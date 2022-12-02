Read full article on original website
Related
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Major NFL Contender Is Trending To Land Baker Mayfield
The headline news in the NFL on Monday is that the Carolina Panthers are releasing former No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield. Even though Mayfield has not yet officially hit the waiver wire, many NFL followers believe they already know where he will end up. While Mayfield is searching for a new team, ...
NBC Sports
What Tom Brady told Aaron Judge in tunnel before Bucs-Saints
There was a whole lot of star power in tunnel at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. Prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Tom Brady bumped into MLB superstar (and current free agent) Aaron Judge, who was rocking a No. 13 Mike Evans jersey.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
NBC Sports
Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
Tom Brady Removes Family Photo With Gisele From His Twitter Profile After She’s Spotted With New Man
Tom Brady made a pretty big change to his Twitter header photo, after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was spotted out with her friend Joaquim Valente. The NFL player, 45, changed the photo from a family shot with the former model, 42, and their two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as well as his older son John, 15. His new photo was taken during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent overseas game in Germany.
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Titans fire G.M. Jon Robinson
On Sunday, receiver A.J. Brown ripped through his former team, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles beat the Titans 35-10. Now on Tuesday, the man who traded Brown away has lost his job. The Titans have fired Jon Robinson, the team announced on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Are Dean, Blankenship, and Ellis previewing Eagles' future?
James Bradberry. T.J. Edwards. Marcus Epps. Javon Hargrave. Brandon Graham. Fletcher Cox. Kyzir White. Ndamukong Suh. Linval Joseph. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. That’s a huge chunk of the Eagles’ 2022 defense, and every one of those guys is unsigned beyond this year. The Eagles are 11-1 and their defense is...
NBC Sports
Cowherd believes Jimmy G injury opens door for Brady to 49ers
Just over a day since Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, opinions on what San Francisco should do at quarterback have already started flying. On Sunday, The Volume's Colin Cowherd discussed how Garoppolo's season-ending injury opens the door for another quarterback to...
NBC Sports
Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
NBC Sports
Ravens sign Brett Hundley to practice squad
Quarterback Brett Hundley is back with the Ravens. Hundley’s agent Kenny Zuckerman announced that his client has signed with the AFC North team. Hundley is joining the practice squad, but will be able to be elevated to the active roster for next Sunday’s trip to Pittsburgh. The move...
NBC Sports
Anthony Brown out for the year with a torn Achilles
The Cowboys lost cornerback Anthony Brown to an injury late in the third quarter, and team owner Jerry Jones confirmed Brown tore his left Achilles. “I’m sick for him,” Jones said. “He’s had an outstanding career. Boy, he’s brought it up by the boot strap, and he, to me, is what a young player working hard, really having the right stuff, can become who’s not a No. 1 draft pick. I’m sick for him and sick for us.”
NBC Sports
Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history
When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
NBC Sports
Eagles veteran defensive end going on IR
Eagles veteran defensive end Robert Quinn has been placed on Injured Reserve. Quinn, 32, is having a scope on his injured knee this week, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. According to NFL Network, there’s “optimism” Quinn will be able to return for the playoffs. Quinn will have to miss...
Comments / 0