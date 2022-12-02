Read full article on original website
State of CT ordered to pay $72k in union dispute with DOC employees
Employees of the DOC believed they were working in a higher classification and were due additional salary from the state as a result. The post State of CT ordered to pay $72k in union dispute with DOC employees appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
Connecticut firm loses Army bid after receiving tax breaks
(The Center Square) – A Connecticut-based helicopter maker that was promised tax breaks from the state, has lost out on a major defense contract. Sikorsky Aircraft, maker of the iconic Blackhawk helicopters, had submitted a proposal to the U.S. Army to produce its Defiant-X helicopter as part of the next generation of long-range helicopters. But the Army announced on Monday, it was awarding the $1.3 billion contract to Bell Textron,...
Audit: Connecticut State Police spent $84M on excessive overtime due to understaffing
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In a recent finding, state auditors found that Connecticut State Police employees “worked excessive amounts of overtime” due to understaffing. Of 25 employees reviewed, 20 earned more during their overtime hours than in their regular pay shifts — all working an average of 13.4 hours per day for two weeks straight. […]
Made in Connecticut: Precision Punch & Tooling
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state’s economy. For December, we spoke with Kevin Gregoire, president of Precision Punch & Tooling, based in Berlin. When was your company founded?. 1965. How many employees work for your company?. 70. What products does...
CT Attorney Specializing In Personal Injury Admits To Tax Evasion, Must Repay IRS $750K
An attorney based in Connecticut faces jail time after admitting to tax evasion. Wallingford resident Mark Carbutti, age 48, who is an attorney specializing in personal injury law, pleaded guilty to tax evasion on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Connecticut US Attorney's Office. For se…
CT corrections officers abused pandemic hotel program, audit says
CT corrections officers used a program meant to shelter them during COVID-19 to book wedding lodging and house their families, an audit says.
Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain
CT aerospace suppliers were shocked by the Army's decision to give the Black Hawk helicopter replacement contract to Bell over Sikorsky.
Pratt Wins $115M Contract for F135 Upgrade
East Hartford-based manufacturer Pratt & Whitney has won a $115 million contract to upgrade the company’s F135 engine. The contract from the U.S. Department of Defense will support the company’s initial development activities through 2023. Pratt officials said the engine core upgrade will deliver a product that is...
Whitcraft-Paradigm Precision Merger Shakes Up Aerospace Landscape
Connecticut’s aerospace manufacturing landscape will undergo a major shift with the merger of Eastford-based Whitcraft LLC and Paradigm Precision, headquartered in Manchester. The merger is designed “to create a scaled and diversified manufacturer of complex, high-tolerance components used in commercial and military aviation engines,” according to a Nov. 30...
New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development
Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
How millions of 'nip' sales in CT are funding a deputy tree warden, solar-based trash bins and more
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the Park City, the money is being used to care for trees, while in the Elm City, officials say some of it will be used to clean-up parks. In seaside New London, dozens of new trash bins were...
Connecticut Dept. of Education disagrees with superintendents over K-3 reading statute
Connecticut's education department pushed back on CT superintendents' claim the department was violating state statute. The post Connecticut Dept. of Education disagrees with superintendents over K-3 reading statute appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
No mail today? You aren’t alone. Here’s why
Delawareans venting about not getting any mail on some days are finding plenty of sympathy and shared frustration on social media. “Mail carrier? Where d’ya go?” Wilmington resident Jeremy Beck wrote on Nextdoor, in a post that generated about 150 comments. “Is there only two days a week we get mail service? Last time we got it was last week. ... Read More
Popular Italian Chain Restaurant Closes All Connecticut Locations Besides One
Chain Italian restaurants are like farts in the wind in Connecticut, they stink up the place for a moment, and then they're gone. One Italian chain restaurant that I've always actually liked is Bertucci's. If you do too, you should go enjoy it, right now. According to restaurantbusinessonline.com, Bertucci's filed...
Connecticut Extends Free Bus Fares
The Connecticut General Assembly voted to extend free bus fares in the state until the end of March 2023, but transit advocates and city leaders in cities like Hartford and New Haven hope the state will make fare-free transit permanent, reports Mark Zaretsky in Mass Transit. Zaretsky quotes East Rock...
New England governors face push back from maritime groups
(The Center Square) – Maritime groups are criticizing New England governors for urging the Biden administration to lift federal restrictions banning foreign vessels in domestic waters in response to a regional energy crunch. In a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July, the chief executives called for a...
State of CT to Adopt Out 90+ Goats Removed from Extreme Neglect
Attorney General William Tong on Tuesday announced the state has secured permanent custody of more than 90 neglected and injured goats seized from Redding resident Nancy Burton in March 2021. The goats will be available for adoption through an application process facilitated by the Department of Agriculture. Parties interested in...
Connecticut General Assembly approves temporary exemptions to bottle bill update
During a Connecticut General Assembly special session Nov. 28, lawmakers made provisional changes to S.B. 1037, an expansion of the state’s existing bottle bill that takes effect Jan. 1, 2023. S.B. 1037, approved in 2021, expands the types of beverage containers that can be deposited to include tea, sports...
Health officials: New COVID-19 cases top 4,000 in Connecticut
The positivity rate is 9.5% across the state.
