The SEC Championship is sold out. Here’s how to avoid ticket scams from secondary sellers
Bulldogs, Tigers and scammers. Oh my!
UGA will take on LSU in the SEC Championship game this Saturday at the sold out Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
If you were hoping for tickets to the big game and were unable to snag them, you may be thinking of braving the secondary market.
However, Georgia’s attorney general and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) have issued a warning to residents about ticket scammers ahead of the game.
“With the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs seeking yet another SEC title, it’s important that fans who are hoping to attend the big game in person remain vigilant when purchasing tickets,” said Georgia attorney general Chris Carr. “Criminals will take advantage of any opportunity to steal other people’s hard-earned dollars, so make sure you’re dealing with reputable sellers and avoid scenarios that sound too good to be true.
“In anticipation of conference championship weekend, our Consumer Protection Division has put together some key tips to help you avoid scams, protect your wallet and cheer on the Dawgs with peace of mind.”
Just last year, the BBB had more than 15,000 complaints regarding ticket purchases, some of which were reported to be fake tickets to real events or tickets to events that didn’t exist.
“The internet has made it easier for consumers to find and purchase tickets to events. Unfortunately, some online ticket resellers are fraudulent,” said Simone Williams , media and public relations lead for the BBB.
If you are still planning to purchase tickets for this weekend’s game, the Consumer Protection Division and the BBB are here to help with some tips :
Buy tickets from reputable sites. You can check whether the business is accredited with the Better Business Bureau by going to bbb.org . You may also want to search the internet for complaints and reviews of a business.
The so-called ticket scalpers who approach you outside the event gates are often scammers peddling bogus tickets. Don’t risk it.
You can also find a ticket broker through the National Association of Ticket Brokers , which requires its members to guarantee that every ticket sold on their websites is legitimate.
Inquire with the organization hosting the sporting event about a safe method for reselling and buying verified tickets.
Be very wary of buying tickets through Craigslist ads.
Avoid wiring money to the seller, as this is often an indication of a scam.
Be wary of deals that sound too good to be true. Scammers often try to lure consumers into handing over their money by offering tickets or merchandise at below-market rates.
Protect your identity by refraining from posting pictures of your tickets online or on social media. Scammers can easily take the barcodes in an online post and use them to create fraudulent tickets and steal personal information.
Ticket brokers are required by Georgia law to register with the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission and to comply with other regulations, including providing their license number in any internet, broadcast or print advertising. To verify a ticket broker’s license, visit sos.ga.gov , click on “Licensing” and then “Licensee Search.”
