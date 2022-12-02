Read full article on original website
wlen.com
Thousands Gathered in Adrian for Holiday Parade; Comstock Park Tree Lighting
Adrian, MI – Thousands of people gathered in downtown Adrian Friday night to watch the holiday lights parade and Comstock Christmas Riverwalk tree lighting. After the lighting ceremony, event organizer Jim Berryman spoke with WLEN News…. He also thanked the following groups: Adrian Noon Rotary Club, City of Adrian...
wlen.com
AAA: Regular Unleaded Gasoline in Lenawee County is $3.25 per Gallon, on Average
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline is lower than the statewide and national average. AAA said that gas in Lenawee costs about $3.25. Gas in Michigan costs about $3.44 on average, with the national price at $3.41 per gallon. Monroe County gasoline cost...
Thief steals 'tens of thousands' of dollars worth of Christmas items from local Santa
TOLEDO, Ohio — This time of year no one wants to be on the naughty list, but someone is. That's because someone stole from one of Santa's helpers. Jeffery Heft, a professional Santa Claus, said after returning from an event over the weekend, he parked his truck in his driveway.
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
Community helps Rockin’ Rodney get a new moped after his burned in a fire
JACKSON, MI – While you haven’t seen Rockin’ Rodney breakdancing in the streets, he has been visible riding around town on his moped. However, when Rodney “Rockin’ Rodney” Dowding’s Leoni Township home burned in August, his beloved red moped was lost, along with many of his other belongings.
jtv.tv
Events of Monday, December 5, 2022
Economic Luncheon. 11:30 AM – 1 PM. Presented by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. Weatherwax Hall at the Jackson Symphony Orchestra, 215 W. Michigan Ave. There are a great number of positive economic development projects that will play a large role in our community during 2023. Those plans for Downtown, the City and the County will be shared by executives during this insightful luncheon event. This event features speakers from the Anchor Initiative, The Enterprise Group of Jackson, and the City of Jackson. Register here.
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
toledoparent.com
Kids at Work: Toledo Restaurants Run Family Businesses
For many restaurants, food is the family business. And when the family includes young children, creative parents find ways to include the kids in the day-to-day operations. The children learn practical, hands-on lessons in math, reading, and spelling, and the parents find ways to involve the kids in daily tasks. Kitchen Impossible? Not at all!
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
The Oakland Press
Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall
Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
fox2detroit.com
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
Thousands Of Detroit Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Michiganders are moving.
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hear Concerns Regarding County Road Traffic
The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, November 29th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
Monroe Residents Wait Hours in Line at New Chick-fil-A…Why?
People get so excited when they find out there's a new Chick-fil-A opening that they're willing to wait in line for hours just to be one of the first to get a taste. That's exactly what happened earlier this week when Chick-fil-A opened in Monroe, Michigan. Monroe’s newest restaurant, Chick-fil-A...
Resident advised to use bottled water after dioxane discovery north of Ann Arbor plume
ANN ARBOR, MI - New testing has revealed dioxane, a likely carcinogen, in a residential drinking water well more than a mile north of the estimated boundary of the Gelman plume, pollution that has spread in local groundwater for decades. One sample at the home in Ann Arbor Township, north...
13abc.com
Milkster Nitrogen Creamery slated to permanently close
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Milkster Nitrogen Creamery announced, Monday, plans to cease operation. According to a statement released by the creamery, Dec. 17 will be the last day of operation. While the statement did not divulge a reason for the closure, the company is encouraging its customers to utilize gift...
One Michigan City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
themanchestermirror.com
Michigan hunters say 252,000 deer killed in firearms season with new rules
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. It’s been a storybook hunting season for Jennifer Parent, who bagged two big bucks this fall on her 13-acre property in Howell. With each clean shot, Parent took a day or two to celebrate her...
