAX
Car crash in Plattsburgh claims one life
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Plattsburgh. Police say it happened around noon on Friday. They say 43-year-old Richie Arroyo of Plattsburgh was driving south on Durand Road when he drove into the oncoming lane, and hit another car head-on. The...
VTDigger
State police identify victim in fatal Eden shooting
Vermont State Police have identified 66-year-old David Peatman as the victim in last week’s fatal shooting in Eden, according to a press release from the agency. Peatman was shot and killed at his own home on Griggs Road the night of Dec. 1, state police said. Officials have said they believe the people responsible for the shooting fled the scene, though have not publicly named any suspects.
Fatal shooting in Eden ruled a homicide: autopsy
Troopers believe that the victim was targeted and that there's no threat to public safety.
newportdispatch.com
Eden man shot dead at home on Griggs Road
EDEN — Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred in Eden last week. Authorities were notified of a shot fired at a home on Griggs Road at around 10:20 p.m. Police say they located a deceased man at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates the parties involved fled...
mynbc5.com
Burlington police arrest man for allegedly peeping into woman's window, attempted break-in
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police have arrested a man for charges including stalking and voyeurism. Officials said 37-year-old James Townsend, of Burlington, was caught on camera allegedly peeping through a woman's windows. This happened at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. Police said Townsend went back to the same home at about 2 a.m. Thursday, trying to get inside the home.
newportdispatch.com
Fatal shooting in Eden
EDEN — The Vermont State Police is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late last night in Eden. The investigation began at about 10:20 p.m. when police received a report of shots fired at a home on Griggs Road. Responding troopers located a deceased 66-year-old man at the scene.
mynbc5.com
New York man dies in 2-car crash in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York state police say a 43-year-old man died in a car crash in the town of Plattsburgh on Friday around 11:49 a.m. After a lengthy investigation, state police say Richie Arroyo of Plattsburgh, NY, was traveling southbound on Durand Road, when he crashed head-on into another car.
