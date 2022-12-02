Thursday shooting leaves one injured Subhead

Cuero man injured, Yoakum man arrested

Police line

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, Cuero Police Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Dunn Street in reference to a shooting according to a statement from the Cuero PD. On arrival, officers identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Jason Gonzales of Cuero. Information was obtained that the suspect, later identified as Marlon Brooks, 28, of Yoakum, was walking in the 2500 block of North Esplanade Street. Brooks was located and taken into custody.

Gonzales was taken by private vehicle to Cuero Regional Hospital then transferred to SAMMC with injuries to his lower extremities.

Brooks is being held at the DeWitt County Jail charged with Aggravated Assault, Tampering with Evidence and Felon in Possession of Firearm. He was taken into custody without incident. There may be additional warrants as the investigation proceeds.

The investigation is ongoing and at this time there is no threat to the public. The Cuero Police Department was assisted by Yoakum Police Department, DPS and DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office.