Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Christmas parades happening in the Lowcountry this weekend
As we inch closer to Christmas, the Lowcountry's towns have more holiday parades to be enjoyed. Here are parades happening Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec 11. Folly Beach is hosting its 32nd Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Folly Beach Saturday at noon. The lineup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the parade starting at noon.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
abcnews4.com
Charleston's annual holiday parade, tree lighting happening Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — The city of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. The parade will begin near Colonial Lake on Broad Street, will continue east on Broad Street to Meeting Street, where it will turn and travel north on Meeting Street before dispersing on Calhoun Street at Marion Square.
abcnews4.com
Ashley River Bridge North closed due to mechanical malfunction, CPD says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE- Police say the bridge has reopened as of 11:30 a.m. Charleston Police say US 17/Ashley River Bridge North is closed as of 11 a.m. Sunday due to a mechanical malfunction with gates. Officers are on scene redirecting traffic. Drivers are urged to find an...
abcnews4.com
'God was with him': Neighbor responds to home explosion in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A home explosion sent shocks and tremors for miles throughout the Lowcountry. Trash and debris is all that's left after the fire Monday night. The homeowner is in the hospital recovering from injuries. Neighbors said they felt the explosion in their homes, and they're...
abcnews4.com
Holiday events happening this Sunday in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of the year and the Lowcountry is bustling with holiday spirit. Here are some holiday-related events happening on Sunday, Dec. 4. The city of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. The...
abcnews4.com
School bus rear-ended on College Park Road, BCSD confirms; 33 students uninjured
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A spokesperson for the Berkeley County School District confirms that one of its buses was rear-ended by a car Monday afternoon while traveling along College Park Road. None of the 33 students aboard the bus were hurt, the spokesperson says. The students were from...
abcnews4.com
Driver dead after crash on Maybank Highway Sunday morning: CCSO
WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies say a driver is dead after suffering a medical episode while driving on Maybank Highway Sunday. The road was shut down for about four hours as emergency crews responded to a crash, which was reported after 8:30 a.m. Deputies said...
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: Dorchester County deputy hopes to break stereotypes on patrol
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Some people get into law enforcement because of family, others because it’s a childhood dream. But this deputy joined to prove to the community that stereotypes about women and law enforcement officers aren't accurate. Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you...
abcnews4.com
Williamsburg County Coroner identifies man found in a Kingstree pond
WILLAMSBURG, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Coroner has released the identity of an individual found in a pond in Kingstree. The individual has been identified as Curtis Ford, 34, of Lake City, SC. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine Mr. Ford's cause of death. This is a...
abcnews4.com
Man walking street in underwear arrested after stabbing at North Charleston home: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing charges after stabbing his partner over the weekend, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department. Roosevelt Poarch, 56, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center shortly before midnight on Saturday and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
abcnews4.com
2 Charleston Co. teens charged after traffic stop reveals 40 grams of weed in car: GPD
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown Police say two Charleston County residents were arrested Saturday after nearly 40 grams of marijuana and two handguns were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop. Terry Taylor Jr, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and unlawful...
abcnews4.com
Gun found outside elementary school in North Charleston, CCSD official says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police are investigating after a gun was found outside of an elementary school in North Charleston on Monday, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District confirms to ABC News 4. The gun was found by a custodian before school started, according to the...
abcnews4.com
Opening of Charleston Co. Juvenile Detention Center's new library delayed until Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The opening of a library at the Juvenile Detention Center has been rescheduled to 11 a.m. on Wednesday due to a gas leak near the facility, Charleston County deputies say. Originally the opening was set for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. While the...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Harbor becomes deepest port on east coast at 52 feet
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Harbor is now officially the deepest port on the east coast at 52 feet deep. It means the largest container ships, fully loaded, will now have safe passage to the port at any time of day and during any tide. Governor Henry...
abcnews4.com
Sunday marks this year's return of the Drayton Hall Oyster Roast
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The 2022 Drayton Hall Oyster Roast is scheduled for Sunday in Charleston. The annual oyster roast is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, starting at 2:30 p.m. at Drayton Hall. "A long time favorite of local families and visitors alike, Drayton Hall throws the best annual...
abcnews4.com
Folly Beach offering the chance to ice skate at the beach
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 23rd until Sunday, December 25th, the Folly Beach Tourism Board is giving you the chance to ice skate right next to the beach!. The group will be hosting a faux ice skating rink complete with other family-friendly fun at...
abcnews4.com
2 arrested after meth found in stolen car in Georgetown Co.: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were arrested on drug charges Monday after meth was found in a stolen vehicle in Georgetown County. Wesley Ramsey, 36, of Rochester, N.Y. and Chelsea O'Connell, 35, of Tilton, N.H. were charged after deputies found trafficking amounts of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
abcnews4.com
Man with special needs says he was treated unfairly at Charleston International Airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Justin Gigliotti took to Twitter after an unpleasant trip at the Charleston International Airport. He has had TSA PreCheck for years, traveling in and out of different airports. His mother says he does well advocating for himself and his medical needs and has never...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Co. opens FEMA sponsored Disaster Recovery Center in North Charleston Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Although it’s been two months since Hurricane Ian passed through the Lowcountry, Charleston County officials say there are still people trying to recover. So today, they look to help with the opening of a disaster recovery center. The center is in partnership with...
Comments / 0