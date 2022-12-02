Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
The Pixel 7 Finally Gets Its Free VPN and Clear Calling in Google's Latest Drop
For all the great things the Pixel 7 does, it was still missing out on some of the features it trumpeted most at launch—until today. Google is rolling out the latest Pixel drop, which includes some of the Pixel 7's much-ballyhooed features, like Clear Calling, speaker labels for the Recorder app, and free VPN through Google One.
Gizmodo
Carl Pei Want to Bring a Nothing Phone to the U.S.
The jokes really write themselves as far as the fledgling phone company Nothing is concerned. So far, the famed maker of the LED-backed Phone has kept up in the European, Middle Eastern, and Asian markets and has had nothing to show for the U.S. or Canada, at least as far as its phone business is concerned. Now, the company said consumers on the other side of the Atlantic may get to see if all the hype was real... or a whole lot of nothing.
‘The metaverse will be our slow death!’ Is Facebook losing its $100bn gamble on virtual reality?
The company now known as Meta has spent staggering amounts on creating an immersive successor to the traditional 2D internet. But what has it got to show for it, apart from 11,000 job losses?. What a difference a year makes. Last October, Facebook supremo Mark Zuckerberg could barely wait to...
Gizmodo
You Can 3D Print This Game Boy Camera Upgrade That Makes It Compatible With Real Lenses
Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the Game Boy Camera’s debut, and despite its very limited capabilities—even for 1998—there are still devoted Game Boy Camera photographers that love its pixelated aesthetic, and who will love this 3D-printable custom shell that makes it compatible with proper lenses.
Gizmodo
Facebook and Instagram Say They'll Remove All News If Congress Makes Them Pay for It
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, drew a line in the sand Monday, saying it adamantly opposes a proposed law that would allow newspapers to bargain collectively with social media companies for more ad money in exchange for content. Allowing such a thing would create a “cartel-like entity,” the company claimed.
Gizmodo
The Arduboy Mini Is a Matchbook-Sized Retro Handheld Packed With Over 300 Games
There have been a few handheld gaming machines that really push the limits of how small a console can get, but the creator of the original, credit card-sized Arduboy is back with an even smaller version that still looks very much playable. The device is meant to encourage gamers to dabble in hardware hacking to expand its capabilities.
Gizmodo
Facebook Will Use Age-Confirming AI to Check if You're Old Enough to Date
Meta may ask you to send the company a video of your face before letting you hit up fellow people looking for love on Facebook Dating, if only to verify you are indeed old enough to date online. On Monday, Meta announced it is updating its Facebook Dating service to...
Gizmodo
Amazon Will Pay You $2 a Month to Monitor Your Phone Traffic
Jeff Bezos’ Amazon has a trade offer for you: Amazon will monitor your phone data to verify ads and in exchange, you get $2 a month. Try not to spend it all in one place. Business Insider reported on the news yesterday, citing Amazon’s Shopper Panel, which is hyper-exclusive and invite only, while also featuring an ad verification program. The Amazon Shopper Panel offers users $10 to submit 10 receipts, as well as earn rewards by completing surveys for the company. The Shopper Panel website reads:
Gizmodo
Elon Reportedly Wants His Most ‘Hardcore’ Tweeps to Sleep in Beds at Twitter HQ
Imagine walking into work on a Monday after spending the weekend trying to decompress from the constant pressures to do more with less and meet the insurmountable expectations of your new boss. You’ve been harried not just by your own workload but by the constant news cycle reminding you that every day the job you’ve given years of your life to may soon be on the chopping block.
Gizmodo
Cooler Master's Orb X Is an Immersive Gaming Pod That Lets You Further Seclude Yourself From Society
Three years and counting of a global pandemic has put the strain on a lot of people’s social lives: a problem that Cooler Master has decided to further exacerbate, rather than resolve, with a new multi-purpose computing pod called the Orb X that lets users further shut out distractions like co-workers, family, and friends to focus on gaming or work.
Gizmodo
Twitter Notifications Keep Breaking in Wake of Elon Musk's Mass Layoffs
Have you gone to your notifications tab on Twitter, only to see nothing there? You’re not alone. Users have increasingly reported broken notifications in recent days. And while Twitter didn’t respond to questions about why, it’s hard not to see a possible correlation with the mass layoffs of software engineers instigated by new owner Elon Musk, who took over the social media company in late October.
Gizmodo
Hong Kong Pressures Google to Censor Protest Anthem in Searches
Google is facing backlash from Hong Kong officials and legislators for a pro-democracy song that has shown up at the top of a search for the China’s national anthem. The song, Glory to Hong Kong, is among the top results, prompting the pro-Beijing legislative council and Hong Kong’s chief secretary to criticize Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc.
Gizmodo
Lawsuit Claims Apple's AirTags Have 'Become the Weapon of Choice' for Stalkers
A pair of women have filed a class action lawsuit against Apple after they claim their exes used the company’s quarter-sized AirTag trackers to stalk them. The lawsuit, viewed by Gizmodo, claims Apple’s alleged missteps around privacy considerations with AirTags amounts to negligence and violates California’s constitutional right to privacy. AirTags, according to the suit, are an “unreasonably dangerous product,” that grants stalkers a tool to track their victims’ locations.
Gizmodo
Waze Finally Gets In-Car Integration, but Most American Drivers Will Have to Wait
That annoying friend who’s constantly telling you how superior Waze is over your crappy navigation app during road trips may soon have to put their money where their mouth is. For the first time, the Google-owned social navigation app is getting its own dedicated in-car app, though it will only work with two new Renault cars for now.
