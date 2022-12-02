Read full article on original website
WUHF
Comedy @ the Carlson hosts comedy event to benefit AutismUp
Andy Kuhn is a comedian with an absurd sense of humor that he has taken the stage all over the Northeast. But this week he is returning to Rochester to perform at a comedy show to benefit AutismUp, an organization that helps children with Autism and their families. We sat...
WUHF
Pat Metheny to headline opening night of Jazz Festival
Rochester, N.Y. — The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival has announced legendary guitar player Pat Metheny will headline the festival's opening night on June 23rd. Metheny will perform at 8 p.m. at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9th only at RochesterJazz.com. Metheny this...
WUHF
"Come From Away" Comes to the Auditorium Theatre
The Rochester Broadway Theatre League present the Broadway musical "Come From Away," at the Auditorium Theatre in Rochester from December 6th through December 11th. The musical tells the true story of 7,000 airline passengers forced to land in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland on 9/11 after American airspace was closed following the attacks at the World Trade Center and Pentagon.
WUHF
The International Theatre Program's "The Crucible"
Arthur Miller's famous play "The Crucible" will be performed this weekend by the University of Rochester's International Theatre Program. Despite being written in the 1960s and taking place during the 1690s, the themes of "The Crucible" still resonate with audiences today in a world of social media and political polarization.
Brother Murphy Coat Drive gives free gloves, coats to Rochester youth
Murphy said the reaction from recipients can be overwhelming.
Genny Cream Ale gets new look
The brewery says the new look harkens back to a classic look.
First Responders Spotlight: 3 generations serve West Webster Fire
Gene said apparently, volunteering and service to the community just runs in the blood.
Photos: City of Rochester disperses winter crow nests
They say no harm will come to the birds in this process.
Rochester's 'Naughtiest and Nicest' of 2022
Santa Claus has made a list of who's been naughty and nice. We checked it twice. ‘Twas a year in Flower City, and Santa kept stock of the good, the bad, and the ugly in the ROC. He left us a list of the naughty and nice, and just for good measure, we checked it twice. Enjoy this rare glimpse into St. Nick’s roll...
WHEC TV-10
Ontario County man fights NYC ticket – where he’s never been – for months
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clifton Springs native Tom Bush got a New York City violation ticket in the mail. Get this: he’s never been there. The ticket was dismissed a few days ago, but only after months of hassle, and coming to News10NBC. Around the end of September, Bush...
VIDEO: Rochester residents in prayer as shots ring out
Editor’s Note: Some viewers may find the above content disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night, three young people were shot during a “celebration of life” in Upper Falls, for a teen who lost his life to gun violence this past summer. During the vigil, shots rang out, and three young […]
iheart.com
Three People Shot and Wounded at the Harriet Tubman Estates In Rochester
Rochester police say three people were shot and wounded during some sort of fight at the Harriet Tubman Estates complex north of downtown. It happened around 6:20 last night on William Warfield Drive. The shooting wounded a 12-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, and a 20-year-old man. All three were treated...
Sunrise Smart Start: Church demolition, Whole Foods lawsuit
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Campus Times
How to avoid the pitfall of SAD
December has finally arrived, and winter break is right around the corner! New Yorkers are all preparing mentally for winter, as we know just how bad the snowstorms can get. New York is known for its brutal winters, as the state has the highest average snowfall in the US. While I’m not originally from New York, I have lived in upstate New York for 11 years. I’ve definitely had my fair share of winter struggles — plowing the driveway, walking through knee-high snow, shuddering through below-freezing temperatures, high winds, hail, icy roads, road accidents, frozen windshield wipers, not to mention carrying around tons of winter gear.
See the 5 downtown Rochester projects that will share $10M
Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcements during a news conference Monday.
This $3 'Tropical Vacation' In Rochester, NY Is Almost Too Good to Be True
It might not be paradise, but we'll take it.
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton High School sophomore to compete in Prix de Lausanne ballet competition
Madison Bevilacqua, a sophomore at Hilton High School, put on her first ballet shoes at age three. Since then she has competed with dancers from around the country and around the world in the Youth America Grand Prix, American Dance Competition/Youth International Ballet Competition, New York City Dance Alliance as well as several local competitions. Where is she headed next? At the end of January, Madison will travel to Switzerland to compete in the prestigious Prix de Lausanne.
westsidenewsny.com
Strand Theater getting a makeover courtesy of a Main Street Grant
The Village of Brockport, in collaboration with the owners of the Strand Theater, have received a Main Street Grant, the Village’s second. Totaling $108,525, this New York state grant, funded through the Housing Trust Fund, is for an “anchor property.” The historic 1907 movie theater certainly is an anchor, standing as the southernmost building in Brockport’s downtown corridor which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
St. John Fisher University student missing while studying abroad in France
The investigation is showing that DeLand may currently be traveling, but law enforcement has been unable to contact him.
