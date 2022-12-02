ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Christmas parades happening in the Lowcountry this weekend

As we inch closer to Christmas, the Lowcountry's towns have more holiday parades to be enjoyed. Here are parades happening Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec 11. Folly Beach is hosting its 32nd Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Folly Beach Saturday at noon. The lineup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the parade starting at noon.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston's annual holiday parade, tree lighting happening Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — The city of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. The parade will begin near Colonial Lake on Broad Street, will continue east on Broad Street to Meeting Street, where it will turn and travel north on Meeting Street before dispersing on Calhoun Street at Marion Square.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Holiday events happening this Sunday in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of the year and the Lowcountry is bustling with holiday spirit. Here are some holiday-related events happening on Sunday, Dec. 4. The city of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver dead after crash on Maybank Highway Sunday morning: CCSO

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies say a driver is dead after suffering a medical episode while driving on Maybank Highway Sunday. The road was shut down for about four hours as emergency crews responded to a crash, which was reported after 8:30 a.m. Deputies said...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Williamsburg County Coroner identifies man found in a Kingstree pond

WILLAMSBURG, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Coroner has released the identity of an individual found in a pond in Kingstree. The individual has been identified as Curtis Ford, 34, of Lake City, SC. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine Mr. Ford's cause of death. This is a...
KINGSTREE, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Harbor becomes deepest port on east coast at 52 feet

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Harbor is now officially the deepest port on the east coast at 52 feet deep. It means the largest container ships, fully loaded, will now have safe passage to the port at any time of day and during any tide. Governor Henry...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Sunday marks this year's return of the Drayton Hall Oyster Roast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The 2022 Drayton Hall Oyster Roast is scheduled for Sunday in Charleston. The annual oyster roast is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, starting at 2:30 p.m. at Drayton Hall. "A long time favorite of local families and visitors alike, Drayton Hall throws the best annual...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Folly Beach offering the chance to ice skate at the beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 23rd until Sunday, December 25th, the Folly Beach Tourism Board is giving you the chance to ice skate right next to the beach!. The group will be hosting a faux ice skating rink complete with other family-friendly fun at...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

2 arrested after meth found in stolen car in Georgetown Co.: Deputies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were arrested on drug charges Monday after meth was found in a stolen vehicle in Georgetown County. Wesley Ramsey, 36, of Rochester, N.Y. and Chelsea O'Connell, 35, of Tilton, N.H. were charged after deputies found trafficking amounts of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

