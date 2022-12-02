ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Popular Detroit brunch spot Karl’s in Siren Hotel closes permanently

DETROIT – The retro-style brunch spot Karl’s located inside Detroit’s Siren Hotel has closed its doors, according to hotel officials. Karl’s opened on Aug. 29, 2019, and was founded by chef Kate Williams, who previously ran the former Corktown restaurant Lady of the House. Williams has been recognized as a James Beard Award semifinalist.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Popular Basil Babe pop-up opening restaurant in former Ypsilanti Hamburger Mary's, Tower Inn space

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pop-up known around the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti area is getting its own restaurant. Basil Babe, run by mother and daughter duo Haluthai and Vasanna Inhmathong, has gathered a strong following with pop-ups featuring Thai cuisine. Basil Babe just started a residency at the HOMES Brewery Campus in Ann Arbor and was regularly at Cultivate in Ypsilanti before the coffee shop closed earlier this year.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New Italian cocktail bar Apt. Disco opens on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – If you’re looking for a place to wear your boogie shoes, you need to check out Apt. Disco tucked in the upstairs of a building on Detroit’s east side. The new cocktail bar is located above its sister bar Lost River on Mack Avenue, and held a soft opening on Dec. 2.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
FERNDALE, MI
Axios Detroit

4 places to grab lunch under $12 in Detroit

Inexpensive meals can be found across the city if you know where to look.We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $12 or less: Asian Corned BeefWhat's on the menu: Asian Corned Beef serves 10 different egg rolls in addition to turkey, pastrami, and corned beef sandwiches. Check out Samuel Robinson's review.Cost: Egg rolls (starting at $1.99), mini sandwich ($5.99), full sandwiches (starting at $11.79)Address: All Asian Corned Beef locations here.Hours: 11am to midnight Monday-Saturday; 2-10pm Sunday Photos: Samuel Robinson/AxiosHonest John'sWhat's on the menu: You can stop by Honest John's for breakfast or their modest lunch menu of...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Southwest Solutions renovates 2 Detroit buildings for affordable apartments

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan and Southwest Solutions leaders celebrated the completion Monday of renovations of two historic apartment buildings, which will offer a combined 40 units of affordable housing in southwest Detroit. The project tapped $7.8 million in grants and loans to invest in the Hubbard-Richard community. There...
DETROIT, MI

