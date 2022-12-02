Read full article on original website
MIKE Shares Video for New Song Featuring Sister Nancy: Watch
MIKE has teamed up with the dancehall vocalist Sister Nancy for a new song called “Stop Worry!” The track is set to appear on the New York rapper and producer’s upcoming album, Beware of the Monkey, which arrives on December 21. The artists have also shared a new Ryosuke Tanzawa–directed video for the single, which depicts MIKE in a dreamlike studio setting hanging out with an eclectic cast of characters. Check it out below; scroll down for the newly revealed Beware of the Monkey cover artwork and tracklist.
Petite Noir Shares New Song “Simple Things”: Listen
Congolese musician Petite Noir has shared his latest song, “Simple Things,” featuring jazz musician Theo Croker on trumpet. The single, released via Roya, follows the October track “Numbers.” Hear the new song below. Petite Noir latest project is 2018’s La Maison Noir / The Black House....
Chubby and the Gang Share New Song “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale)”: Listen
Chubby and the Gang have shared a new song called “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale),” the front half of their forthcoming double-A-side single Chubby and the Gang Presents: A Christmas Extravaganza. The single—which also includes the song “Red Rag to a Bull”—is due out December 14 via Partisan. Check out “Violent Night (A Christmas Tale)” and the single’s album art below.
Watch SZA Perform “Shirt,” Debut New Song “Blind” on SNL
SZA was the musical guest on the December 3 edition of Saturday Night Live. The Keke Palmer–hosted episode, which was announced in November, saw the Ctrl vocalist perform her recent single “Shirt.” She also debuted a new track called “Blind,” which was originally teased at the end of the “Shirt” music video. At one point, SZA performed in front of a banner announcing her second studio album, SOS, will be released December 9. She also showed off her acting chops, appearing in a music video for a song about loving “big boys.” Watch it all happen below.
6 Highlights From Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2022
The cliché that Paris is a village never feels as true as it does when Pitchfork Festival rolls around once a year. This year’s festival felt a bit different, more compact, more focused, more intimate. From spiritual jazz to ’80s synth pop, from garage house to sky-scraping indie rock, here are this year’s highlights.
Nas and 21 Savage Release New Song “One Mic, One Gun”: Listen
Nas and 21 Savage have shared a new song called “One Mic, One Gun.” The track arrives just two weeks after 21 Savage dismissed the Illmatic rapper as irrelevant in a discussion on the Clubhouse app, reportedly saying, “He’s not relevant, he just has a loyal ass fan base… and he still make good-ass music.” He would later walk back the statement in a tweet. In his track-opening verse, 21 Savage alludes to Nas’ King’s Disease series and raps, “When you turn to legend, no such thing as relevance.” Check out “One Mic, One Gun” below.
Björk Serenades a Volcano in “Sorrowful Soil” Video: Watch
Björk has shared a video for Fossora’s “Sorrowful Soil,” directed by Viðar Logi. Seen through an oval frame, the video shows Björk singing her eulogy to her late mother in the vicinity of the recently erupted volcano Fagradalsfjall. Speaking with Pitchfork earlier this year, she said she chose the location “because it’s about the mother energy, so the volcano is obviously giving that.” Watch the video below.
Nilüfer Yanya Shares King Krule and Sampha Remixes of “Midnight Sun”: Listen
King Krule and Sampha have each remixed Nilüfer Yanya’s “Midnight Sun” for Painless (Deluxe), an expanded version of the album she released this past March. Listen to both remixes below. The tracks follow Yanya’s September cover of PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me,” which also appears on the album revamp.
Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Caroline Polachek has shared another new single, and, with it, revealed the title and release date of her next album: The new album is called Desire, I Want to Turn Into You and it’s out February 14 via Perpetual Novice. Today’s new song is “Welcome to My Island,” and it’s produced by Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, Polachek, Danny L Harle, and Jim-E Stack. Hear it below and scroll down for the album and single artwork, both featuring photographs by Aidan Zamiri.
St. Vincent to Host New Podcast History Listen: Rock
St. Vincent is set to host a new podcast from Audible and Double Elvis titled History Listen: Rock. It’s billed as an in-depth look at “key moments that formed legendary movements within the genre” and is created for “music addicts and casual listeners alike.” The podcast will highlight artists like Big Mama Thornton, Sex Pistols, Bad Brains, Jimi Hendrix, and Patti Smith, among others. History Listen: Rock will debut on January 12.
Watch Spoon Perform “Wild” on Colbert
Spoon stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform their song “Wild,” taken from their album Lucifer on the Sofa. Check it out below. Lucifer on the Sofa is Spoon’s 10th studio LP, following 2017’s Hot Thoughts. The band recently released a remix version of the album titled Lucifer on the Moon. That track-for-track reworking was helmed by producer and On-U Sound founder Adrian Sherwood, and includes a reconstructed version of “On the Radio.”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announced as SNL Musical Guests for December 17
For the first time since 2009, Yeah Yeah Yeahs will be the musical guests on Saturday Night Live. The band will perform on the NBC program on the December 17 episode, hosted by Elvis star Austin Butler. Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ appearance will follow Brandi Carlile’s December 10 performance and SZA’s December 3 slot as the musical guest.
SZA Reveals New Album Cover
SZA has revealed the cover artwork for her new album S.O.S. It features the St. Louis–born singer wearing a St. Louis Blues hockey jersey; the team was happy to see it. Take a look below. In an interview with Billboard, it was revealed that S.O.S. is tentatively scheduled to...
Creepy behavior or pop performance? 1975’s Matty Healy reignites debate about onstage kissing
The 1975’s tour has been a spectacle of manufactured chaos, most of it courtesy of the band’s frontman, Matty Healy. The sets have delivered a feast of made-for-TikTok moments. The singer has subjected fans to everything from onstage push-ups to yelling at security through an auto-tuned microphone. He’s even risked a tapeworm by eating raw meat on stage. But the biggest buzz comes from his seemingly most-beloved trick: kissing fans. (One hopes he does this before consuming the ribeye.)
Yung Kayo Releases New EP, Nineteen: Listen
Yung Kayo is back with a new EP: Nineteen is the first project from the Young Stoner Life rapper since he released his debut, DFTK, back in February. The new EP includes the single “150,” as well as guest appearances from Jugg and the late Lil Keed. Listen to Yung Kayo’s Nineteen EP below.
Sarah Mary Chadwick
You can sense Sarah Mary Chadwick’s commanding presence from the audible breath that opens her new EP, Flipped It. “I hung my dreams on you,” she sings on the opening title track, after gathering that air like ammunition, piano joining tentatively. It’s a stark introduction with the confrontational immediacy of a punk song. It makes sense: The New Zealand-born chanteuse carved a niche fronting noise-rock outfit Batrider during the early aughts, later pivoting to a solo career with a softer set of tools but the same feral delivery. In her raw vocals and unadorned production, heartbreak becomes discomfitingly intimate, something painful, beautiful, and occasionally transcendent.
Palaces of Pity
Music is a temporal art form, a medium bound to a linear experience. Russian composer Igor Stravinsky described music as a chrononomy: a measuring tool for time. Yet some musicians can achieve a sense of infinitude in their sound by mimicking nature’s eternal characteristics. Laurie Spiegel’s endless arpeggiated synths flow like rivers, Lubomyr Melnyk’s cacophonous piano compositions blow like torrential winds, and Alice Coltrane’s rolled harp chords expand endlessly like our universe. On Palaces of Pity, French producer Malibu suggests boundlessness by embodying the expansivity of the ocean. Submerged synths undulate like waves folding into themselves, producing a sense of agonizing solitude that feels like drifting in a lifeboat with no land in sight. The sound begs you to slow down and stare into the horizon, squinting to find out just how far you can see before the world goes blurry.
Phoebe Bridgers and Storefront Church Cover Low’s “Words”: Listen
Storefront Church and Phoebe Bridgers have released a new cover of “Words,” the opening track from Low’s 1994 debut, I Could Live in Hope. It’s in tribute to Low’s Mimi Parker, who died in November at the age of 55. Hear the cover below. Storefront...
Spirit Roaming
“Mob Psycho 100,” the second song on AKAI SOLO’s Spirit Roaming, begins with a sample from an interview with the late Toni Morrison: “How do you get through? Sometimes you don’t survive whole, you just survive in part. But the grandeur of life is that attempt; it’s not about that solution.” As the song unfolds, this wisdom spills into the deep cauldron of AKAI’s emotions and thoughts on resilience. The chopped vocal loop transforms into a tortured chant, as his cathartic, stream-of-consciousness bars trickle out of him. The raps feel almost strained, as if to ensure that the lessons he’s collected on his search for universal truth arrive clearly above the instrumental chaos. “Mob Psycho 100” feels like a portal to the rest of Spirit Roaming: a fractured realm that contains the winding routes of AKAI’s life. Inside, he leads us with impassioned soliloquies and elaborate sample arrangements, rendered with impressive precision.
The Cinematic Orchestra to Reissue Every Day for 20th Anniversary
The Cinematic Orchestra will reissue Every Day for the first time on March 24, 2023. The landmark Ninja Tune album will get a 3xLP release with new artwork and photography, along with four bonus tracks: “Oregon” and “Horizon” (featuring Niara Scarlett) from the original sessions, and “Semblance” and “Flite (Original Version),” which are coming to wax for the first time. Every Day (20th Anniversary Edition) also comes with liner notes from Gilles Peterson.
