Ocala, FL

DRAMATIC VIDEO: Officer avoids ‘Move Over’ crash seconds after warning

By Storyful
 4 days ago

An officer’s words of warning proved dramatically apt during a traffic stop in Florida recently, as a car came crashing into his patrol vehicle just after he warned those he’d pulled over to move back from the road for their own safety.

“Come up on the grass, man, I don’t want you getting smushed in between the cars, in case someone hits us,” Corporal Marton can be heard saying during the stop on Highway 484 in Ocala.

Moments later, a passing car collided with the patrol vehicle, and Corporal Marton, who was leaning into it, was thrown to the ground. He nonetheless quickly recovered to attend to those in the crashed car along with Deputy Latham.

“What I tell you, boys,” the unfazed Marton can be heard saying.

Neither the officers nor the occupants of the stopped car were injured, but the driver and passenger of the passing vehicle were, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said .

The sheriff’s office used the incident to highlight Florida’s “Move Over” law, which requires drivers passing a vehicle parked on the roadside to move over or slow down.

WCJB

2 Injured and 1 dead in a crash in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are seriously hurt and 1 man is dead after a crash in Putnam County this afternoon. A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Head-on car collision leading to one person dead, FHP says

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday afternoon, two cars struck each other and one driver was pronounced dead. Two vehicles were traveling south on US 17 while a third vehicle was traveling north in the same area. Florida High Patrol says, for an unknown reason, one of the vehicles...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Motorcyclist found dead in Bradford County after a crash

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from archer is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bradford County last night. State Troopers say a 64-year-old man was riding a motorcycle South on US Highway 301 around 9:30 p.m. When he came to the T-intersection with State Road 223, he drove straight...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County precautionary water boil notice

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala man and wife arrested in connection to human trafficking of minors

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were arrested after Marion County Sheriff’s Office launched a human trafficking investigation into a man and his wife. The investigation began last week after the sheriff’s office became aware of inappropriate texts between Dwight Tawan Edwards, 45, and two teenage victims. The detectives determined Dwight Edwards has been coercing the children for more than a year into trading sexual favors for money and gifts.
OCALA, FL
