Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
The owner of the Detroit Pistons is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Popular Detroit brunch spot Karl’s in Siren Hotel closes permanently
DETROIT – The retro-style brunch spot Karl’s located inside Detroit’s Siren Hotel has closed its doors, according to hotel officials. Karl’s opened on Aug. 29, 2019, and was founded by chef Kate Williams, who previously ran the former Corktown restaurant Lady of the House. Williams has been recognized as a James Beard Award semifinalist.
fox2detroit.com
Popular Basil Babe pop-up opening restaurant in former Ypsilanti Hamburger Mary's, Tower Inn space
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pop-up known around the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti area is getting its own restaurant. Basil Babe, run by mother and daughter duo Haluthai and Vasanna Inhmathong, has gathered a strong following with pop-ups featuring Thai cuisine. Basil Babe just started a residency at the HOMES Brewery Campus in Ann Arbor and was regularly at Cultivate in Ypsilanti before the coffee shop closed earlier this year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New Italian cocktail bar Apt. Disco opens on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – If you’re looking for a place to wear your boogie shoes, you need to check out Apt. Disco tucked in the upstairs of a building on Detroit’s east side. The new cocktail bar is located above its sister bar Lost River on Mack Avenue, and held a soft opening on Dec. 2.
fox2detroit.com
Overcoming 10 seizures a day • Wild Ferndale home hits market • Duggan moves to recoup Paratransit
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Through patience and the power of science, an Oakland County man went from having 8-10 seizures a day to being nearly seizure-free. For Pete Varga, the past 15 years has been like riding a Ferris wheel with no way of getting off. "We didn't know what...
michiganchronicle.com
First One-Mile Segment of Joe Louis Greenway Completed, Upcoming Second Mile Stretch
Debris and dumping cleanup is the first preparation for the groundwork of the Joe Louis Greenway. Pictured is a before and after photo of an abandoned property at 12385 Cloverdale (adjacent to the greenway). Photo courtesy of City of Detroit. The city of Hamtramck prepares for their section of the...
fox2detroit.com
Volunteers replace Highland Park mother's roof
Volunteers, donors, and a non-profit joined forces to replace a Highland Park mother's roof. Now, her home will be warmer and safer this winter.
fox2detroit.com
Whiskey & Wine Fest, a ghost hunt, holiday events, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Sample whiskeys and wines, hunt for ghosts, and celebrate the holidays, all in one weekend. There's a lot going on around Southeast Michigan. Check it out:. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Michigan Museum of Horror Ghost Hunt. Friday, Dec. 9 from 9 p.m....
Opening dates announced for two new Meijer grocery stores near Detroit
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Meijer has announced opening dates for two stores with a new concept in Metro Detroit. The Meijer Grocery stores will open in Oakland County’s Orion Township and Macomb County’s Macomb Township on Jan. 26, 2023. Meijer Grocery is a new type of store created with shopper ease and convenience in mind.
Detroit News
Detroiters fear concrete plants will block Riverwalk, be 'catastrophic to neighborhoods'
Detroit — Residents are pushing back on plans to develop two concrete crushing and mixing plants, fearing operations at a proposed southwest Detroit facility could be fatal to their neighborhood urban farms and hurt the quality of life and, in the other instance, block a portion of the popular Detroit Riverwalk.
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
NB & SB I-75 closing this weekend in Southwest Detroit for bridge work
I-75 will close in both directions in Southwest Detroit this weekend for work on the Gordie Howe International Bridge Project.
fox2detroit.com
Family of 7 loses everything in fire • Ethnic intimidation in Bloomfield Township • Falling gas prices
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A family of 7 is struggling after losing everything in a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the family's washroom. "It was in the washroom this furnace is inside the washroom, and I don’t know if the furnace exploded or what," said Catrena Thomas, the children's Grandmother.
fox2detroit.com
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Drivers do donuts around fire right in front of Detroit Police at 7 Mile and Greenfield
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit entrepreneur and musical artist Krizpy Boi was on the way home from the studio late Sunday night when he saw a group of cars doing donuts and drifting at the intersection of Seven Mile and Greenfield. "We (were) there so we parked at the coney...
See You Tomorrow restaurant owner knew he was destined to meet Detroit cook
While growing up, first on Detroit’s North End, then in the Joy Road-North Martindale area, and later in the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood, Damon Cann, the kitchen manager at the recently opened See You Tomorrow restaurant (7740 Woodward), says he learned enough good things about how to treat people to last a lifetime. “Between my...
Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Michiganders are moving.
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
fox2detroit.com
Cockroaches found in Detroit Popeyes restaurant in DoorDash driver video
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Creepy, crawly, cockroaches in a video – posted by a DoorDash Driver of the Popeye’s location on Detroit’s east side, at Conner and Warren has surfaced. "They got roaches y’all," said the driver on video. "Running all over the straws,. "German Cockroaches...
4 places to grab lunch under $12 in Detroit
Inexpensive meals can be found across the city if you know where to look.We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less: Asian Corned BeefWhat's on the menu: Asian Corned Beef serves 10 different egg rolls in addition to turkey, pastrami, and corned beef sandwiches. Check out Samuel Robinson's review.Cost: Egg rolls (starting at $1.99), mini sandwich ($5.99), full sandwiches (starting at $11.79)Address: All Asian Corned Beef locations here.Hours: 11am to midnight Monday-Saturday; 2-10pm Sunday Photos: Samuel Robinson/AxiosHonest John'sWhat's on the menu: You can stop by Honest John's for breakfast or their modest lunch menu of...
Detroit News
Southwest Solutions renovates 2 Detroit buildings for affordable apartments
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan and Southwest Solutions leaders celebrated the completion Monday of renovations of two historic apartment buildings, which will offer a combined 40 units of affordable housing in southwest Detroit. The project tapped $7.8 million in grants and loans to invest in the Hubbard-Richard community. There...
Comments / 0