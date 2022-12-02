Read full article on original website
AZFamily
First Alert for winter driving conditions in northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - No rain yet for the Valley on this Tuesday, but we are declaring a First Alert for winter driving conditions tonight through tomorrow evening for Arizona’s High Country. We are not expecting too much snow, 1″-2″ in most upper elevation areas, but the rain/snow mix could make roads slick in most places. Wind gusts across northern Arizona could also be a factor, lowering visibility at times. The snow level will drop as colder air fills in behind the storm passing north of the state by Wednesday afternoon. Here in the Valley, we should expect partly cloudy skies in the morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon as our atmosphere dries out. Highs should be in the mid to lower 60′s.
AZFamily
Foggy morning across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -After a weekend of record rainfall across parts of Arizona, much of the state is waking up to patchy, dense fog this morning. For the Valley and most of Southern Arizona, A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Give yourself extra time this morning to get where you need to go, as visibility is reduced and travel may be hazardous in some areas.
AZFamily
Record rainfall in metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shower activity this afternoon is mainly south and east of Phoenix and will continue to die down this evening. Expect cloudy skies overnight with temperatures in the upper 50s across the Valley. This weekend’s rain was impressive! On Saturday, a record daily rainfall was recovered at Phoenix Sky Harbor with 0.76″ of rain. The old record was 0.69″ recorded in 1908. We also recorded the highest two-day rainfall total since Feb 21-22 of 2019, when 1.29″ was recorded. This weekend, 1.17″ was picked up. However, some areas across the Valley got over 2″ of rain within the last 48 hours.
Sky Harbor sees most rainfall in a day since last year
The National Weather Service says it was the most rainfall ever recorded in Phoenix on a December 3rd.
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
Much needed Southwest rainfall leads to flooding in Arizona
Several inches of rain forecast across parts of the Southwest through Monday will benefit parched areas of the desert, but while helpful to drought-stricken areas, the heavy rainfall is also causing some localized flooding.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Rainy and cool first weekend of December
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A plume of tropical moisture has made for a soggy Saturday across southern Arizona, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The steadiest rain set up from Tucson northwestward, giving Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties more dry time and Phoenix more rain. This northern trend will continue through Saturday night, before the steady rain shifts back southeastward throughout the day Sunday. Keep that umbrella handy!
AZFamily
Tier 2 water restrictions for Arizona could start as soon as Jan 1
Light snow continues to fall in some parts of Western Washington, but get ready for the rain
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm dampens plans in Phoenix area, causes flooding in Pinal County
Arizona saw some wet weather as a winter storm hit several parts of the state, including the Phoenix area where roadways became slippery. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has a wrap up on the latest.
Storm leaves rain through entirety of Valley on Saturday, some lost power
PHOENIX — A storm hit the Valley on Saturday, leaving rain spread out to all corners of Maricopa County and many are without power. Sky Harbor saw 0.51 inches hitting as of 4 p.m. and the average Phoenix metro rainfall was at .36 inches. The East Valley got the brunt of the rain, with some areas reaching 0.75-0.87 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
fox10phoenix.com
Roads flooded throughout Arizona City
Arizona City roads flooded as a winter storm swept through the entire state over the weekend. We're taking a look at the flooded roadways as some attempt to cross the water. First responders and weather experts never recommend driving through flooded roadways and warn about it saying, "turn around don't drown."
AZFamily
Winter rain no match for the APS Electric Light Parade in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You may want to check your plans before grabbing your coat and heading out the door. Saturday’s rainy weather has canceled some holiday-themed events across the Valley. The APS Electric Light Parade went on as planned Saturday despite the rainy weather. Officials said the route...
ABC 15 News
Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall
PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
AZFamily
Varsity Zone - Friday, Nov. 2, 2022 - Part 1
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 12-3-22
Cities across the Valley saw plenty of rainfall Saturday morning. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:00 p.m. Saturday):. See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.
AZFamily
What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions
roselawgroupreporter.com
Will the Phoenix housing market crash again?
Phoenix, for more than a half-century, has exploded in terms of its population. From a population of a little over 100,000 in 1950, Phoenix’s population grew by 311.1% to 439,170 in 1960, and has kept rising ever since. The city’s population now stands at roughly 1,624,569, as of July 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s City and Town Population Totals: 2020-2021. This makes Phoenix, now, the fifth largest city in the United States. A considerable part of this growth over the years is due to Americans moving to Phoenix, rather than organic growth of the city’s population. What’s more, this 1.6 million population doesn’t include the sprawling suburbs that surround Arizona’s capital.
AZFamily
Hance Park in Phoenix left in ruins after rain during Zona Music Festival
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hance Park was left in ruins after thousands of music festival-goers trampled through it on an unexpectedly rainy Saturday. The festival was a big hit, but the entire park is now just a pit of mud. Now the city has some work to do before hosting more events for the Super Bowl.
