Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Backstage Injury Update on Drew McIntyre
– As previously reported, Drew McIntyre was forced to withdraw from this week’s tag team title contest against The Usos as he’s not medically cleared to compete on SmackDown this week. According to an update by Fightful Select, McIntyre’s injury is said to be minor and he will only be out for a brief amount of time. He’s expected to be returned soon.
411mania.com
Vickie Guerrero Wishes That AEW Women’s Division Had Some More TV Time
Vickie Guerrero believes in the AEW women’s roster; she just wishes they had more time on television. Guerrero was a guest on a recent episode of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn and spoke with Candace Cordelia about the division, expressing that the company has the talent and just needs the time to develop on screen.
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Had to Pay Marvel For Hulk Trademark, Talks nWo Trademark’s Value
On a recent episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash gave some insight into the complicated world of trademarks and merchandising in wrestling. When co-host Sean Oliver stopped talking for brief seconds, Nash spoke on the John Cena trademark, the value of the nWo trademark, and the problems with the “Diesel” name. Check out some highlights below.
411mania.com
Ken Shamrock On How Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin At WrestleMania 13 Started the Attitude Era
Ken Shamrock was part of the iconic match between Bret Hart and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13, and he recently discussed how the bout birthed the Attitude Era. Shamrock recently appeared on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective podcast and talked about the match, which he was the guest referee for. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
411mania.com
Booker T Weighs In On Rumors Of The Rock Winning Royal Rumble
Speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast<, Booker T addressed the concept of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appearing at January’s Royal Rumble (via Wrestling Inc). In the case of a Rock victory at Royal Rumble, the star would be set to next take on WrestleMania in a challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship title, currently held by his cousin, Roman Reigns. Booker spoke about the idea being analyzed from a promoter point-of-view, rather than simply a fan perspective. You can read a few highlights from Booker T and watch the full episode below.
411mania.com
WWE News: Campus Rush Concluding This Week, ‘WTF’ Moments On WWE Playlist, More
– WWE’s Campus Rush Tour will conclude for 2022 this week, spending 12/6 at University of Kansas and 12/7 at Penn State University. The tour has taken place as part of an effort to recruit new talent for WWE’s NIL and NXT programs. – WWE featured a “WTF...
411mania.com
Stand Alone Wrestling Contest of Champions Results 12.3.22: Nova’s Final Match, More
Stand Alone Wrestling Contest of Champions took place on Saturday night and saw Mike “Nova” Bucci work his final match, plus more. You can see the full results from the Toms River, New Jersey show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:. * The Wolves defeated The NU...
411mania.com
Ian Riccaboni Thinks ROH Honor Club May Relaunch Soon
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Ian Riccaboni said that he thinks Ring of Honor’s Honor Club platform may be relaunching soon. The service was suspended back in July with plans to revamp the service in the works. Here are highlights:. On Honor Club: “A lot...
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 12.5.22
We are on our way to…well the Royal Rumble, but the show is so far away that it is hard to be that interested so far. As for this week, the Usos will be defending the Tag Team Titles against Matt Riddle and Elias, who are such a longstanding team. Other than that, it’s hard to say what we might be seeing this week so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Update on Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event in February 2023
– PWInsider has an update on the next WWE NXT premium live event. February 6, 2023 will see the return of NXT Vengeance Day. The card is reportedly slated for the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE held the last NXT Vengeance Day in February of this year. The card was broadcast live on SyFy due to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage on USA Network.
411mania.com
ECW Founder Tod Gordon To Release Memoir Next Year
Permuted Press has announced that it will release the memoir of ECW founder Tod Gordon next year. The book will arrive on July 25, 2023. It was co-written by Sean Oliver. The title is Tod is God: The Authorized Story of How I Created Extreme Championship Wrestling. Here’s the book’s promotional material:
411mania.com
Athena Says There’s a ‘Double Standard’ Regarding Women Having Hard-Hitting Matches
Athena has taken on a more aggressive in-ring style with her heel turn, and she recently talked about how there is a double standard when women have that style vs. men. The AEW star appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about her new attitude and how men are cheered for having hard-hitting matches while women aren’t as much. You can check out some highlights from the discussion below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
Naomi Hangs Out With Jade Cargill at Atlanta Hawks Game
– WWE Superstar Naomi ran into AEW star and TBS Champion jade Cargill at last night’s Atlanta Hawks game. Naomi shared a clip of the two together on her Twitter account, which you can see below:
411mania.com
AEW Reportedly Returning To Orlando For Dark Taping This Month
AEW is returning to Orlando in order to tape episodes for AEW Dark later this month. Fightful Select reports that the current plan for AEW is to return to Universal Studios in the city on December 17th to tape episodes of AEW Dark. This will be the first set of AEW Dark tapings in Orlando since their August tapings in at the location.
411mania.com
WWE NXT Preview: Iron Survivor Challenge, Deadline Go-Home Show
– WWE NXT is back tonight with the go-home show before this weekend’s NXT Deadline event. Tonight’s show continues the Iron Survivor Challenge tonight with two more Wild Card Triple Threat matchups. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s WWE NXT show:. * Iron Survivor Challenge Wild...
411mania.com
NJPW World Tag League Night 5 Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night five of the World Tag League today at Saga Karatsu City Cultural Gymnasium in Kyushu, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * World Tag League: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA def Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via forfeit. * Bad Luck Fale def. Oskar...
411mania.com
Jake Roberts Would Like To Do Commentary For AEW
In the latest Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jake Roberts said that he would like to do commentary for AEW and hopes the company gives him the opportunity. He said: “I sure do [hope to get into broadcasting]. I sure do. I’m hoping AEW will give me that opportunity, but they may not. I don’t know. I would love to do it.“
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
411mania.com
Tony Schiavone Reveals What Happened After Hangman Page Was Concussed on AEW Dynamite
– During a recent Ask Tony Live edition of his What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed Hangman Page suffering a concussion during his title match against Jon Moxley back in October on AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Tony Schiavone on what initially happened after...
411mania.com
Claudio Castagnoli Hopes To Use ROH World Title To “Showcase” Young Talent
In a recent interview with Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning News, Claudio Castagnoli talked about challenging Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title and what he would like to see happen if he regains the belt. He spoke about his philosophy regarding title defense matches and what he hopes he can use it for should he defeat Jericho this weekend. You can read a highlight from Castagnoli below.
Comments / 0