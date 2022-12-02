3 bold predictions for the Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys in Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts are on the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys this week on Sunday Night Football. This game starts a stretch where the Colts face four legitimate playoff-contending teams. After Dallas, they battle Minnesota on the road, host the LA Chargers, then travel to the Big Apple to square off against the NY Giants.

The Colts are currently 4-7-1 and tied for second place in the AFC South with Jacksonville. It’s realistic that the Colts could finish 4-11-2. Their last game of the season is at home to Houston and a victory against them should be counted on. The next few weeks will be a serious test for Indy and decide if they are a playoff team or not in 2022.

With that in mind, here are three bold predictions for the Indianapolis Colts’ first must-win game of the season in NFL Week 13.

Colts’ offense comes back to life and gets on the board first

Last week, the Indianapolis Colts’ first-half offense was one of the worst ever seen by NFL fans. They didn’t complete their first pass until about one-third of the way into the game. Dallas offers one of the young premiere pass rushers in Micha Parsons and a decent defensive unit. Hopefully, this week the offense gets off to a quicker start.

After last week’s dreadful performance, and having to hear about it for a full week, Jeff Saturday gets the offense back on track. The offensive line plays well and the offense clicks and is able to get out to an early lead. With the offensive line playing well Matt Ryan has time and doesn’t panic in the pocket. Finding rookie Alec Pierce for some chunk plays and getting the ball to Parris Campbell so he can utilize his speed. Ryan has one of his rare games where he doesn’t commit a turnover either.

Brandon Facyson has a performance that steals away starting job

The Colts defense has been the best thing about the team. They’re the only reason they have been in just about every game. So, losing their top slot corner should be a negative impact on the unit. However, Kenny Moore’s play hasn’t been that good ever since he got named to last season’s Pro Bowl. He’s been a good corner but not the elite one he once was.

With his loss for the game, Isaiah Rodgers and Brandon Facyson should see a lot more playing time. Backing them is elite return man, Dallis Flowers, and Tony Brown. You can expect at least one of them to get some snaps as well. In this game, Facyson discovers that his perfect fit on defense is being a big slot corner. Fans will argue if it’s worth extending Moore or giving the starting slot corner spot to Facyson.

Sunday night will be Kwity Paye Day for Indianapolis Colts

Kwity Paye has been out for the last two games and is set to return against Dallas. He’s having arguably his best season. Granted this is only his second season in the league. Regardless, on Sunday Night Football in front of a national audience, he will have the best game of his career.

There is nothing that says he will other than an irrational belief and hope. Dallas ranks first in sacks allowed with just 14. For comparison, Indianapolis ranks dead last as they’ve given up 43. Granted, Yannick Ngakoue has been on a tear since the game in Jacksonville.

Over his last six games , he has had six sacks, three tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, and one forced fumble. You can expect Dallas to be aware of this and make sure that he is well-blocked. In theory, this should allow for more one-on-one blocking against Paye. Where, as previously mentioned, the irrational thought is he will feast on Dak Prescott.

This performance from Paye will help validate GM Chris Ballard’s decision to select him and his decision-making as Ballard has come under more scrutiny recently. Colts fans should expect another game plan similar to the one utilized against Kansas City and Philadelphia earlier this season. And since we’re now in the holiday season, maybe the Colts will give their fans an early present with a victory. Bah humbug and don’t count on it.

