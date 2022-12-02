The SEC Championship is sold out. Here’s how to avoid ticket scams from secondary sellers

Bulldogs, Tigers and scammers. Oh my!

UGA will take on LSU in the SEC Championship game this Saturday at the sold out Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

If you were hoping for tickets to the big game and were unable to snag them, you may be thinking of braving the secondary market.

However, Georgia’s attorney general and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) have issued a warning to residents about ticket scammers ahead of the game.

“With the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs seeking yet another SEC title, it’s important that fans who are hoping to attend the big game in person remain vigilant when purchasing tickets,” said Georgia attorney general Chris Carr. “Criminals will take advantage of any opportunity to steal other people’s hard-earned dollars, so make sure you’re dealing with reputable sellers and avoid scenarios that sound too good to be true.

“In anticipation of conference championship weekend, our Consumer Protection Division has put together some key tips to help you avoid scams, protect your wallet and cheer on the Dawgs with peace of mind.”

Just last year, the BBB had more than 15,000 complaints regarding ticket purchases, some of which were reported to be fake tickets to real events or tickets to events that didn’t exist.

“The internet has made it easier for consumers to find and purchase tickets to events. Unfortunately, some online ticket resellers are fraudulent,” said Simone Williams , media and public relations lead for the BBB.

If you are still planning to purchase tickets for this weekend’s game, the Consumer Protection Division and the BBB are here to help with some tips :