Analyst Ratings for Mondelez International

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Mondelez International MDLZ within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Mondelez International. The company has an average price target of $69.3 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $63.00.
Analyst Ratings for Avis Budget Gr

Within the last quarter, Avis Budget Gr CAR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Avis Budget Gr has an average price target of $220.8 with a high of $270.00 and a low of $160.00.
These Analysts Revise Price Targets On GitLab Following Q3 Results

GitLab Inc. GTLB reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for FY23. GitLab said third-quarter revenue increased 69% year-over-year to $112.98 million, which beat analysts’ estimates of $106.5 million. The company reported a quarterly adjusted net loss of 10 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 15 cents per share.
Looking At Lowe's Companies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lowe's Companies. Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened...
Where Ardagh Metal Packaging Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging AMBP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $5.94 versus the current price of Ardagh Metal Packaging at $4.505, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Expert Ratings for Clorox

Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Clorox CLX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Where Logitech International Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Logitech International LOGI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Outlook Revisions Could Hamper The Sheen Of VF Corp, Says Analyst

VF Corp VFC named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director, as its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer after Steve Rendle's decision to retire from his positions. Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will serve as Interim Chairman. VF also reduced its FY23 outlook largely to reflect the...
Expert Ratings for Sage Therapeutics

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Sage Therapeutics SAGE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Expert Ratings for SVB Finl Gr

Over the past 3 months, 13 analysts have published their opinion on SVB Finl Gr SIVB stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Logitech International

Logitech International LOGI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Logitech International has an average price target of $53.0 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $38.00.
GameStop Layoffs Begin Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: What Investors Need To Know

At least six former GameStop engineers have taken to LinkedIn, and Twitter to share that they’ve been laid-off. GameStop did not respond to Benzinga’s request for comments. GameStop Corp GME is stepping back from its aggressive push into Web3/Cryprocurrency. According to Axios, the meme-dressed company is bracing for...
Why Karuna Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower

Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX shares are trading lower by 11.63% to $200.56 going into the close of Tuesday's session after the company announced a CEO transition. Bill Meury will serve as president and chief executive officer and a member of the company's board, effective January 3, 2023. Karuna says, most...
SAIC's Portfolio Makes It Ideal For Crucial Long-Term Defense Trends, Analyst Says

Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan reiterated a Buy on Science Applications International Corporation SAIC and raised the price target to $120 from $105. Sullivan noted that SAIC's 3Q23 adjusted EPS of $1.90 beat the $1.73 consensus. . Top-line sales of $1.91 billion beat Street expectations at $1.86 billion. Growth was driven primarily by the ramp up on new and existing contracts.
