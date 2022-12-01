Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
San Angelo LIVE!
Boat Business Begins Major Expansion in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX – While driving down Loop 306 near the Arden Rd. exit, drivers have become curious of what is being built behind Furniture Row. According to the building permit and inspection report, Family Power Sports had a permit approved to expand their current location since July 2022. The permit was for $1.7 million expansion at 5655 Green Hill Rd. This address is across the street from the Vistas at Red Creek apartments.
The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long
The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
Top ‘Boomtowns in America’: Several Texas cities among fastest growing in US during 2022, study shows
Okay boomers, and we're not talking to the older generation here, we're talking to the top boomtowns across America that are seeing the most economic growth and in turn, are the fastest-growing cities in the country in 2022.
Keeping up with local rodeo legend, Ty Harris
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Hometown cowboy and San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo endorsee, Ty Harris is currently competing at his fourth National Finals Rodeo. Harris currently has four NFR qualifications and placed 11th in the 2021 world standings. So far in 2022, he has won the Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson Mississippi, the Newell […]
KHOU
Texas teams in bowl games: Where and when they'll play
HOUSTON — Sunday was a big day in college football, as we learned which teams will be playing in which bowl games and there was plenty of representation for Texas. We'll start with the big one. TCU is the first Texas team to take part of the college football playoffs. The Horned Frogs earned a shot at a national championship, despite their loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game Saturday.
Updates with SAISD December 1, 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Carolyn McEnrue and SAISD Community Relations Director, Molly Turk, discuss current updates with SAISD. San Angelo Reads was launched in December of 2020 as a community-wide literacy program to promote and encourage reading inside and outside the classroom. Every year the program celebrates its launch and will be hosting its […]
Kerrville's Gibson Discount Store is full of 'weird and quirky' nostalgia
Before Walmart took over, Gibson's Discount Center was the spot to shop.
From a Nebraska wheat farmer to the biggest ranch and rodeo equipment producer in the world
From a Nebraska wheat farmer to the biggest ranch and rodeo equipment producer in the world News Staff Fri, 12/02/2022 - 14:13 Image Bill Priefert in one of the many manufacturing buildings located at the Priefert Manufacturing facilities in Mount Pleasant. COURTESY PHOTO COURTESY PHOTO Bill Priefert and his sons. From left to right Travis Priefert, Nate Priefert,...
Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion
The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as he explained to...
What’s that smell? This is the most popular candle scent in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you think of the best smell in Texas, what do you smell? Is it tortillas, a football field, barbecued meats, or the wide open fields? Whatever it is, just know that it’s got to be the biggest smell there is because everything is bigger in Texas.
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
borderreport.com
Governor Abbott accepts DA Rosales’ resignation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, has accepted the resignation of elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, according to the letter obtained by KTSM. The letter, dated Friday morning, was filed by the alleged Walmart shooter’s defense team in the Walmart case. Rosales agreed to step...
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
LIST: Outdoor, BBQ events and more coming to Texas in 2023
The list categories included hunting, snow, rodeo, barbeque, climbing, surfing and fishing options.
This Texas city is home to the best Christmas lights in the country: report
Welcome to the officially official start to the holiday season, for those who've been celebrating since early November, carry on, and for those just joining the regularly scheduled program, all are welcome to this party.
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: Red Lobster Restaurant in San Angelo Closes Permanently
Almost one year ago, the local Red Lobster Restaurant suffered significant damage from a fire. Read the original store here. According to the website restaurantclicks.com, Red Lobster has been a beloved seafood chain since it started in Orlando, Florida, in 1968. With a presence across most of the United States and various other parts of the world, Red Lobster had over 700 locations as of 2020.
Light Reading
Verizon buys tiny wireless operator in Texas
Verizon is acquiring yet another small wireless network operator in a move designed to plug some gaps in its 5G coverage in Texas. "West Central Wireless has entered into a transaction with Verizon that will result in us discontinuing our mobile and fixed wireless operations," wrote Mike Higgins, the general manager of West Central Wireless, on the operator's web site. Higgins said the company would discontinue its services sometime next year.
Times, locations for Texas high school football semifinals Dec. 8-10
Westlake won its 54th consecutive game in a blowout Saturday 47-7 over San Antonio Brennan at the Alamodome, but they're about to face their toughest challenge to date in Galena Park North Shore in the 6A-Division I semifinals.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.1.22
(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Comments / 0