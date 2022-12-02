ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Book of Mormon is returning to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From May 5-7 in 2023, The Book of Mormon is returning to the Lowcountry. The show will be performed at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center. The Book of Mormon features music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Christmas parades happening in the Lowcountry this weekend

As we inch closer to Christmas, the Lowcountry's towns have more holiday parades to be enjoyed. Here are parades happening Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec 11. Folly Beach is hosting its 32nd Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Folly Beach Saturday at noon. The lineup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the parade starting at noon.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
Holiday events happening this Sunday in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of the year and the Lowcountry is bustling with holiday spirit. Here are some holiday-related events happening on Sunday, Dec. 4. The city of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
Sunday marks this year's return of the Drayton Hall Oyster Roast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The 2022 Drayton Hall Oyster Roast is scheduled for Sunday in Charleston. The annual oyster roast is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, starting at 2:30 p.m. at Drayton Hall. "A long time favorite of local families and visitors alike, Drayton Hall throws the best annual...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston's annual holiday parade, tree lighting happening Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — The city of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. The parade will begin near Colonial Lake on Broad Street, will continue east on Broad Street to Meeting Street, where it will turn and travel north on Meeting Street before dispersing on Calhoun Street at Marion Square.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Harbor becomes deepest port on east coast at 52 feet

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Harbor is now officially the deepest port on the east coast at 52 feet deep. It means the largest container ships, fully loaded, will now have safe passage to the port at any time of day and during any tide. Governor Henry...
CHARLESTON, SC
Gift Guide: Meadow Blu

Meadow Blu has everything you need to elevate your home and be the host with the most!. Their beautiful artisan tables are expertly crafted to last through your milestones and memories. And their selection of lighting will allow you to be creative and festive as you design a warm and...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Folly Beach offering the chance to ice skate at the beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 23rd until Sunday, December 25th, the Folly Beach Tourism Board is giving you the chance to ice skate right next to the beach!. The group will be hosting a faux ice skating rink complete with other family-friendly fun at...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
CHARLESTON, SC
City of Georgetown to hold special election on Dec. 27

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday Dec.27 , the City of Georgetown will hold a special election. It is being held to fill the seat vacated City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Early voting will...
GEORGETOWN, SC
Williamsburg County Coroner identifies man found in a Kingstree pond

WILLAMSBURG, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Coroner has released the identity of an individual found in a pond in Kingstree. The individual has been identified as Curtis Ford, 34, of Lake City, SC. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine Mr. Ford's cause of death. This is a...
KINGSTREE, SC

