ALDI celebrates reopening of Fenton store

FENTON, Mo. – Grocery shoppers will soon to enjoy a revamped ALDI store in south St. Louis County.

ALDI is celebrating the reopening of its Fenton store on Friday. The store is located at 60 Fenton Plaza.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with some ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

Aldi is a grocery store that offers fresh produce, organic foods, and high-grade fresh meat at low prices. Some products offered include dairy and eggs, deli, frozen foods, bakery, snacks, and much more. The company hopes to open 150 new U.S. stores by the end of the year.

For more information on ALDI, click here .

