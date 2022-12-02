ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ithaca Voice

Fire on Washington Street leaves residence damaged

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Fire Department extinguished a fire in downtown Ithaca this morning, leaving no one injured but damaging a residence. The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 in the 100 block of Washington Street. Engines from Central Station initially arrived, reporting “heavy smoke with fire in the rear of the house.”
ITHACA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

East Genesee Street grocery store site plan approved

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – After conducting public hearings, collecting written comments and holding work sessions in connection to the proposal for a grocery store at 547 E. Genesee St., the Fayetteville Planning Board decided on Dec. 5 to grant site plan approval for the long-pending project. The Northwood Real...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Tompkins County clerk passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County public servant has died. Aurora Valenti passed away over the weekend. She worked as county clerk for more than two decades. Visitation will be held at Bangs Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 PM to 3 PM. Valenti was 86 years old.
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
ROME, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Health department has located dog in biting incident

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog that bit a person at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Stewart Park. The dog is described as a brown pit bull or pit bull mix, possibly named Chico and being walked on a leash by a woman with glasses and long, salt and pepper-colored hair.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Alleged trespasser caught breaking into cabin

Osceola, Pa. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a hunting cabin last month. The cabin's owner, a 73-year-old man, called police on Nov. 28 around 4 p.m. as the man was trying to break in, according to Trooper Reuben Donovan at the Mansfield State Police. The man, later identified as Nathan Sherman of Addison, NY, was charged with criminal trespass.
ADDISON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two tractor-trailers caught fire at OJ Tank Wash

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Fire Department got a call that a tractor trailer was on fire at OJ Tank Wash in Liverpool on Monday, December 5 around 2:59 p.m. Deputy Chief Donny Santoro of the Liverpool Fire Department said after arriving on the scene, there was a second tractor trailer on fire. HAP […]
LIVERPOOL, NY
WKTV

Rome woman killed when van, tractor-trailer collide in Chenango County

COLUMBUS, N.Y. (UPDATE) – A woman from Rome was killed in a crash between a van and tractor-trailer in Chenango County Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m., emergency responders were called to Route 8 in the town of Columbus after police say the van hit the back of the tractor-trailer while it was turning onto County Route 25. Both vehicles were headed south.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
