This Popular Tenant Is Leaving R. House Food Hall
A popular eatery is leaving a Baltimore food hall, as announced in an emotional statement by restaurant officials. STEM Farm + Kitchen is leaving Baltimore's popular R. House at the end of their season, as announced in an Instagram post celebrating six years at the food hall, by the eatery.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks creates task force to begin drafting vision for White Marsh Town Center
WHITE MARSH, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced the creation of a task force that will set a vision for the White Marsh Town Center. The 15-member committee includes a blend of residents and community leaders, planners, and business owners. It will be chaired by Pat Keller, former head of the Baltimore County Office of Planning and president of the Perry Hall Improvement Association.
Wbaltv.com
Perry Hall community groups concerned over plans to turn Sears store into apartments
NOTTINGHAM, Md. — A closed Sears store in White Marsh has a new owner who wants to build a 516-unit apartment complex in its place, but community groups are concerned about the project and the increased traffic and school overcrowding it could bring. People told 11 News they are...
Reisterstown house in wooded area destroyed by fire Monday
Multiple fire companies were called to respond to a house fire in a wooded part of Reisterstown on Monday. The incident involved a "mayday" call at one point for firefighters to evacuate
Nottingham MD
2022 Perry Hall Lighted Jeep Parade route announced
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The second annual Perry Hall Lighted Jeep Parade will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, and the parade route has been announced. Staging will begin at 4:00 p.m. and the parade will begin promptly at 5 p.m., rain or shine. Participants should meet in the Perry Hall Square shopping center, using the parking spots closest to Ebenezer Road. Management has asked that participants refrain from using the spots closest to business fronts. The parade will begin and end in the shopping center.
Family of fallen Howard County firefighter has home mortgage paid off
The wife and five kids of Lieutenant Nathan Flynn will no longer have to worry about paying their home mortgage.
Nottingham MD
Assault reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, officers responded to the 700-block of Peterson Road in Middle River (21220) for a report of a disturbance. At the scene, two individuals stated that they were strangled by one other during an altercation. Both were placed under arrest.
Photos from the 2022 Baltimore Mayor’s Christmas Parade
Is there a better way to appreciate Baltimore’s mix of dignified, artistic, and oddball culture than the Mayor’s Christmas Parade? An array of solemn military, ecstatic performance, and determined advocacy groups, this one-of-a-kind event is peppered with beautiful moments of inspiration, connection, and weirdness, and a celebration of a city that is truly accepting of all kinds of authentic creative efforts.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Overlea teen
OVERLEA, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Germiya Day, 14, is 5’8” tall and weighs 170 pounds. She was last seen in the Overlea area with long brown braids, white and black jacket gray sweatpants, white crocs, and black glasses. Anyone with information...
DPW crews working to fix water main break on Frederick Road
DPW says the break happened Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. It's a 10-inch main impacting at least 40 customers.
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models are locking into better consensus about what will happen during this time-frame, as well. The European Computer Model, as in past runs, continues to introduce cold air into our weather-maker from the north Friday night through early Saturday morning as it passes by. This persists with a mainly snowy solution starting after midnight Friday night.
Nottingham MD
Winning $100K lottery ticket sold in Nottingham, $25K tickets sold in Rosedale remain unclaimed
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland Lottery officials say several big winning tickets that were sold recently remain unclaimed. A winning $100,000 FAST PLAY Winfall Doubler ticket was sold on November 30 at Kwik Mart, located at 901-A Middle River Road in Middle River (unclaimed). A winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket was sold...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Fire crews battle flames in 2 story rowhome in Dundalk Saturday morning
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — Baltimore County fire crews battled a fire in Dundalk on Saturday morning. according to authorities. Baltimore County Fire Department says the fire was found in the basement of the two-story rowhome on the 7400 block of Rabon Ave, said the department. All occupants of the...
Upperco Yuletide Village ready for the holidays with Christmas light display
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and what better way to start it than at Upperco Yuletide Village, a Christmas light display constructed by the volunteers from the Upperco Fire Company.
Nottingham MD
Man robbed at gunpoint in Rosedale, vehicle stolen while warming up in Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Between 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 28 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, an individual entered a gated construction site in the 11500-block of Pocomoke Court in Middle River (21220), breaking into a storage container and trailer. The locks securing both were stolen as well as a generator and saw.
wypr.org
What’s The Controversy With The Roland Water Tower In Hoes Heights?
Have you seen that Rapunzel-looking brick tower next to the Hoes Heights neighborhood in North Baltimore? It just got restored, and everyone agrees it looks beautiful. That’s pretty much where the good feelings end. Now there’s a bitter argument over what’s going to happen to the little plot of land around the tower. Some folks want a park. Others want access roads. Baltimore Banner reporter Jasmine Vaughn-Hall joins the podcast to unpack how a seemingly innocent planning project has reaggravated some long-standing racial wounds in a historically Black neighborhood.
baltimorebrew.com
Participant in protest outside CSX Curtis Bay facility struck in the eye with a paintball
Residents organized the rally to call for an end to coal handling that they say threatens the health and safety of their South Baltimore community. One of the participants in last week’s protest rally outside the CSX coal facility in Curtis Bay suffered an eye injury when he was struck in the face with a paintball.
foxbaltimore.com
Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
Firefighters battle building fire in Towson
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters are battling a building fire in the unit block of West Pennsylvania Avenue in Towson, Maryland, according to the Providence Volunteer Fire Company.The flames appeared to stem from the basement area of the building, volunteer firefighters said.WJZ will continue to monitor this developing story.
Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays
HOWARD CO., MD -Police in Howard County have issued a warning to motorists to avoid Route 97 in the area of Route 97 and Jennings Chapel Road due to a serious motor vehicle crash with a tree down across the road. “Expect significant delays in the areas of Route 97 at Jennings Chapel Road (tree down) and Route 32 at Old Frederick Road (multi vehicle collision). Will update,” the Howard County Police Department said. The notice was effective as of 9 am, Tuesday morning. The post Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays appeared first on Shore News Network.
