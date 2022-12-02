ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbourville, KY

harlanenterprise.net

Boys’ basketball notebook: Bears and Dragons start season strong

The Harlan County Black Bears got plenty of scoring Saturday in the opening-round game of the Ted Cook Classic at South Laurel High School, rolling to an 88-45 win over Mercer County. Junior guard Trent Noah broke the school record for career scorer during the game, topping current assistant coach...
HARLAN, KY
wymt.com

Trent Noah breaks all-time scoring record at Harlan County

BAXTER, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Black Bears’ game against Mercer County, Trent Noah solidified his spot as the school’s all-time leading scorer. With 21 points in the 88-45 win, Noah surpasses Cameron Carmical as the program’s top scorer with 1,765 points. Noah is a junior, breaking...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

CFP Rankings: Playoff field announced

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The four teams set to compete for the College Football Playoff title are set. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State are the top four seeds in the final rankings. Georgia and Ohio State will play in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, December 31 at 8...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Bell County man facing rape charges

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing serious charges following an incident on Monday night. On Monday night, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in the Newtown Park community. When they arrived, the victim told police she was raped...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
fox56news.com

56-year-old man flees Laurel County murder scene, warrant issued

Bailey Smith, of London, was arrested Saturday without incident, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said Smith is a suspect in the shooting death of his 59-year-old brother Grant Smith, of East Bernstadt. 56-year-old man flees Laurel County murder scene, …. Bailey Smith, of London, was...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Man hit, killed by train identified

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man hit and killed by a train near Hager Hill, Kentucky has been identified by authorities. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident that happened Friday around 8 p.m. Officials say Robbie Shepard, of Floyd County died. Keep checking the WSAZ...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Holiday golf tees off at Kingdom Come State Park

Kingdom Come State Park in Cumberland is once again offering up an opportunity to revel in the Christmas spirit while enjoying the park’s beauty and having some fun playing mini golf as the park’s Wonderland Mini Golf returns to entertain folks of all ages. According to the Kingdom...
CUMBERLAND, KY
wymt.com

Ky. man accused of killing brother enters not guilty plea

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County man accused of killing his bother was in court Monday. A not guilty plea was entered for Bailey Smith. Deputies said Smith shot and killed his brother, Grant Smith, on Friday in London. He was on the run for more than one...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Part of I-75 closed due to multiple crashes

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad posted on Facebook that traffic is stopped on I-75 Northbound at the 31 mile marker due to “multiple” crashes. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 officials said the Northbound lanes...
wymt.com

“Tree of Life” in Whitesburg holds special meaning this year

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitesburg ARH lit up the “Tree of Life” recognizing loved ones in the community who have recently died. Two trees have combined for the tradition now in its 28th year. “It’s become one of the favorite events of the holiday season. I think you’ll...
WHITESBURG, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Main Street structure damaged by fire

The Harlan City Fire Department responded to a fire at a house In the city of Harlan on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to a news release, at approximately 12:25 p.m., the Harlan City Fire Department was paged out in response to a report of a fire at a house on South Main Street in Harlan. Harlan City Fire Engine 4 left the station with personnel immediately able to observe smoke from the blaze. Firefighters arrived on the scene, put on their gear, and proceeded to work to fight the fire. Once the flames were extinguished from the front of the structure, crews entered and began fighting the fire inside. By 12:45 p.m., the fire was under control. Crews were pulled from the inside of the structure at approximately 1:10 p.m. due to possible instability of the structure’s roof.
HARLAN, KY
wymt.com

Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen truck

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen truck. The truck was taken Friday afternoon from Hubbard’s Cabins on Highway 25E in Fourmile. It was last seen going towards Barbourville. If you have any information, you can call Bell...
BELL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Convicted of Trafficking Meth in Eastern Kentucky Sentenced to 25 Years

A federal court sentenced a Tennessee man to 25 years in prison Yesterday for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky. 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville was found guilty back in July of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.
NASHVILLE, TN
wymt.com

EKY sheriff appointed to state law enforcement council

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One sheriff from our region has been selected to represent law enforcement at the state level. Floyd County Sheriff John P. Hunt was recently appointed to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council. In a Facebook post on the sheriff’s department page, officials state the duties of...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

