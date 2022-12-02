Read full article on original website
Family Loses 2nd Child In Thanksgiving Cold Case
For one family, Thanksgiving is a time when a tragic past is remembered. On Thanksgiving day last year, a 12-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet while playing in his backyard. That bullet would end up killing him.
Members question auto renewal of SeaWorld annual passes
SAN DIEGO — Some SeaWorld annual pass holders said they were unknowingly charged for their renewal membership by the theme park. A viewer contacted the CBS 8 team and asked us to investigate complaints made against SeaWorld about their auto renewal membership policy. “I felt like SeaWorld is stealing...
2 Teenagers Seriously Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
According to the San Diego Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Monday in San Diego. Authorities confirmed that two teenage boys were seriously injured due to the accident.
Package delivery text scams ramping up this holiday
SAN DIEGO — Delivery drivers are hard at work, but so are scammers eager to take your holiday shopping money. If you've been receiving more texts than usual lately, you've might have noticed some from a Grinch trying to convince you to track a fake package. Now that we...
Community mourns loss of Poway woman struck, killed by vehicle
The community is mourning the loss of a 69-year-old Poway woman killed by a driver on Saturday morning.
California Climber Falls 200 Feet to Their Death From El Cajon Mountain
On Sunday (December 4), a climber eagerly set out for El Cajon Mountain, a popular destination for California outdoorsmen in search of a challenge. A massive block of granite towering above the town of El Cajon, the mountain features more than 200 different climbing routes as well as one of the most challenging hikes in San Diego County.
Caught on Camera: Tesla plows through CBS 8 parking lot fence
SAN DIEGO — A Tesla driver was uninjured after their car crashed through the CBS 8’s parking lot fence Monday morning. San Diego police received reports around 11 a.m. that a car had crashed through a fence in the 7000 block of Engineer Road in Kearny Mesa, according to police.
San Diego restaurant awarded prestigious third Michelin star
The prestigious Michelin guide has honored a new batch of restaurants in California with a highly coveted one, two or three stars.
11 Year-Old California Child Dies in the Hands of Grandfather and Foster Mother
An 11-year-old girl named Aarabella McCormack died in August in San Diego, California. Her maternal grandfather and foster mother were accused of torturing the youngster to death. She suffered child abuse and weighed 48 pounds at the time of her death. How the California child died. Aarabella McCormack and her...
Homeless veteran and his pup receive mini-van in random act of kindness
SAN DIEGO — A homeless veteran in San Diego received the surprise of a lifetime Monday morning. The company HolistaPet and a San Diego veterinarian with a big following on social media teamed up to give him a 2016 Toyota Sienna. "I'm shocked someone would do that for a...
Legendary San Diego sword swallower hospitalized with slashed abdominal cavity, pierced liver
SAN DIEGO — Well-known San Diegan and sword swallower Scott Nelson, also known as "Murrugun The Mystic," was hospitalized in Washington, DC, following "an unrelated sword swallowing" mishap at Six Flags. First responders were called to the scene at Six Flags of America on October 31 in the Woodmore...
Residents in Serra Mesa: Squatters are living in military housing
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors in Serra Mesa are worried about a house on Murray Ridge Road in the Liberty Military Housing neighborhood where they said squatters have moved in, creating an unsafe feeling for families in the area. “It’s the most uneasy feeling. It’s eerie,” said a neighbor and...
Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants
At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
Hundreds of seniors receive Christmas gifts from volunteers
It’s the season of giving and today hundreds of seniors received a holiday surprise: poinsettias, $25 gift cards, and handwritten Christmas cards.
69-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Poway (Poway, CA)
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported a pedestrian accident on Saturday. The accident occurred near the turning from Edgemoor Street onto Midland Road just after 9 a.m.
'The Cottage' rolls back to 90s prices for 30th anniversary
A local beloved breakfast spot is celebrating three decades in business Tuesday and they are giving San Diegans a taste of their throwback menu with rollback prices.
'Grinch' steals holiday inflatables from display in Tierrasanta
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man wants to know who the Grinch is out there who stole holiday decorations from his Tierrasanta home Tuesday. Lon Sheriff said a thief took off with two of his five-foot inflatables from the holiday display in his front yard, Santa's workshop and a nativity scene with Baby Jesus.
Caught on video: Minivan stolen from Chula Vista driveway; taken to Mexico
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of stealing a minivan from an Eastlake resident’s driveway early Friday morning. Chula Vista police responded to the 700 block of North Valley View Drive in the Eastlake area of Chula Vista around 10 a.m. Friday following reports of a stolen vehicle.
Youth heart screenings offered free in Oceanside in honor of students who died of sudden cardiac arrest
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Youth and young adults were offered free heart screenings in Oceanside Sunday afternoon to support awareness of sudden cardiac arrest. Last year, Kristina Cordileone got a phone call no parent ever wants to receive. She found out her son, Marco Benitez, fainted in P.E. class at Madison Middle School.
Generous grant paves way for Buena Vista Lagoon to bring back native habitat and wildlife
CARLSBAD, Calif. — The Buena Vista Audubon Society is taking the next step in helping restore their part of the Buena Vista lagoon. In 2008 there was a proposal to put a hotel on the site, but the California Coastal Commission denied that request. Then in 2016 the Buena Vista Audubon Society was able to pull together $1.5 million to purchase the land.
