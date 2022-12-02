ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZFamily

First Alert for winter driving conditions in northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - No rain yet for the Valley on this Tuesday, but we are declaring a First Alert for winter driving conditions tonight through tomorrow evening for Arizona’s High Country. We are not expecting too much snow, 1″-2″ in most upper elevation areas, but the rain/snow mix could make roads slick in most places. Wind gusts across northern Arizona could also be a factor, lowering visibility at times. The snow level will drop as colder air fills in behind the storm passing north of the state by Wednesday afternoon. Here in the Valley, we should expect partly cloudy skies in the morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon as our atmosphere dries out. Highs should be in the mid to lower 60′s.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Foggy morning across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -After a weekend of record rainfall across parts of Arizona, much of the state is waking up to patchy, dense fog this morning. For the Valley and most of Southern Arizona, A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Give yourself extra time this morning to get where you need to go, as visibility is reduced and travel may be hazardous in some areas.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Record rainfall in metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shower activity this afternoon is mainly south and east of Phoenix and will continue to die down this evening. Expect cloudy skies overnight with temperatures in the upper 50s across the Valley. This weekend’s rain was impressive! On Saturday, a record daily rainfall was recovered at Phoenix Sky Harbor with 0.76″ of rain. The old record was 0.69″ recorded in 1908. We also recorded the highest two-day rainfall total since Feb 21-22 of 2019, when 1.29″ was recorded. This weekend, 1.17″ was picked up. However, some areas across the Valley got over 2″ of rain within the last 48 hours.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Rainy and cool first weekend of December

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A plume of tropical moisture has made for a soggy Saturday across southern Arizona, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The steadiest rain set up from Tucson northwestward, giving Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties more dry time and Phoenix more rain. This northern trend will continue through Saturday night, before the steady rain shifts back southeastward throughout the day Sunday. Keep that umbrella handy!
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Tier 2 water restrictions for Arizona could start as soon as Jan 1

ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Roads flooded throughout Arizona City

Arizona City roads flooded as a winter storm swept through the entire state over the weekend. We're taking a look at the flooded roadways as some attempt to cross the water. First responders and weather experts never recommend driving through flooded roadways and warn about it saying, "turn around don't drown."
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Winter rain no match for the APS Electric Light Parade in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You may want to check your plans before grabbing your coat and heading out the door. Saturday’s rainy weather has canceled some holiday-themed events across the Valley. The APS Electric Light Parade went on as planned Saturday despite the rainy weather. Officials said the route...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall

PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Varsity Zone - Friday, Nov. 2, 2022 - Part 1

Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 12-3-22

Cities across the Valley saw plenty of rainfall Saturday morning. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:00 p.m. Saturday):. See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions

PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Will the Phoenix housing market crash again?

Phoenix, for more than a half-century, has exploded in terms of its population. From a population of a little over 100,000 in 1950, Phoenix’s population grew by 311.1% to 439,170 in 1960, and has kept rising ever since. The city’s population now stands at roughly 1,624,569, as of July 2021, according to the Census Bureau’s City and Town Population Totals: 2020-2021. This makes Phoenix, now, the fifth largest city in the United States. A considerable part of this growth over the years is due to Americans moving to Phoenix, rather than organic growth of the city’s population. What’s more, this 1.6 million population doesn’t include the sprawling suburbs that surround Arizona’s capital.
PHOENIX, AZ

