LaSalle author to discuss recent book at IVCC
OGLESBY – LaSalle native and author James Janko will discuss his most recent book, “What We Don’t Talk About,” at noon on Wednesday at Illinois Valley Community College. Janko is the author of two award-winning novels, “Buffalo Boy and Geronimo” and “The Clubhouse Thief.” “What We Don’t Talk About” will be published in late November by the University of Wisconsin Press. The novel is set in fictional Orville, Ill., a bucolic, charming, and almost Norman Rockwellesque — if you’re white. But like many midwestern cities in the 1960s, it is a “sundown” town — a place where Black Americans are prohibited from entering or remaining after dark. Events come to a head when a visiting nun from the South brings an African American friend with her to Midnight Mass one Christmas Eve. The event is free and open to the public.
90-year-old Geneseo resident set to graduate from Northern Illinois University
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Some students take a gap semester or a gap year while away at college. One Northern Illinois University student is wrapping up her degree after taking nearly seven gap decades. 90-year old Joyce Viola DeFauw grew up a farmer’s kid in Geneseo, Illinois. At that time...
Owens Glass Employees Invited To Layoff Assistance Workshops
Pretty soon dozens of folks in Starved Rock Country will be laid off. They will have help trying to stay on their feet. Layoff assistance workshops are planned for Owens Glass employees. The company gave notice last month they plan to lay off 161 workers starting January 1st. Workshops are...
Ottawa to apply again for YMCA demolition assistance
OTTAWA – The city of Ottawa is shooting its shot again at a grant to demolish the old YMCA building. Last year the city applied for a Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant and was not awarded so officials are trying again for the $2.1 million grant that would assist in the buyout and demolition of the property located at 201 E. Jackson Street. Mayor Dan Aussem says if the grant is awarded restrictions will be in place as to what the city can do with the property because it’s on a floodplain.
LaSalle County and Sesame Street; a legend dies
You heard him sing, interact with the Muppets, and talk with children for 47 years. Bob McGrath, who grew up in LaSalleCounty, passed away. He was 90. McGrath was one of four founding cast members of “Sesame Street," starting in 1960 and playing a friendly neighbor and music teacher, Bob Johnson, for nearly 500 TV episodes.
Illinois Valley Aftershock and the Bandits take 1st and 2nd in Iowa tournament
LASALLE PERU – Two softball teams from the area, the Illinois Valley Aftershock from LaSalle and the Bandits from Peru traveled to Bettendorf, Iowa this weekend to compete in the 12 and under Bracket Buster Tournament. The Aftershock swept the tournament and took first place. The Bandits fell in the final game to Illinois Valley and came home with second place.
Illinois Diner Named One of The Best Diners To Visit in America
Diners are the best. They have the best food in America, so when Thrillest put together a list of the top diners in America, I wasn't shocked when this Illinois diner made a list. Cozy Dog Diner makes Thirillest one of the Best Diners in America, and of course, it...
Holiday book giveaway event coming to LaSalle Public Library
LASALLE – A book giveaway event is coming to the LaSalle Public Library on Saturday. The LaSalle Public Library invites families from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM to celebrate the holiday season with a “Gift of Reading – Holiday Gift Book Giveaway.” Youth of all ages will receive a gift book, a 3D printed snowman ornament, and a pair of age-appropriate gloves. Youth will also receive a laser-cut and engraved wood holiday ornament created on the Library’s Glowforge that can be left as is or decorated using markers. A professional photo backdrop will be available for families to capture wonderful photos as well.
"Winter Wonderland" Planned In Oglesby
As Peru proved last Saturday night, December doesn't mean it's too cold for a parade. The city of Oglesby is hosting its First Annual Winter Parade thru downtown this Saturday at 4. The parade starts at the Elk's Lodge. Prior to the parade, a “Winter Wonderland” event starts at 1...
Sesame Street's Bob McGrath passes; grew up near Grand Ridge
A La Salle County native and an original Sesame Street cast member has died. Bob McGrath's death was announced Sunday by his family and Sesame Workshop. He was 90 years old. Waltham resident Mary Small knew Bob as a first grader at the Oxford one room school near Grand Ridge. While growing up, McGrath sang for many functions – some in the evening – and then dragged himself to school the next day. The future actor attended Marquette High School and later, the University of Michigan. McGrath worked on NBC TV's famed “Sing Along with Mitch” in the early 60's.
Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Cases Up In Illinois
The number of counties in Illinois with elevated levels of COVID-19 cases is on the rise. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 63 counties in the state at an elevated Community Level for the virus as of November 18th. That is up from 46 counties the previous week. Will County is listed as low level as well as Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties, but DuPage County is listed as medium level. Chicago and Cook County remain in the Medium COVID-19 Community Level.
State of Illinois Job Fair on 12/6
The Workforce Center of Will County will be holding the State of Illinois Job Fair at their facility on Tuesday, December 6th from 10 AM until 1 PM CST. The Workforce Center of Will County is located at 2400 Glenwood Avenue in Joliet.
SURF Broadband could be coming to Oglesby next
OGLESBY – A new internet provider could be coming to Oglesby that is capable of faster speeds than currently available. SURF Air Wireless LLC made a brief presentation Monday night at the Oglesby City Council Meeting. The LaPorte, Indiana company already has an agreement with the community of Mendota for high-speed internet for businesses and residents. The company said they will work with the community to explore adding their underground fiber optic service to the homes and businesses of Oglesby.
Some CPS parents are just getting summer 2022 pandemic food benefit cards now
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of more than a million children in Illinois were expecting to receive food-benefit debit cards as part of the summer 2022 pandemic program – but the problem is it's December and some students are just getting them now. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the amount of money involved here is not small – it amounts to nearly $400 for each kid. The state says most of the money actually went out in October. But some families are reporting that they're just getting the benefits now, and they might not even know they got...
Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?
New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
2 $200K lottery tickets sold in Cook County
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Take four matched numbers, plus a matched Powerball, and throw in a Power Play purchase, and you’ve got three lottery players in Illinois who have a winning ticket worth $200,000. The Illinois Lottery announced the three winning tickets came from Saturday’s drawing where the numbers were 6 – 13 – 33 […]
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With winter just around the corner, cases of respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Local healthcare systems in Central Illinois are facing a surge of respiratory viruses. “The tripledemic that we keep talking about, we see that. We have RSV, we have flu, we have COVID, we have all kinds of […]
Mendota sells; acquires property Monday night
MENDOTA – The City of Mendota has sold municipally owned property and purchased another Monday night. The City Council voted to sell 1017 Main Street for $105,000, a property that was previously bought by the city with TIF money last year. The city also chose to purchase a business property at 807 Illinois Avenue for $45,000.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to the Quad Cities after 2-year hiatus
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returned to the Quad Cities after a two-year absence. It brought excitement around the area, as hundreds of people gathered in the cold to see the train. “I've never seen the train before,” said Deb Kuehl, a Quad City resident. "It...
