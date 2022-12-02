ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should Notre Dame pursue Texas quarterback in portal?

By Nick Shepkowski
 4 days ago
College football’s postseason and off-season are so different now than they were just a few short years ago with one reason being the transfer portal. Welcome to recruiting on steroids that happens to move at the pace of a Formula 1 car instead of semi-truck-pace high school recruiting moves. Thanks to the portal teams can go freely recruit players from other schools to fill positions of need.

Notre Dame hasn’t had a huge amount of players enter via the portal but some select difference-makers certainly have. Ben Skowronek led the team in receiving yards in 2020 after transferring from Northwestern. Jack Coan went 11-1 as the starting quarterback in the 2021 regular season after being passed over at Wisconsin due to injury. And this season it was another former Northwestern star, safety Brandon Joseph, who made the biggest impact as a transfer.

We don’t expect Notre Dame to be bringing loads of new faces in like USC, LSU, and others did via the portal last off-season, but we do expect them to search for a veteran quarterback. Drew Pyne’s limited ceiling, Tyler Buchner’s never-ending injury concerns, and the lack of experience on the rest of the depth chart tells you exactly why it makes sense.

So with that in mind, we’re taking a look at potential quarterbacks for Notre Dame to land via the portal. What is their backstory? Why are they leaving their schools? What is their potential as collegiate starter in 2022? We’re seeking out the help of our experts with connections to other programs in doing so.

Texas quarterback Hudson Card announced Tuesday that he’ll soon be entering the portal. Could the former Longhorns starter be a fit for Notre Dame? Here’s how our colleague, Joey Hickey at Longhorns Wire breaks down Card.

Can we get a brief background on Card as a player and even as a recruit?

USA TODAY SPORTS

LW: Hudson Card was the No. 2 dual-threat QB and No. 59 prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He won the starting job over Casey Thompson in Fall Camp in 2021 and started three games for an injured Quinn Ewers in 2022.

Why didn't it ultimately work out for Card at Texas?

Texas quarterback Hudson Card walks onto the field during warmups before Texas’s game against Louisiana at Darrell K. Royal Stadium on Sept. 4, 2021. – USA TODAY SPORTS

LW: The boosters invested heavily in Quinn Ewers, who I believe will eventually be great. As with any sport, when money is invested in one player others are at a disadvantage.

What is the best part of Card's game?

Sep 4, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card (1) passes the ball in the first half of the game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

LW: Card is adept at completing contested intermediate passes in tight windows. He’s a good runner and protects the football.

Where does Card have his biggest issues?

Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card (1) is sacked by the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

LW: Hudson’s processing speed is a tick too slow. Sometimes he’ll take an unnecessary sack. He improved in that area this season.

What is Card's peak potential as a Power Five starter?

Sep 4, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card (1) celebrates after running for a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

LW: Confidence is the only thing holding him back. His personality might limit his ability to be elite but he can be every bit as good as Ian Book.

What else should we know about Card?

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card (1) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

LW: Card played a bit of wide receiver in high school, so in some ways he’s a late bloomer. He has the ability to bring Notre Dame back to the playoff if its defense is what it has been lately.

A huge thank you to Joey Hickey for taking the time to help us out. Make sure you follow him on Twitter as well as Longhorns Wire for everything happening in their program. Also stay up to date on all transfer quarterback happenings in our 2022-23 Transfer Portal Quarterback Tracker!

