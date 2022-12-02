ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Members question auto renewal of SeaWorld annual passes

SAN DIEGO — Some SeaWorld annual pass holders said they were unknowingly charged for their renewal membership by the theme park. A viewer contacted the CBS 8 team and asked us to investigate complaints made against SeaWorld about their auto renewal membership policy. “I felt like SeaWorld is stealing...
Package delivery text scams ramping up this holiday

SAN DIEGO — Delivery drivers are hard at work, but so are scammers eager to take your holiday shopping money. If you've been receiving more texts than usual lately, you've might have noticed some from a Grinch trying to convince you to track a fake package. Now that we...
Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants

At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
'Grinch' steals holiday inflatables from display in Tierrasanta

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man wants to know who the Grinch is out there who stole holiday decorations from his Tierrasanta home Tuesday. Lon Sheriff said a thief took off with two of his five-foot inflatables from the holiday display in his front yard, Santa's workshop and a nativity scene with Baby Jesus.
