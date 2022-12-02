FHP warns drivers after metal box on I-75 causes crash

Florida Highway Patrol says a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 in Lee County.

Troopers were called to the crash because a large metal box was obstructing the outside lane.

FHP is reminding drivers a vehicle may not be driven on any highway unless the vehicle is so constructed or loaded to prevent any of its load from dropping, shifting, leaking, blowing, or otherwise escaping.

No one was hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.