Read full article on original website
Related
49ers bring in veteran QB option after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The San Francisco 49ers only needed a few hours after the conclusion of Sunday’s game to begin raiding the market for veteran quarterbacks to fill their decimated depth chart. The 49ers signed veteran Josh Johnson off the Denver Broncos’ practice squad, making the move after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet Lions vs Jags, Chiefs vs Bengals, Steelers vs Falcons!
Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. The Jaguars are 1-20 on the ML (4.7%) away from home since 2020 and 7-14 ATS (33.3%), per NBC's Edge Finder. Jacksonville is the least profitable team in the NFL away from home during that span.
Fantasy Football: 12 best waiver wire targets for NFL Week 14
We’re getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL season, and fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner — or already starting in some leagues. To help you make a late-season push, we’ve put together a list of the top-12 fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 14, including options at quarterback, tight end, wide receiver and running back.
NBC Sports
Anthony Brown out for the year with a torn Achilles
The Cowboys lost cornerback Anthony Brown to an injury late in the third quarter, and team owner Jerry Jones confirmed Brown tore his left Achilles. “I’m sick for him,” Jones said. “He’s had an outstanding career. Boy, he’s brought it up by the boot strap, and he, to me, is what a young player working hard, really having the right stuff, can become who’s not a No. 1 draft pick. I’m sick for him and sick for us.”
nbcsportsedge.com
Waiver Wire Week 14: Final Playoff Preparation
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Dolphins sign former No. 1 overall pick
The Miami Dolphins made a move on Monday to sign a former No. 1 overall draft pick. Miami signed offensive tackle Eric Fisher after they placed tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve. Fisher, 31, last played football for the Indianapolis Colts a season ago. Adam Schefter reported that Fisher signed with the Dolphins. Schefter tweeted, Read more... The post Dolphins sign former No. 1 overall pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
nbcsportsedge.com
Dynasty Watch: Early Declares Incoming
Editor's Note: It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. The...
Lions' Updated 2023 Draft Order after Rams' Latest Loss
Here is where the Lions currently will draft, after the Rams' loss.
Pirates win 1st MLB draft lottery, right to pick No. 1; Nats get No. 2
The Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday won the MLB's first-ever draft lottery and the right to the No. 1 pick in the draft next year.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Eagles holding top-five pick after Saints' loss to Buccaneers
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Jets top Panthers 5-2, spoil Maurice's return to Winnipeg
Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist as the Jets spoiled Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers
NBC Sports
Deebo hilariously trolls Mostert, Dolphins after Week 13 win
Deebo Samuel doesn’t miss many open opportunities on the football field with the 49ers, and the same can be said for the self-proclaimed “wide back” off the field. Samuel saw the perfect chance to sprinkle in a little pettiness after San Francisco’s 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
NFL injury report Week 14: Latest updates on Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Walker and more
The NFL injury report for Week 14 is filled with some of the best players in football. Heading into a
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Adam Schefter for controversial report
On Sunday, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN published quite a controversial story ahead of Deshaun Watson’s debut start for the Cleveland Browns following his 11-game suspension due to sexual misconduct and assault allegations. Published early Sunday morning ahead of Watson’s first start of the season, the story from...
Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner
The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
Popculture
NFL Announces Three Saturday Games for Week 15 of 2022 Season
The NFL is getting ready to take over Saturdays now that the college football regular season is over. On Monday, the league announced three games will be played on Saturday, Dec. 17 starting at 1 p.m. ET on the NFL Network. The first game will be the Indianapolis Colts vs. the Minnesota Vikings, the second game is the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Cleveland Browns and the final game will be the Miami Dolphins vs, the Buffalo Bills. The second game will start at 4:30 p.m. ET and the final contest will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the games on NFL.com, the NFL App and NFL+ via mobile.
Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Sleepers, risks and best options at QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kicker
The Sportsnaut Week 14 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
Trevor Lawrence Suffers Nasty Leg Injury vs. Lions
Trevor Lawrence went down with a bad leg injury against the Lions.
Comments / 0