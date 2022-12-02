ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Putin's Former Judo Sparring Partner Flees Russia

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin 's former judo sparring partner, Vasily Anisimov, has left Russia and obtained Croatian citizenship, documents show.

Billionaire Anisimov, founder of the real estate development company Coalco International, and former president of the Russian Judo Federation, was granted citizenship in Croatia, according to a notice he filed with Companies House in the U.K. on June 2.

On September 26, the businessman also filed a notice to change his main place of residence to Switzerland. Anisimov notified U.K. authorities about the changes as he is a co-owner of the British Degevol UK LTD.

Anisimov served as president of the Russian Judo Federation for 12 years but was replaced in September by 57-year-old Sergei Soloveichik after the billionaire resigned citing family circumstances. Soloveichik formerly headed the European Judo Union.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uvr27_0jVBdpzi00

On October 12, Putin awarded Anisimov with the "Order of Merit for the Fatherland" for his "contribution to the development of physical culture and popularization of national sports."

This is a state decoration of the Russian Federation and is awarded for outstanding contributions to the country.

Several billionaires have renounced their Russian citizenship since Putin invaded Ukraine on February 24.

On October 10 Yuri Milner, one of the 15 richest people in Russia, joined the growing list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ikwvb_0jVBdpzi00

"My family and I left Russia for good in 2014, after the Russian annexation of Crimea," Milner tweeted . "And this summer, we officially completed the process of renouncing our Russian citizenship."

Milner, 60, founder of the internet investment firm DST Global, is the richest Russian in Silicon Valley. He relocated to California after becoming an Israeli citizen in 1999.

In September, Ruben Vardanyan, former chief executive officer and shareholder of the Troika Dialog investment bank, renounced his Russian citizenship, saying he would be moving to the Armenian-majority breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan.

The 54-year-old said he holds an Armenian passport, and that he had been offered the position of state minister by Arayik Harutyunyan, the de facto leader of the region.

"Using myself as an example, I want to show how important Artsakh is for me and for all of us," Vardanyan said in a Facebook video posted on September 1, using the Armenian name for the territory.

"After the 2020 war, we Armenians around the world have an obligation to be together with the people of Artsakh. We should not just offer moral support, but concrete help."

And in June, Timur Turlov, who founded the U.S.-listed Freedom Finance Investment company, renounced his Russian citizenship.

The 34-year-old billionaire said Kazakhstan, where he has been living with his family for more than a decade, had granted him citizenship.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's foreign ministry for comment.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Comments / 54

chuck Dovis
4d ago

He wants to make sure he doesn't accidentally fall from a window.

Reply(5)
33
My Opinion
4d ago

Putin is such a great guy! Everyone wants to vacation in Russia .. Nope 🫣

Reply
11
Diana Rumley
4d ago

another one gone soon... putin be sayin'.... you can run, but you can't hide

Reply(1)
10
Related
RadarOnline

'There Is No Forgiveness In Russia': Vladimir Putin 'Fighting For His Life' As Leader Fears He Will Be KILLED If Russia Loses War In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin is reportedly “fighting for his life” amid fears he will be killed by Kremlin officials if Russia loses the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come just days after Russian troops were forced to surrender the previously occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, pressure is mounting for the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader to solidify a win in Ukraine or else risk losing the war altogether.According to Oleksiy Arestovich, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s recent recovery of Kherson last week – which serves as a key strategic territory due to its...
TheDailyBeast

Widow Says Fed-Up Putin Colonel Killed Himself at Boss’ Desk

The widow of a colonel found dead at one of the Russian navy’s top colleges earlier this month has written directly to Vladimir Putin to tell him her husband killed himself over problems plaguing the mobilization effort. Vadim Boiko, tasked with working with troops recently called up under Putin’s...
Newsweek

Putin Will Be 'Removed' From Power, Says Ukraine's Ex-Foreign Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be removed from power, according to a former foreign minister of Ukraine. Volodymyr Ohryzko spoke about the growing signs that rifts are beginning to emerge within the Kremlin as Putin's war against Ukraine falters. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, the diplomat responded...
Daily Beast

Russia’s Secret Recruits Allegedly Abandoned, Starving, and Missing in Action

ABUJA, Nigeria—Russia’s infamous Wagner Group has abandoned dozens of former Central African Republic (CAR) rebels in Ukraine’s Donbas region after recruiting them to fight Vladimir Putin’s war, two former CAR fighters told The Daily Beast. The CAR sources, who were recruited by Wagner after quitting the...
Business Insider

Putin ally running Russian mercenary army celebrates gruesome video that appears to show soldier who defected to Ukraine being executed by sledgehammer

A video shared on Saturday appears to show the brutal execution of Russian soldier Yevgeniy Nuzhin. Nuzhin said he was recruited to Russia's Wagner Group and surrendered to Ukraine in September. But the video suggests he was recaptured. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group's founder, celebrated it. A video shared on a...
TheDailyBeast

Deaths Back Home Leave Russians Furious With Putin

Russians are being plunged into a bleak winter where power outages and heating failures are already freezing people to death while President Vladimir Putin is choosing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars prosecuting an illegal war in Ukraine instead of helping his own citizens. In many of the remote...
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1056M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy