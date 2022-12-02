Read full article on original website
Perfect Stock Jumps 10% - Analyst Calls PERF An Ideal Blend Of Social Commerce, Augmented Reality
Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries initiated coverage on Perfect Corp PERF with a Neutral rating and a price target of $7. A marquee position in the development of AR Beauty technology with 85% of the most prominent beauty groups as customers indicates Perfect is well aligned to take advantage of a potential $10 billion+ market opportunity.
Analyst Ratings for Mondelez International
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Mondelez International MDLZ within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Mondelez International. The company has an average price target of $69.3 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $63.00.
Analyst Ratings for Avis Budget Gr
Within the last quarter, Avis Budget Gr CAR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Avis Budget Gr has an average price target of $220.8 with a high of $270.00 and a low of $160.00.
Funko's Management Changes Increase This Analyst's Confidence About Solving Distribution Issues
D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser has reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Funko Inc FNKO with a price target of $20.00. The toy collectibles maker announced yesterday that its founder and former CEO Brian Mariotti is stepping in as the new CEO, with Andrew Perlmutter moving down to his previous President role.
These Analysts Revise Price Targets On GitLab Following Q3 Results
GitLab Inc. GTLB reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for FY23. GitLab said third-quarter revenue increased 69% year-over-year to $112.98 million, which beat analysts’ estimates of $106.5 million. The company reported a quarterly adjusted net loss of 10 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 15 cents per share.
Looking At Lowe's Companies's Recent Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lowe's Companies. Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened...
Where Ardagh Metal Packaging Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging AMBP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $5.94 versus the current price of Ardagh Metal Packaging at $4.505, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
Expert Ratings for Clorox
Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Clorox CLX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Where Logitech International Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Logitech International LOGI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Outlook Revisions Could Hamper The Sheen Of VF Corp, Says Analyst
VF Corp VFC named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director, as its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer after Steve Rendle's decision to retire from his positions. Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will serve as Interim Chairman. VF also reduced its FY23 outlook largely to reflect the...
Expert Ratings for Sage Therapeutics
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Sage Therapeutics SAGE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Signet Jewelers Analyst Throws Light On Macro Uncertainties Surrounding The Holiday Season
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey has reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG with a price target of $72.00. The company reported a 2.9% growth in Q3 revenue of $1.58 billion and an adjusted EPS of $0.74, beating the estimate of $0.31. The...
Expert Ratings for SVB Finl Gr
Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on SVB Finl Gr SIVB stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Logitech International
Logitech International LOGI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Logitech International has an average price target of $53.0 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $38.00.
GameStop Layoffs Begin Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: What Investors Need To Know
At least six former GameStop engineers have taken to LinkedIn, and Twitter to share that they’ve been laid-off. GameStop did not respond to Benzinga’s request for comments. GameStop Corp GME is stepping back from its aggressive push into Web3/Cryprocurrency. According to Axios, the meme-dressed company is bracing for...
Why Karuna Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower
Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX shares are trading lower by 11.63% to $200.56 going into the close of Tuesday's session after the company announced a CEO transition. Bill Meury will serve as president and chief executive officer and a member of the company's board, effective January 3, 2023. Karuna says, most...
First Solar Fundamentals Likely To Come Under Pressure In 2023, Analyst Downgrades Stock With 66% Price Target Cut
GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson downgraded First Solar Inc FSLR from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $138.4 to $46.8. FSLR's most recent quarter was nothing short of a disaster across the board, Johnson noted. Still, FSLR has been among the best-performing solar stocks of 2022, despite...
SAIC's Portfolio Makes It Ideal For Crucial Long-Term Defense Trends, Analyst Says
Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan reiterated a Buy on Science Applications International Corporation SAIC and raised the price target to $120 from $105. Sullivan noted that SAIC's 3Q23 adjusted EPS of $1.90 beat the $1.73 consensus. . Top-line sales of $1.91 billion beat Street expectations at $1.86 billion. Growth was driven primarily by the ramp up on new and existing contracts.
Warren Buffett Still Loves BYD Despite Berkshire's Stake Cut, Assures EV Company Exec: 'Very Natural For Him To...'
BYD Co. BYDDF BYDDY Executive Vice-President Stella Li has stated that Warren Buffett, whose investment firm Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) holds a stake in the company, loves the electric vehicle-maker and is not abandoning it, according to a Bloomberg report. “It’s very natural for him to get some...
