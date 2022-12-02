ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuero, TX

Thursday shooting leaves one injured

By News Staff
Yorktown News-View
Yorktown News-View
 4 days ago
Thursday shooting leaves one injured Subhead

Cuero man injured, Yoakum man arrested

News Staff Fri, 12/02/2022 - 09:15 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXiE8_0jVBh6N600 Police line
Body

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec.  1,  Cuero Police Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Dunn Street in reference to a shooting according to a statement from the Cuero PD. On arrival, officers identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Jason Gonzales of Cuero. Information was obtained that the suspect, later identified as Marlon Brooks, 28, of Yoakum, was walking in the 2500 block of North Esplanade Street. Brooks was located and taken into custody.

Gonzales was taken by private vehicle to Cuero Regional Hospital then transferred to SAMMC with injuries to his lower extremities.

Brooks is being held at the DeWitt County Jail  charged with Aggravated Assault, Tampering with Evidence and Felon in Possession of Firearm. He was taken into custody without incident. There may be additional warrants  as the investigation proceeds.

The investigation is ongoing and at this time there is no threat to the public. The Cuero Police Department was assisted by Yoakum Police Department, DPS and DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Triple-stabbing suspect charged with murder, aggravated assault

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 7:20 p.m. on Monday Dec. 5., Victoria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Circle St. in response to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they quickly detained the suspect before entering the residence. They located three victims with multiple stab wounds and immediately requested assistance. Officers, along with the help...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

3 people stabbed, Victoria Police officers have 1 person in custody

VICTORIA, Texas – Around 7 p.m. Monday evening Victoria Police Officers responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Circle Street in Victoria and three people were stabbed. Those three individuals were transported to area hospitals. A VPD officer said that they have one suspect in custody. This is a developing story we will have more details later. COPYRIGHT...
VICTORIA, TX
seguintoday.com

Murder suspect from North Texas arrested in Seguin

(Seguin) — A capital murder suspect from McClennan County, near Waco, has been arrested here in the Seguin area, and now sits behind bars at the Guadalupe County Jail. Chief Deputy Joshua Ray, of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, says just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, sheriff’s deputies arrested Alfred Cornelius, 33. Cornelius was wanted on a capital murder charge from McClennan County. Chief Deputy Ray says the sheriff’s office received information that Cornelius was in the Seguin area, and they coordinated with the McClennan County Sheriff’s Office to capture the suspect. Cornelius remains in custody at the Guadalupe County Jail, and is charged with capital murder of a person under ten years of age.
SEGUIN, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

18-year-old woman killed in shooting near Victoria apartment complex

VICTORIA, Texas – A woman has passed away from gunshot wounds she sustained after she was found with fatal gunshot wounds at a Victoria apartment complex. The Victoria Police Department said that on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at around 12:40 a.m., VPD officers responded to 2309 Leary Lane in response to gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-old...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Cuero shooting leaves one man injured

CUERO, Texas – Shortly after 3 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Cuero Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Dunn Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Jason Gonzales, of Cuero. Through information obtained, officers later identified the suspect as 28-year-old Marlon Brooks, of Yoakum. They located Brooks walking...
CUERO, TX
KSAT 12

Wilson County authorities searching for suspects who stole equipment over weekend

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking down several people who broke into a facility over the weekend. Surveillance footage shows three suspects walking around the site early Sunday morning. The footage shows the trio trying to break into a building before...
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

55-year-old man dies from stabbing, 53-year-old woman and 8-year-old boy stabbed

VICTORIA, Texas – A 55-year-old man has died after he was stabbed and a 53-year-old woman and 8-year-old boy were also stabbed Monday night. The woman and boy have been taken to area hospitals. Victoria Public Information Officer David Brogger said that at 7:20 p.m. Monday, December 5 Victoria Police Officers responded to a residence in the 3000 block of...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Police Chief Arredondo: ‘I am very grateful there were no injuries and everyone went home safe’

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department provided an update on a shooting incident that took place at approximately 3 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Following an eight-hour standoff, Mark Anthony Garcia Jr. was taken into custody and transported to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. Mark Anthony Garcia Jr. Garcia was arrested on the following charges: Aggravated Assault on a...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Officials arrested suspect Mark Garcia Jr. following overnight standoff

UPDATE — The suspect has surrendered after a standoff with law enforcement overnight. The suspect is identified as 37-year-old Mark Garcia Jr. Victoria Police was attempting to serve a felony warrant when Garcia opened fire inside of the home. VPD SWAT and Negotiator Teams responded to assist. Garcia barricaded himself inside of the home. SWAT tactics were used after unsuccessful...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Victoria police department and U.S. Marshals serving an arrest warrant

UPDATE — The suspect has surrendered after a standoff with law enforcement overnight. The suspect is identified as 37-year-old Mark Garcia Jr. Victoria Police was attempting to serve a felony warrant when Garcia opened fire inside of the home. VPD SWAT and Negotiator Teams responded to assist. Garcia barricaded himself inside of the home. SWAT tactics were used after unsuccessful...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Travis County will conduct autopsy on man found dead Nov. 30 on Highway 59

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are waiting on autopsy results to determine what happened to a Mexican National who was found Wednesday, Nov. 30 on Highway 59 near SH 530. A driver spotted the man’s body around 3 a.m. The initial reports of this being a pedestrian accident were not accurate. Investigators now say...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local agencies search for suspect involved in theft incident

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department and surrounding agencies are assisting the Yoakum Police Department identify a person or vehicle involved in a theft incident. According to VPD, a truck was recently stolen and recovered in Yoakum, Texas. The suspect(s) then traveled to Victoria in the truck and used stolen checks to purchase items at Kohl’s and Tractor Supply....
YOAKUM, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Two-vehicle crash near Lolita results in traffic delays, minor injuries

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 5:36 a.m. Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle crash on FM 1593 North of Gate 8 near Lolita, Texas. According to the JCSO, one vehicle was partially blocking the roadway. Officials were working to move the vehicle out of the lane of travel. The second vehicle was off the road into...
LOLITA, TX
Yorktown News-View

Yorktown News-View

42
Followers
52
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Yorktown News-View

Comments / 0

Community Policy