The Book of Mormon is returning to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From May 5-7 in 2023, The Book of Mormon is returning to the Lowcountry. The show will be performed at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center. The Book of Mormon features music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone.
Darius Rucker keeps promise, teaches Trooper Bob how to play 'Wagon Wheel' on guitar
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Dreams really do come true, but sometimes they take time to come to fruition. In 2016, ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob tweeted that he wanted three things for Christmas:. No more fatal wrecks. A half-dozen macadamia nut cookies. And for Darius Rucker...
Christmas parades happening in the Lowcountry this weekend
As we inch closer to Christmas, the Lowcountry's towns have more holiday parades to be enjoyed. Here are parades happening Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec 11. Folly Beach is hosting its 32nd Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Folly Beach Saturday at noon. The lineup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the parade starting at noon.
Holiday events happening this Sunday in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of the year and the Lowcountry is bustling with holiday spirit. Here are some holiday-related events happening on Sunday, Dec. 4. The city of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. The...
Sunday marks this year's return of the Drayton Hall Oyster Roast
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The 2022 Drayton Hall Oyster Roast is scheduled for Sunday in Charleston. The annual oyster roast is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, starting at 2:30 p.m. at Drayton Hall. "A long time favorite of local families and visitors alike, Drayton Hall throws the best annual...
Charleston's annual holiday parade, tree lighting happening Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — The city of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. The parade will begin near Colonial Lake on Broad Street, will continue east on Broad Street to Meeting Street, where it will turn and travel north on Meeting Street before dispersing on Calhoun Street at Marion Square.
Charleston Harbor becomes deepest port on east coast at 52 feet
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Harbor is now officially the deepest port on the east coast at 52 feet deep. It means the largest container ships, fully loaded, will now have safe passage to the port at any time of day and during any tide. Governor Henry...
Gift Guide: Meadow Blu
Meadow Blu has everything you need to elevate your home and be the host with the most!. Their beautiful artisan tables are expertly crafted to last through your milestones and memories. And their selection of lighting will allow you to be creative and festive as you design a warm and...
Folly Beach offering the chance to ice skate at the beach
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 23rd until Sunday, December 25th, the Folly Beach Tourism Board is giving you the chance to ice skate right next to the beach!. The group will be hosting a faux ice skating rink complete with other family-friendly fun at...
Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
Want to give back? Here's some holiday donation drives happening in the Lowcountry
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — Want to give back this holiday season? We've compiled a few of the many drives happening this month in support of various causes. Meadow Blu is collecting sweatsuits and snacks to give to our local veterans. Snacks may include granola bars, popcorn, trail mix, Goldfish,...
Sea turtles battling pneumonia, frostbite taken from Cape Cod to Charleston for treatment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — More than a dozen sea turtles impacted by a drop in water temperatures off of the coast of Massachusetts are getting the care they need after being transported to the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston. According to the aquarium, the 15 cold-stunned turtles were stranded...
City of Georgetown to hold special election on Dec. 27
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday Dec.27 , the City of Georgetown will hold a special election. It is being held to fill the seat vacated City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Early voting will...
Opening of Charleston Co. Juvenile Detention Center's new library delayed until Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The opening of a library at the Juvenile Detention Center has been rescheduled to 11 a.m. on Wednesday due to a gas leak near the facility, Charleston County deputies say. Originally the opening was set for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. While the...
Williamsburg County Coroner identifies man found in a Kingstree pond
WILLAMSBURG, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Coroner has released the identity of an individual found in a pond in Kingstree. The individual has been identified as Curtis Ford, 34, of Lake City, SC. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine Mr. Ford's cause of death. This is a...
Mary Ashley Barbot returns home to Charleston after successful kidney transplant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mary Ashley Barbot returned home to Charleston Saturday night after a successful kidney transplant in Los Angeles. The teenager was welcomed home with a large Charleston Balloon Therapy decoration on the porch and a crowd of well wishers. For nearly 10 years, Barbot and her...
'God was with him': Neighbor responds to home explosion in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A home explosion sent shocks and tremors for miles throughout the Lowcountry. Trash and debris is all that's left after the fire Monday night. The homeowner is in the hospital recovering from injuries. Neighbors said they felt the explosion in their homes, and they're...
Gun found outside elementary school in North Charleston, CCSD official says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police are investigating after a gun was found outside of an elementary school in North Charleston on Monday, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District confirms to ABC News 4. The gun was found by a custodian before school started, according to the...
Charleston Co. opens FEMA sponsored Disaster Recovery Center in North Charleston Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Although it’s been two months since Hurricane Ian passed through the Lowcountry, Charleston County officials say there are still people trying to recover. So today, they look to help with the opening of a disaster recovery center. The center is in partnership with...
Ashley River Bridge North closed due to mechanical malfunction, CPD says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE- Police say the bridge has reopened as of 11:30 a.m. Charleston Police say US 17/Ashley River Bridge North is closed as of 11 a.m. Sunday due to a mechanical malfunction with gates. Officers are on scene redirecting traffic. Drivers are urged to find an...
