A lawyer for fired Twitter staff says Elon Musk is trying to 'tap-dance' his way out of paying severance, and threatens a 'fun as hell' arbitration campaign

By Pete Syme
 4 days ago

Elon Musk has reduced Twitter's workforce by almost 70%.

Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images

  • A lawyer representing laid-off Twitter staff sent a fiery letter to Elon Musk's lawyer, Alex Spiro.
  • Akiva Cohen claimed his clients weren't receiving the severance package they had been promised.
  • Cohen tweeted that he hoped Musk would do the right thing, otherwise "it'll be fun as hell."

A lawyer for fired Twitter staff has given Elon Musk a deadline of December 7 to confirm that he will pay them full severance as promised, or face an arbitration campaign to settle the dispute.

Akiva Cohen — a partner at law firm Kamerman, Uncyk, Soniker & Klein — tweeted a copy of his letter which addresses Musk as the "Chief Twit."

He accused the world's richest person of "attempting to tap-dance your way out of Twitter's binding obligations to its employees."

"If you don't unequivocally confirm by Wednesday, December 7 that you intend to provide our clients with the full severance Twitter promised them, we will commence an arbitration campaign on their behalf," Cohen said.

Since Musk took over the company, Twitter's workforce has fallen from 7,500 to 2,300, per Insider's Kali Hays.

That means almost 70% of staff were laid-off, mostly during the first round when Musk halved employee numbers, and his ultimatum to commit to working "extremely hardcore" or be laid-off with three months severance.

The cuts resulted in the closure of Twitter's office responsible for complying with European misinformation laws, and just one employee left on the Asia child safety team.

One executive has also been reinstated after she was dismissed for not responding to the "hardcore" ultimatum.

Musk now stands accused by some former Twitter staff of failing to provide the severance package they were promised, as alleged in a previous lawsuit.

Cohen said that his clients weren't receiving their full benefits, like 401k deductions.

His fiery letter says: "To be clear, Elon, you will lose, and you know it."

He adds that even if Musk did win, it would be "Pyrrhic" because "Twitter will pay far more in attorneys' fees and arbitration costs than it could possibly 'save' in severance due our clients."

In a tweet, Cohen added: "You can only violate people's legal rights and your own word so far before they lawyer up and come after you."

"I really do hope Musk changes his mind and does the right thing — the employees deserve that. But it'll be fun as hell if he doesn't."

The letter was also addressed to Alex Spiro, the acting general counsel at Twitter, who previously defended Musk after he called a British diver "pedo guy."

Cohen told Musk he still had time to avoid a legal case, "or you can double down on breaking your word and screwing over your ex-employees as they head into the holidays."

Spiro and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Comments / 145

Ross Petersen
4d ago

The sellers had to carry over the funds to pay that to the employees. Not the new buyer. Elon isn’t responsible for any agreements made by previous owners. He had no say in the original negotiations

Reply(28)
14
NOT SURE
4d ago

The financial irony Elon Musk did not consider, in his knee jerk reaction in firing all those employees, is that law requires an employer to pay severance pay, one to two weeks per year worked, continuation of insurance and Financial assistance in finding another job, this also May mean paying individually for career changes per individual and going back to school or a trade programs. up to but not limited to $21,000 per individual. This is not Africa, this is not China, this is America and we all have to abide by the rules of the road.

Reply(9)
7
Michael Franklin
3d ago

This article is so poorly written and left out key details! Is the attorney representing employees from the first round of firings or those that remained after the initial firings and were given an ultimatum? Those given an ultimatum to commit to working long hours at high-intensity or not, had a statement they would receive 3 months severance if they didn't commit. The writer of the article obtained nothing to put forth as evidence of Musk "tap-dancing" around not paying other than an attorney's claim. "Trust me bro" is the validation standard of this article!

Reply
3
