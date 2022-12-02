Read full article on original website
I-5 back open near Sutterville Road after 2 pedestrians fatally hit by Sacramento PD detective
SACRAMENTO - Two pedestrians are dead after they were hit by a Sacramento police detective driving on southbound I-5 Tuesday morning.According to a CHP spokesperson, at around 6:16 a.m., CHP Dispatch received word of a crash involving a vehicle and at least one pedestrian along southbound Interstate 5 near the Sutterville Road onramp in Sacramento. Officers arrived at the scene and found that two men and a truck had been hit by a vehicle. They determined that a disabled Dodge pickup truck, which may have run out of gas, had stopped on the shoulder and that an SUV pulled over...
Crash on I-5 in Stockton causes delays
STOCKTON, Calif. — A crash in Stockton on Monday morning caused traffic backups on Interstate 5 as crews worked to clean up the area. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 5) The crash happened on northbound I-5 south of El Dorado Street. The California Highway Patrol said the two...
Old Priest Grade Closing Today
Groveland, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that there were some mud and rockslides during the recent storm system on Old Priest Grade, and some needed cleanup work will be done today (December 6). It will require a complete closure of Old Priest Grade from 8am-4pm....
Tree Removal Work Will Impact Traffic
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Public Works Department warns that some roads in the Mi Wuk Village area need to be closed over the coming days due to tree removal efforts. Today, there is a closure at 20927 Lama Tamalin from 7am-4pm. Tuesday there will be a closure between 20710 and 20979 Lama Teumete from 7am-4pm. Wednesday there will be a full closure at 24192 Olo Win Trail from 7am-4pm.
Man killed in crash with tow truck, semi-truck in Merced County, CHP says
Officials say a 28-year-old driver was waiting to make a left turn when his vehicle was rear-ended by a tow truck.
Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident Occurs Near Auburn
Fatal Accident Occurs When Vehicle Crashes Off Foresthill Road. A fatal single-vehicle accident occurred northeast of Auburn, which was reported on December 1 but was believed to have occurred the day before. The collision was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by a caller who spotted the vehicle but said they didn’t know if the car was possibly abandoned. Responders with the Placer County Fire Department arrived at the scene to discover a white Jeep, which they said came off Foresthill Road in the Todd Valley area and ended up on private property.
Vehicle Smacks Into New Tuolumne Resiliency Center
Sonora, CA – The CHP is on the scene of a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle possibly plowed into the new Tuolumne Resiliency Center in Tuolumne. No injuries were reported in the crash, but when officers arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m., they discovered heavy damage to the structure located at the Bay Avenue and Cherry Valley Boulevard North intersection, next to the Tuolumne City Branch Library. There is a stop sign at the intersection where a large window on the left side of the building was shattered and the frame was damaged. County building officials have been called to the scene to “check the building’s integrity.”
28-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident Inn Merced County (Merced County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a three-vehicle accident on Monday. The accident occurred in the area of Highway 165 and American Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was waiting to make a left turn when it was struck in the rear by a tow truck. The force imparted by the crash caused the car to go into the opposite lane of traffic and collide with a big rig.
Manteca Police searching for owner of ‘large abstract paintings’ that were possibly stolen
MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Police Department said it is hoping to return possibly stolen belongings officers found during a search back in November. Officers searched a storage unit on Nov. 14 that was connected to a burglary. Large abstract paintings were some of the items found inside the unit. Police believe the paintings […]
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Tuolumne County (Tuolumne County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in Tuolumne County. Authorities confirmed that one person was killed due to the accident.
These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
Video: Alleged arsonist sets Rancho Cordova home on fire
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire is investigating a Rancho Cordova house fire as a case of arson. The homeowner, who did not want to be identified on camera, told KCRA 3 that the fire happened on Dec. 1 when they were in Cancun for a vacation. They...
Columbia Woman Arrested For Allegedly Punching Neighbor
Columbia, CA – A Columbia woman was arrested after she allegedly punched a neighbor over a dog dispute. A caller reported to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch that a neighbor had punched her wife and had since left the scene, bringing deputies recently to the 22300 block of Haughton Circle near Damin Road, off Parrotts Ferry Road. During questioning of the couple, they told deputies that they went outside because of a loose dog in their front yard, and that is when the physical assault took place.
Man dies after a truck crashes into a tree in Tuolumne County
SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person has died in Tuolumne County after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol Sonora Office. The CHP said that at 8:08 a.m. reports came in of a white pickup truck crashing into a tree along State Route 108. When officers […]
Northern California forecast: Valley rain, Sierra snow to continue through early this week
Wet weather will continue to impact commuters across Northern California on Monday morning. The region saw a mixed bag of weather on Sunday including rain, snow and thunderstorms. This weather system brought 2.2 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento over the last several days, according to Dirk Verdoorn. Find Sunday...
Driver identified in deadly hit-and-run in Modesto, police say
MODESTO, Calif. — The driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Modesto has been identified, according to authorities. The crash happened on Friday night near Orangeburg Avenue and Nelson Avenue, the Modesto Police Department said. Witnesses say a dark-colored vehicle hit a man and kept driving around 9 p.m., authorities...
Tracy fatal collision shut down major roadway
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct what the driver’s actions were after the crash. We regret the error. TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision in Tracy caused a road closure Thursday morning, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police say that an elderly man was riding an electric scooter and attempting […]
First responders found man dead in Stockton river, police say
First responders discovered a man dead in the Calaveras River on Saturday morning in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said a man was found in the river near Alvarado and Beeler streets at around 9:27 a.m. An autopsy needs to be conducted in order for a cause of death to be established, but officials described it as a "suspicious death."
South Sacramento daughter dies after accidental fentanyl poisoning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heading into the holidays, a South Sacramento father has a message for the community after losing his daughter to an accidental fentanyl poisoning. He wants parents to be aware that this could happen to any family, and he believes someone out there knows what led to her death.
Three-month-old baby saved by firefighters in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-month-old baby was saved by firefighters with Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday morning, according to the fire agency. When Engine’s 112 and 113 arrived to Valley Springs they found the three-month-old was not breathing and was blue. One round of CPR was performed by firefighters and the baby was […]
