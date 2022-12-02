ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

What are this year’s holiday toy trends?

By John Rogers
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Or9FZ_0jVBePH900

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As we count down to the holidays — parents may be wondering, what are the most popular toys this year?

Whether you’re an early shopper or a last-minute procrastinator, its good to be aware of this season’s hot toys. So we’re going straight to the experts.

Inside World of Mirth, in the heart of the Carytown district, you’ll find a toy store for kids and ‘kids at heart’; whether they’re into the cool or quirky.

Owner Thea Brown starts planning for the holiday season in April. She said some of this year’s hottest sellers won’t be big, expensive toys.

RVA Illuminates lights up Richmond’s skyline

“Inventive play, imaginative play is going to be really popular this year. Everybody’s kind of been stuck inside for the last two years,” said Brown.

One example is ‘Clixo.’ The manufacturer describes this as a building toy that combines the magic of origami and classic building blocks with the power of magnets.

You can also build out into 3-D and create all kinds of fun shapes,” Brown said.

In a survey by the toy association, 67% of parents spend more time playing with their kids now than before the pandemic.

A majority of them rank board games among the most sought-after categories. Brown says ‘Joggles’ is going to be a hit.

“What you’re trying to do is different tasks with the game while you’re wearing these goggle that change your vision, you’re either going to be looking upside down or to the other side,’ she explained.

She also adds we may see a trend toward more multicultural toys like ‘Rock the Bells dolls.’

“What I really love are the one of a kind face sculpts, those custom blended skin tones and authentic hairstyles that are worn by ethnicities from around the world. So kids and adults can see themselves reflected in these dolls,” said Werner.

Ultimately, Brown says you should be thoughtful when shopping for your child.

“Remember the person that you’re shopping for. There might be some super-hot item that everybody advertising is trying to tell you to get, but kids don’t always love those things,” said Brown.

Christmas is not about money or expensive toys, it’s about loved ones and memories. And those are the things money can’t buy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richmondmagazine.com

More Is More

Interior designer Janice Hall Nuckolls has always loved color. After graduating from college, she stapled “crazy Moroccan paisley sheets” to her first apartment’s walls. Later, upon moving to Richmond, she painted another apartment’s living room walls pink, then repainted them white when she exited. “I imagined the property manager gazing at my pristine walls,” she says, laughing.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Carytown billboard has community upset

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new billboard is turning heads in Scotts Addition and Carytown. It’s the pride flag with text that reads “LGBTQ. What did Jesus Say? What does the Bible really say?”. The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy