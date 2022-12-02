Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Floral Avenue residents start petition for traffic safety as city mulls solutions
ITHACA, N.Y.—Residents of Floral Avenue, Five Mile Drive and nearby have penned a petition with hundreds of signatures calling for reforms to be made on the thoroughfare through their neighborhood, one of the busiest in the city of Ithaca and, tragically, the site of the city’s most recent traffic death.
Fire on Washington Street leaves residence damaged
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Fire Department extinguished a fire in downtown Ithaca this morning, leaving no one injured but damaging a residence. The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 in the 100 block of Washington Street. Engines from Central Station initially arrived, reporting “heavy smoke with fire in the rear of the house.”
Do You Need To Signal When Exiting A New York State Roundabout?
There's been a lot of talk about roundabouts, traffic circles, rotaries, or whatever you want to call them since one was built in Downtown Binghamton. Johnson City has has a roundabout for a long time, although the current one was much smaller. Now, we have four - Riverside Drive Johnson...
East Genesee Street grocery store site plan approved
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – After conducting public hearings, collecting written comments and holding work sessions in connection to the proposal for a grocery store at 547 E. Genesee St., the Fayetteville Planning Board decided on Dec. 5 to grant site plan approval for the long-pending project. The Northwood Real...
Cause of early morning blaze in Collegetown still under investigation
ITHACA, N.Y.—An early morning blaze has forced residents of the College Center building in Collegetown out of their apartments, at least for the time being. The cause of the fire is still under investigation as of 11 a.m. on Monday. IFD stated that firefighters were dispatched just after 6...
whcuradio.com
Former Tompkins County clerk passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County public servant has died. Aurora Valenti passed away over the weekend. She worked as county clerk for more than two decades. Visitation will be held at Bangs Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 PM to 3 PM. Valenti was 86 years old.
WETM
Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
40 new businesses filed in Central NY, six go out of business
Forty new businesses filed with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. Among the new businesses are a bilingual daycare provider and a homeschooling business.
12 Binghamton Restaurants Residents Say Make the Trip Worth It
You have family or friends coming to town. Or maybe a client or work-related person about to visit the Binghamton area. What would you suggest to that person, one Southern Tier restaurant that would be worth making the trip for?. That's a tough question. We have so many great places...
Pedestrian killed in Chenango County crash
Yesterday, at approximately 6:15 p.m., New York State Police at Norwich responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the Town of Sherburne.
Health department has located dog in biting incident
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to locate a dog that bit a person at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Stewart Park. The dog is described as a brown pit bull or pit bull mix, possibly named Chico and being walked on a leash by a woman with glasses and long, salt and pepper-colored hair.
A Salina tech company is moving its headquarters and 100 jobs to downtown Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. – A technology hardware company plans to move its headquarters and 100 jobs from its longtime home in Salina to downtown Syracuse. CXtec Inc. CEO Peter Belyea said the company will relocate to the City Center project on West Jefferson Street when the former department store’s transformation into office space is completed next summer.
37 properties for sale in Chemung County real estate auction
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County’s second real estate auction of the year is now live with over 30 properties up for bid. The Chemung County Owned Real Estate Auction went live on December 6 on Auctions International. There are a total of 37 houses and lots up for bid. The rules for registration […]
Alleged trespasser caught breaking into cabin
Osceola, Pa. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a hunting cabin last month. The cabin's owner, a 73-year-old man, called police on Nov. 28 around 4 p.m. as the man was trying to break in, according to Trooper Reuben Donovan at the Mansfield State Police. The man, later identified as Nathan Sherman of Addison, NY, was charged with criminal trespass.
Two tractor-trailers caught fire at OJ Tank Wash
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Fire Department got a call that a tractor trailer was on fire at OJ Tank Wash in Liverpool on Monday, December 5 around 2:59 p.m. Deputy Chief Donny Santoro of the Liverpool Fire Department said after arriving on the scene, there was a second tractor trailer on fire. HAP […]
WKTV
Rome woman killed when van, tractor-trailer collide in Chenango County
COLUMBUS, N.Y. (UPDATE) – A woman from Rome was killed in a crash between a van and tractor-trailer in Chenango County Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m., emergency responders were called to Route 8 in the town of Columbus after police say the van hit the back of the tractor-trailer while it was turning onto County Route 25. Both vehicles were headed south.
$1 million for a modest ranch house. How Onondaga County bought up land for Micron
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County just spent $1 million to buy one of the last homes standing in the way of the giant Micron Technology chip fab development planned in the town of Clay. Paul and Robin Richer, who were among the last holdouts opposed to the county’s plans...
Update: Lewis rescinds Joly appointment to lead Ithaca Police after Common Council objections
Update, 5:45 p.m.—In the span of about 72 hours, Ithaca went from the brink of appointing a new police chief to starting all over again from square one. According to a letter sent internally to Common Council members, Mayor-Elect Laura Lewis has chosen to withdraw the appointment of Acting Chief John Joly to permanently lead the Ithaca Police Department.
One dead following Chenango County crash
At approximately 11 a.m., New York State Police at Norwich responded to a serious two-vehicle crash in the Town of Columbus.
