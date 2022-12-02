Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
The owner of the Detroit Pistons is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
fox2detroit.com
Whiskey & Wine Fest, a ghost hunt, holiday events, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Sample whiskeys and wines, hunt for ghosts, and celebrate the holidays, all in one weekend. There's a lot going on around Southeast Michigan. Check it out:. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Michigan Museum of Horror Ghost Hunt. Friday, Dec. 9 from 9 p.m....
fox2detroit.com
Overcoming 10 seizures a day • Wild Ferndale home hits market • Duggan moves to recoup Paratransit
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Through patience and the power of science, an Oakland County man went from having 8-10 seizures a day to being nearly seizure-free. For Pete Varga, the past 15 years has been like riding a Ferris wheel with no way of getting off. "We didn't know what...
fox2detroit.com
Winter Blast returning to Royal Oak in 2023 -- What to expect
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Royal Oak will again host Winter Blast, a free weekend of activities highlighting all Michigan's cold months have to offer. The event will be held from Feb. 3-5, 2023. "After a successful event earlier this year, we are thrilled to bring back Winter Blast,...
fox2detroit.com
Single mother gets new roof thanks to Rehab Highland Park, donors, businesses
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A single mother whose 107-year-old Highland Park home needed a new roof got the help she needed. "No one wants to be sitting in the cold and wet - especially in Michigan weather. It's tragic, you know. So, I'm grateful that it is all coming together and we'll be much warmer this winter," Eliana Evans said.
fox2detroit.com
Volunteers replace Highland Park mother's roof
Volunteers, donors, and a non-profit joined forces to replace a Highland Park mother's roof. Now, her home will be warmer and safer this winter.
fox2detroit.com
Man with epilepsy nearly seizure-free thanks to lifechanging science
An Oakland County man went from having seizures every day to none in almost three months, thanks to science that has helped track them. He finally found answers and care at the Beaumont Adult Comprehensive Epilepsy Clinic in Royal Oak.
fox2detroit.com
Ann Arbor Art Fair showcases work from hundreds of artists, authors
(FOX 2) - One way to show loved ones you care during the holidays — a special gift. Hundreds of gifts were on display at the Ann Arbor Holiday Art Fair. More than 100 artists and 30 authors all gathered at the Washtenaw County Fairgrounds. There’s the gift of...
fox2detroit.com
Family of 7 loses everything in fire • Ethnic intimidation in Bloomfield Township • Falling gas prices
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A family of 7 is struggling after losing everything in a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the family's washroom. "It was in the washroom this furnace is inside the washroom, and I don’t know if the furnace exploded or what," said Catrena Thomas, the children's Grandmother.
fox2detroit.com
Popular Basil Babe pop-up opening restaurant in former Ypsilanti Hamburger Mary's, Tower Inn space
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pop-up known around the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti area is getting its own restaurant. Basil Babe, run by mother and daughter duo Haluthai and Vasanna Inhmathong, has gathered a strong following with pop-ups featuring Thai cuisine. Basil Babe just started a residency at the HOMES Brewery Campus in Ann Arbor and was regularly at Cultivate in Ypsilanti before the coffee shop closed earlier this year.
fox2detroit.com
New Meijer convenience stores set to open next month in Southeast Michigan
(FOX 2) - Meijer Grocery stores, smaller shops designed to be convenient, will open next month in Southeast Michigan. The grocery chain said Monday that its Meijer Grocery at Lapeer and Clarkston roads in Lake Orion and at 24 Mile and Hayes roads in Macomb Township will open Jan. 26, 2023.
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Drivers do donuts around fire right in front of Detroit Police at 7 Mile and Greenfield
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit entrepreneur and musical artist Krizpy Boi was on the way home from the studio late Sunday night when he saw a group of cars doing donuts and drifting at the intersection of Seven Mile and Greenfield. "We (were) there so we parked at the coney...
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
fox2detroit.com
Lavish and affordable fashion finds to get you through the holiday’s
The owner of Olive Mode Boutique, Alake Williams joined us in studio with some trendy looks for the holiday. For more information go to www.olivemodeboutique.com or visit 6559 Grand River Ave, Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts unhappy with photo of his face on Grinch
A photo left at Warren City Hall showing Mayor Jim Fouts' face on the Grinch hasn't been well received by the leader. It was apparently placed there after a councilwoman said she would make a sizeable donation to the Salvation Army if anyone played a prank on Fouts by hanging the photo up.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit family of 7 loses everything in house fire
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A family of 7 is struggling after losing everything in a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the family's washroom. "It was in the washroom this furnace is inside the washroom, and I don’t know if the furnace exploded or what," said Catrena Thomas, the children's Grandmother.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Cockroaches found in Detroit Popeyes restaurant in DoorDash driver video
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Creepy, crawly, cockroaches in a video – posted by a DoorDash Driver of the Popeye’s location on Detroit’s east side, at Conner and Warren has surfaced. "They got roaches y’all," said the driver on video. "Running all over the straws,. "German Cockroaches...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit collision shop raided Tuesday, attorney says business is being targeted by insurance companies
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Southfield collision shop was raided Tuesday morning as multiple agencies search the location for possible evidence that the company billed customers and insurance companies more than it actually cost. Undercover vehicles lined Telegraph near 9 Mile in Southfield on Tuesday as investigators from the...
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn man harassed families at Bloomfield Township daycare, police say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 35-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after yelling at and insulting families at a Bloomfield Township daycare last week, leading to charges of ethnic intimidation. Hassan Yehia Chokr allegedly harassed both parents and students at the Temple Beth El facility Friday morning, leading to...
fox2detroit.com
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
