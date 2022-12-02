ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacifica, CA

Pacifica police investigating robbery on Highway 1

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Go6w0_0jVBeQ9s00

PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

Driver dies after Caltrain strikes vehicle in Burlingame

The victim reported she was in her vehicle and stopped in traffic when a suspect exited from another vehicle, smashed her window and removed property from her vehicle. Police said the victim was struck by broken glass but was not seriously injured.

Police said there were two suspects involved, a man and woman in their 20s. The vehicle is described as a compact SUV similar to a Ford Escape, and it was last seen speeding south on Highway 1.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Hillsdale Shopping Center theft suspects nabbed in traffic stop

(KRON) — Two people were arrested in connection to a retail theft crew seen at Hillsdale Shopping Center, according to a social media post from the San Mateo Police Department. Officers were alerted to a vehicle associated with the crew and developed probable cause for a traffic stop. During the course of the stop, it […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested for stealing Amazon van in San Leandro: police

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in San Leandro Tuesday morning after an Amazon van was stolen, the San Leandro Police Department said. The van was found in Oakland, which is where the arrests were made. Police were made aware of the theft at 11:45 a.m. The crime was reported in the […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

80-year-old Oakland man reported missing located safely

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — An 80-year-old man reported missing by Oakland police on Tuesday has been located, Oakland PD announced. Earlier, OPD had been asking for help locating him. Robert Shipp was last seen at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of 55th Street. “Thanks to our community and media partners, Robert Shipp […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

12 juveniles, 1 with knife, involved in fight in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident. Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Petaluma DUI driver who crashed into parked vehicle arrested

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspected DUI driver who crashed his car into a parked vehicle has been arrested, according to an alert from the Petaluma Police Department. Christopher Middagh, 29 of Novato, was arrested on Sunday night following a reported vehicle collision on the 600 block of West Street. First responders from Petaluma PD […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested for attempted murder in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Three men were arrested for a shooting that took place November 19, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.  SRPD say they responded to a 2 a. m. call in November from someone in the process of transferring their friend to a local hospital for a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man arrested for selling lethal dose of fentanyl

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff detectives arrested 28-year-old Manuel Anthony Rodriguez for selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, the Sheriff’s department said in a press release Tuesday. Diaz, a Cupertino resident, died of an overdose in April.  Detectives conducted an investigation for months before determining Rodriguez was […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arrested in attack that cost Antioch Habit Burger manager an eye

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly beating the manager of an Antioch burger restaurant so viciously that she lost an eye last month. Antioch police said the suspect, Issac White-Carter, was arrested this morning in Hayward. White-Carter was wanted in the Nov. 12 assault on...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Revenge killing charges announced by Alameda County DA

NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) – A father will be arraigned tomorrow in Alameda County, accused of killing a man as revenge for the death of his 16-year-old daughter, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office. Louie Sixto Lopez was charged with the Friday murder of Reynaldo Cantu. Lopez blamed Cantu’s son for the […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Contra Costa Herald

Hayward man arrested for mayhem, aggravated assault in blinding eye of Antioch fast food worker

U.S. Marshals assist; arrested last year and this year for battery and threats. On November 12, 2022, at approximately 5:25 pm, the Antioch Police Department Dispatch Center began receiving calls of an assault that occurred at The Habit Burger Grill located at 2430 Mahogany Way in Antioch. Officers learned an employee was punched in the face multiple times after protecting an individual with an intellectual disability from being bullied. The victim lost her right eye because of the incident.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

54K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy