College Station, TX

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
San Angelo LIVE!

Boat Business Begins Major Expansion in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – While driving down Loop 306 near the Arden Rd. exit, drivers have become curious of what is being built behind Furniture Row. According to the building permit and inspection report, Family Power Sports had a permit approved to expand their current location since July 2022. The permit was for $1.7 million expansion at 5655 Green Hill Rd. This address is across the street from the Vistas at Red Creek apartments.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Keeping up with local rodeo legend, Ty Harris

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Hometown cowboy and San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo endorsee, Ty Harris is currently competing at his fourth National Finals Rodeo. Harris currently has four NFR qualifications and placed 11th in the 2021 world standings. So far in 2022, he has won the Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson Mississippi, the Newell […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KHOU

Texas teams in bowl games: Where and when they'll play

HOUSTON — Sunday was a big day in college football, as we learned which teams will be playing in which bowl games and there was plenty of representation for Texas. We'll start with the big one. TCU is the first Texas team to take part of the college football playoffs. The Horned Frogs earned a shot at a national championship, despite their loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game Saturday.
KLST/KSAN

Updates with SAISD December 1, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Carolyn McEnrue and SAISD Community Relations Director, Molly Turk, discuss current updates with SAISD. San Angelo Reads was launched in December of 2020 as a community-wide literacy program to promote and encourage reading inside and outside the classroom. Every year the program celebrates its launch and will be hosting its […]
12NewsNow

Hundreds of Texas Methodist churches vote to split from denomination after years of infighting over gay marriage and abortion

The Northwest Texas Annual Conference of United Methodist Churches started like a regular church service. Participants sang, took communion, then prayed before voting to split from the United Methodist Church, the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination. “We are a broken body,” Presiding Bishop James G.Nunn, said as he explained to...
LUBBOCK, TX
borderreport.com

Governor Abbott accepts DA Rosales’ resignation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, has accepted the resignation of elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, according to the letter obtained by KTSM. The letter, dated Friday morning, was filed by the alleged Walmart shooter’s defense team in the Walmart case. Rosales agreed to step...
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Red Lobster Restaurant in San Angelo Closes Permanently

Almost one year ago, the local Red Lobster Restaurant suffered significant damage from a fire. Read the original store here. According to the website restaurantclicks.com, Red Lobster has been a beloved seafood chain since it started in Orlando, Florida, in 1968. With a presence across most of the United States and various other parts of the world, Red Lobster had over 700 locations as of 2020.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Light Reading

Verizon buys tiny wireless operator in Texas

Verizon is acquiring yet another small wireless network operator in a move designed to plug some gaps in its 5G coverage in Texas. "West Central Wireless has entered into a transaction with Verizon that will result in us discontinuing our mobile and fixed wireless operations," wrote Mike Higgins, the general manager of West Central Wireless, on the operator's web site. Higgins said the company would discontinue its services sometime next year.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.1.22

(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX

