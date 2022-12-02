ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenton, MO

ALDI celebrates reopening of Fenton store

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kHTw_0jVBfAAr00

FENTON, Mo. – Grocery shoppers will soon to enjoy a revamped ALDI store in south St. Louis County.

ALDI is celebrating the reopening of its Fenton store on Friday. The store is located at 60 Fenton Plaza.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with some ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

Why are my hands and feet always cold? And when should I be worried?

Aldi is a grocery store that offers fresh produce, organic foods, and high-grade fresh meat at low prices. Some products offered include dairy and eggs, deli, frozen foods, bakery, snacks, and much more. The company hopes to open 150 new U.S. stores by the end of the year.

Shoppers at the new location can also enter sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card. For more information on ALDI, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2now.com

Overstock Outlet has everything for your holiday shopping list

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Overstock Outlet in Wentzville, Missouri, has big-box store items for a fraction of the price. Whatever they can’t house in their store, they sell it on an online auction. What really sets them apart is the heart they have for people, their customers, and the community.
WENTZVILLE, MO
stlmag.com

Richmond Heights home hits the market for $270,000

Layout: This painted brick home with pretty interior stained glass windows is move-in ready. Freshly painted, the main level includes the dining room, family room with a painted-brick fireplace, and a remodeled kitchen with dark blue cabinets, white countertops, and tile backsplash. An attached screened-in porch opens to the backyard and patio. The two bedrooms are located upstairs as is a newly remodeled bathroom with black-and-white floor tile. The house features a new roof, shake siding on the gable, and new landscaping.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis region sirens sound for monthly test

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The sirens will ring at 11:00 am today in the St. Louis region. It is part of the monthly test for St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County. The monthly tests run on the first Monday of each month. The siren tests...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman shot downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot in the hand in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday. The shooting happened just blocks away from CITYPARK at 15th and Olive. According to Dr. Candice Carter-Oliver, the Chief Executive Officer of nearby high school Confluence Preparatory Academy, the shooting did not involve their students or staff.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Best New Restaurants 2022: Buzz's Hawaiian Grill

At Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, when co-owner Thomas “Buzz” Moore says aloha, he means it from the heart. To Moore, the word is much more than just a greeting: It’s a way of life that represents love and unity, and this philosophy underscores everything he does at the restaurant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy