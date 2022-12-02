ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Winter Blast returning to Royal Oak in 2023 -- What to expect

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Royal Oak will again host Winter Blast, a free weekend of activities highlighting all Michigan's cold months have to offer. The event will be held from Feb. 3-5, 2023. "After a successful event earlier this year, we are thrilled to bring back Winter Blast,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Single mother gets new roof thanks to Rehab Highland Park, donors, businesses

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A single mother whose 107-year-old Highland Park home needed a new roof got the help she needed. "No one wants to be sitting in the cold and wet - especially in Michigan weather. It's tragic, you know. So, I'm grateful that it is all coming together and we'll be much warmer this winter," Eliana Evans said.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
Popular Basil Babe pop-up opening restaurant in former Ypsilanti Hamburger Mary's, Tower Inn space

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pop-up known around the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti area is getting its own restaurant. Basil Babe, run by mother and daughter duo Haluthai and Vasanna Inhmathong, has gathered a strong following with pop-ups featuring Thai cuisine. Basil Babe just started a residency at the HOMES Brewery Campus in Ann Arbor and was regularly at Cultivate in Ypsilanti before the coffee shop closed earlier this year.
YPSILANTI, MI
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
INKSTER, MI
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts unhappy with photo of his face on Grinch

A photo left at Warren City Hall showing Mayor Jim Fouts' face on the Grinch hasn't been well received by the leader. It was apparently placed there after a councilwoman said she would make a sizeable donation to the Salvation Army if anyone played a prank on Fouts by hanging the photo up.
Detroit family of 7 loses everything in house fire

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A family of 7 is struggling after losing everything in a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the family's washroom. "It was in the washroom this furnace is inside the washroom, and I don’t know if the furnace exploded or what," said Catrena Thomas, the children's Grandmother.
DETROIT, MI
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
Dearborn man harassed families at Bloomfield Township daycare, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 35-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after yelling at and insulting families at a Bloomfield Township daycare last week, leading to charges of ethnic intimidation. Hassan Yehia Chokr allegedly harassed both parents and students at the Temple Beth El facility Friday morning, leading to...
DEARBORN, MI
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
FERNDALE, MI

