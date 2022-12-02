The NFL is getting ready to take over Saturdays now that the college football regular season is over. On Monday, the league announced three games will be played on Saturday, Dec. 17 starting at 1 p.m. ET on the NFL Network. The first game will be the Indianapolis Colts vs. the Minnesota Vikings, the second game is the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Cleveland Browns and the final game will be the Miami Dolphins vs, the Buffalo Bills. The second game will start at 4:30 p.m. ET and the final contest will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the games on NFL.com, the NFL App and NFL+ via mobile.

1 DAY AGO