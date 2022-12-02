PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - No rain yet for the Valley on this Tuesday, but we are declaring a First Alert for winter driving conditions tonight through tomorrow evening for Arizona’s High Country. We are not expecting too much snow, 1″-2″ in most upper elevation areas, but the rain/snow mix could make roads slick in most places. Wind gusts across northern Arizona could also be a factor, lowering visibility at times. The snow level will drop as colder air fills in behind the storm passing north of the state by Wednesday afternoon. Here in the Valley, we should expect partly cloudy skies in the morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon as our atmosphere dries out. Highs should be in the mid to lower 60′s.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO