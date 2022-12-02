ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Work to begin on Purchase Parkway to extend I-69

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
Work will begin in December on upgrades to the Purchase Parkway in western Kentucky so that Interstate 69 can be extended from Mayfield to Fulton, officials said.

The $33.9 million project by Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers will bring the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway up to interstate standards, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in a statement. It also includes modernizing Exit 14 at Wingo and improving Exits 1 and 2 at Fulton.

Initial work will include clearing brush around the Wingo interchange and utility work to prepare for spring construction. Drivers will see construction signs, but there will be only a few intermittent traffic restrictions until early March.

When construction begins in the spring, there will be a 55 mph work zone speed limit and more police in areas where work crews are present.

The project is expected to take two years, with completion expected by the end of 2024, officials said.

