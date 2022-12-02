ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

wlen.com

Thousands Gathered in Adrian for Holiday Parade; Comstock Park Tree Lighting

Adrian, MI – Thousands of people gathered in downtown Adrian Friday night to watch the holiday lights parade and Comstock Christmas Riverwalk tree lighting. After the lighting ceremony, event organizer Jim Berryman spoke with WLEN News…. He also thanked the following groups: Adrian Noon Rotary Club, City of Adrian...
ADRIAN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
INKSTER, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Monday, December 5, 2022

Economic Luncheon. 11:30 AM – 1 PM. Presented by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. Weatherwax Hall at the Jackson Symphony Orchestra, 215 W. Michigan Ave. There are a great number of positive economic development projects that will play a large role in our community during 2023. Those plans for Downtown, the City and the County will be shared by executives during this insightful luncheon event. This event features speakers from the Anchor Initiative, The Enterprise Group of Jackson, and the City of Jackson. Register here.
JACKSON, MI
toledoparent.com

Kids at Work: Toledo Restaurants Run Family Businesses

For many restaurants, food is the family business. And when the family includes young children, creative parents find ways to include the kids in the day-to-day operations. The children learn practical, hands-on lessons in math, reading, and spelling, and the parents find ways to involve the kids in daily tasks. Kitchen Impossible? Not at all!
TOLEDO, OH
The Oakland Press

Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall

Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
FERNDALE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
thevillagereporter.com

FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hear Concerns Regarding County Road Traffic

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, November 29th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
13abc.com

Milkster Nitrogen Creamery slated to permanently close

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Milkster Nitrogen Creamery announced, Monday, plans to cease operation. According to a statement released by the creamery, Dec. 17 will be the last day of operation. While the statement did not divulge a reason for the closure, the company is encouraging its customers to utilize gift...
TOLEDO, OH

