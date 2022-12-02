ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Cupcake DownSouth announces closing of Vista location

Cupcake DownSouth has announced that it will be closing its doors in Columbia this week. "As a small, locally owned business, the severe inflation of costs that came as a result of the pandemic has just become too much to withstand," said Cupcake DownSouth in a Facebook post. Rumors were...
COLUMBIA, SC
Lexington administrator named SC Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year

The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) has named Dr. Stephanie Burgess the 2023 South Carolina Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year. Dr. Burgess is an assistant principal at Lexington High School in Lexington School District One. “We are thrilled to share that Dr. Stephanie Burgess has been named...
LEXINGTON, SC
Parade Day in the Cayce West Columbia happening Saturday

The 5th Annual Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber Holiday Parade of Lights is set to take place on Saturday. Individuals attending can expect a day packed with festive family fun activities and events. A holiday business shuttle will be available at the Greater CWC Chamber and Visitor Programs Office, which will...
CAYCE, SC
$60 million mixed-use project coming to West Columbia

West Columbia is continuing to grow with the sale of a 37.87-acre property, which will soon become a mixed-use development. The city’s new $60 million project known as Langley Pointe will feature a combination of Class-A housing and commercial components. NAI Columbia’s development team facilitated the $3.75 million deal...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Mungo Homes Foundation supporting local charities during Week of Giving

The Mungo Homes Foundation has announced its second annual Week of Giving taking place Dec. 5 through 9. All nine markets in which Mungo builds will participate in the Week of Giving volunteer opportunities. Check presentations will be coordinated by The Mungo Homes Foundation while team members perform company-allotted volunteer...
COLUMBIA, SC
Goodwill opens boutique-style thrift store in Chapin

Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands South Carolina (GIUMSC) held a grand opening Tuesday in Chapin for its newest retail venture, Auten’s Loft. Auten’s Loft is named in memory of GIUMSC founder, Lloyd Auten, and will offer affordable designer and name-brand men’s/women’s clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories. Select home décor will also be offered ta Goodwill’s new boutique-style experience.
CHAPIN, SC
SC Fairgrounds brings new light displays to Carolina Lights show

The SC State Fairgrounds are shining bright this holiday season for the 4th annual Carolina Lights. Saturday night marked the start of the seasonal light show presented throughout the month of December, with the addition of several new displays. Carolina Lights features more than 100 individual LED light displays including...
COLUMBIA, SC
MSgt Gary Francis Danner

MSgt Gary Francis Danner, US Air Force (Ret.), 80, of Ridgeway, died Monday, December 5, 2022. Born in High Springs, Florida, on August 1, 1942, he was a son of the late Glenn and Veral Polk. After graduating from Chiefland High School in 1960, he enlisted in the United States...
RIDGEWAY, SC
Lexington teacher arrested after gun found in car on school campus

Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green has announced the arrest of Susan Horton, 54, of Lexington, for a weapons law violation. Officers found a handgun in her car at River Bluff High School on Corley Mill Rd. According to officials, school resource officers followed up on an anonymous tip Friday that...
LEXINGTON, SC
Columbia man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug and gun crimes

A 45-year-old Columbia man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Monday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of South Carolina, the evidence presented to the...
COLUMBIA, SC
Lexington police still searching for suspects in October apartment shooting

Lexington Police Department (LPD) detectives are still investigating a shooting that took place Oct. 9 at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main St. According to the department, officers responded to a call of gunfire at the apartment complex around 10 a.m., and found a man who had been shot several times in the lower body outside of his apartment.
LEXINGTON, SC
Cayce Police investigate shots fired at Love's Travel Stop

Cayce Police officers responded to a call regarding shots fired in the Love’s Travel Stop parking lot, located at 2015 Bluff Road. According to officials, the incident occurred Saturday around 10:47 p.m. While responding to the call, officers were subsequently notified of a vehicle that overturned on the Interstate 77 exit ramp off Bluff Road. It is believed that the driver and occupants of the overturned vehicle were involved in the shooting. All occupants fled the scene on foot.
Gamecocks sports week in review

The men’s basketball team made a two-day trip to the nation’s capital this week and got a split of their games with George Washington and Georgetown. The Gamecocks played poorly in a 79-55 loss to the Colonials Wednesday shot. Cold shooting put them in a 20-point halftime hole from which they couldn’t recover. Chico Carter Jr. led USC with 13 points.
COLUMBIA, SC
Weekend of champions as Dutch Fork reclaims what they felt was taken away

Dutch Fork Football reclaimed what they felt was taken away from this last season and they did it in spectacular style. Jarvis Green capped a remarkable career with 241 yards rushing and three touchdowns and added an additional 49 yards receiving with another score to lead the Silver Foxes to a 47-10 victory over Fort Dorchester in the Class 5A state championship Saturday afternoon at Benedict’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.
IRMO, SC

