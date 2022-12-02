ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet Lions vs Jags, Chiefs vs Bengals, Steelers vs Falcons!

Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. The Jaguars are 1-20 on the ML (4.7%) away from home since 2020 and 7-14 ATS (33.3%), per NBC's Edge Finder. Jacksonville is the least profitable team in the NFL away from home during that span.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Anthony Brown out for the year with a torn Achilles

The Cowboys lost cornerback Anthony Brown to an injury late in the third quarter, and team owner Jerry Jones confirmed Brown tore his left Achilles. “I’m sick for him,” Jones said. “He’s had an outstanding career. Boy, he’s brought it up by the boot strap, and he, to me, is what a young player working hard, really having the right stuff, can become who’s not a No. 1 draft pick. I’m sick for him and sick for us.”
nbcsportsedge.com

Waiver Wire Week 14: Final Playoff Preparation

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
ARIZONA STATE
The Comeback

Dolphins sign former No. 1 overall pick

The Miami Dolphins made a move on Monday to sign a former No. 1 overall draft pick. Miami signed offensive tackle Eric Fisher after they placed tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve. Fisher, 31, last played football for the Indianapolis Colts a season ago. Adam Schefter reported that Fisher signed with the Dolphins. Schefter tweeted, Read more... The post Dolphins sign former No. 1 overall pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
nbcsportsedge.com

Dynasty Watch: Early Declares Incoming

Editor's Note: It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. The...
GEORGIA STATE
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Eagles holding top-five pick after Saints' loss to Buccaneers

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NBC Sports

Deebo hilariously trolls Mostert, Dolphins after Week 13 win

Deebo Samuel doesn’t miss many open opportunities on the football field with the 49ers, and the same can be said for the self-proclaimed “wide back” off the field. Samuel saw the perfect chance to sprinkle in a little pettiness after San Francisco’s 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts Adam Schefter for controversial report

On Sunday, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN published quite a controversial story ahead of Deshaun Watson’s debut start for the Cleveland Browns following his 11-game suspension due to sexual misconduct and assault allegations. Published early Sunday morning ahead of Watson’s first start of the season, the story from...
crete

Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner

The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
Popculture

NFL Announces Three Saturday Games for Week 15 of 2022 Season

The NFL is getting ready to take over Saturdays now that the college football regular season is over. On Monday, the league announced three games will be played on Saturday, Dec. 17 starting at 1 p.m. ET on the NFL Network. The first game will be the Indianapolis Colts vs. the Minnesota Vikings, the second game is the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Cleveland Browns and the final game will be the Miami Dolphins vs, the Buffalo Bills. The second game will start at 4:30 p.m. ET and the final contest will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the games on NFL.com, the NFL App and NFL+ via mobile.

Comments / 0

Community Policy