Connecticut State

The Center Square

Connecticut firm loses Army bid after receiving tax breaks

(The Center Square) – A Connecticut-based helicopter maker that was promised tax breaks from the state, has lost out on a major defense contract. Sikorsky Aircraft, maker of the iconic Blackhawk helicopters, had submitted a proposal to the U.S. Army to produce its Defiant-X helicopter as part of the next generation of long-range helicopters. But the Army announced on Monday, it was awarding the $1.3 billion contract to Bell Textron,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Made in Connecticut: Precision Punch & Tooling

Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For December, we spoke with Kevin Gregoire, president of Precision Punch & Tooling, based in Berlin. When was your company founded?. 1965. How many employees work for your company?. 70. What products does...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Pratt Wins $115M Contract for F135 Upgrade

East Hartford-based manufacturer Pratt & Whitney has won a $115 million contract to upgrade the company’s F135 engine. The contract from the U.S. Department of Defense will support the company’s initial development activities through 2023. Pratt officials said the engine core upgrade will deliver a product that is...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
cbia.com

Whitcraft-Paradigm Precision Merger Shakes Up Aerospace Landscape

Connecticut’s aerospace manufacturing landscape will undergo a major shift with the merger of Eastford-based Whitcraft LLC and Paradigm Precision, headquartered in Manchester. The merger is designed “to create a scaled and diversified manufacturer of complex, high-tolerance components used in commercial and military aviation engines,” according to a Nov. 30...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development

Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Town Square LIVE News

No mail today? You aren’t alone. Here’s why

Delawareans venting about not getting any mail on some days are finding plenty of sympathy and shared frustration on social media. “Mail carrier? Where d’ya go?” Wilmington resident Jeremy Beck wrote on Nextdoor, in a post that generated about 150 comments. “Is there only two days a week we get mail service? Last time we got it was last week. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
PLANetizen

Connecticut Extends Free Bus Fares

The Connecticut General Assembly voted to extend free bus fares in the state until the end of March 2023, but transit advocates and city leaders in cities like Hartford and New Haven hope the state will make fare-free transit permanent, reports Mark Zaretsky in Mass Transit. Zaretsky quotes East Rock...
CONNECTICUT STATE
oceanstatecurrent.com

New England governors face push back from maritime groups

(The Center Square) – Maritime groups are criticizing New England governors for urging the Biden administration to lift federal restrictions banning foreign vessels in domestic waters in response to a regional energy crunch. In a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July, the chief executives called for a...
MAINE STATE
greenwichfreepress.com

State of CT to Adopt Out 90+ Goats Removed from Extreme Neglect

Attorney General William Tong on Tuesday announced the state has secured permanent custody of more than 90 neglected and injured goats seized from Redding resident Nancy Burton in March 2021. The goats will be available for adoption through an application process facilitated by the Department of Agriculture. Parties interested in...
REDDING, CT

