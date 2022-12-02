Read full article on original website
The future hospital pharmacist
It's time for a rebrand, hospital pharmacy directors told Becker's. "CEOs and COOs at systems have noticed that the pharmacist can really wear two coats as a leader," Todd Karpinski, PharmD, chief pharmacy officer at Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Health System, said. "They can work closely with clinical staff, physicians and nurses with the white coat, but also certainly understand the business operations and the finances and wear the suit coat."
CVS tests technology for remote pharmacists to review prescriptions
CVS Health has equipped a majority of its 9,000 pharmacies with technology for its workers to review and enter prescription information without being in the store, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 4. The retail pharmacy chain said the technology maintains requirements for patient privacy as it allows its workforce...
Massachusetts hospital to refund patients for losses after data breach
Attleboro, Mass.-based Sturdy Memorial Hospital has settled a lawsuit for a Feb. 9, 2021, data breach that compromised the protected health information of 60,000 current and former patients, Top Class Actions reported Dec. 5. The lawsuit, filed in September 2021, alleged that the health system "maintained the private information in...
New green card proposals will harm international nursing recruitment, AHA warns
Congressional proposals to change green card rules could have a highly negative effect on the ability of healthcare groups to employ foreign nurses at a time of national labor shortages, the American Hospital Association warned in a letter to House of Representatives leaders Dec. 5. The concern centers around the...
378 labs billed Medicare at questionable levels for COVID-19 tests, OIG report says
A Dec. 6 OIG report found that 378 labs billed Medicare Part B at questionably high levels for test add-ons. The report found 276 labs that billed for high volumes of add-on tests on claims for COVID-19 tests and 263 labs that billed for high payment amounts from add-on tests on claims for COVID-19 tests.
'A bureaucratic mess': insurers' slow payments frustrating hospitals
Mike DeWerff, CFO for Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health said the health insurance industry has been slowing down payments, the Lincoln Journal Star reported Dec. 3. Previously, commercial payers took about 50 days to pay claims submitted by Bryan, Mr. DeWerff said in the report. That length of time has increased by about five days, or 10 percent.
Remote work is slowing CDC overhaul, leaders say
A heavily remote workforce may be slowing an overhaul of the CDC, Kaiser Health News reported Dec. 5. In April, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, announced plans to make the agency more nimble and simplify its messaging, acknowledging an insufficient response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In October, Politico reported that limited authority, congressional inaction and resistance from longtime staffers was slowing reform.
Crib shortages send pediatric hospitals scrambling
As the "tridemic" of flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus continues, pediatric hospitals are running into a new problem: a shortage of medical-grade cribs, CNN reported Dec. 5. Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.-based Corewell Health ordered more than 50 cribs and have brought out both specialized and non-specialized cribs from...
US News names 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care
U.S. News and World Report released a list Dec. 6 recognizing 297 hospitals for maternity care. To compile its Best Hospitals for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) list, U.S. News examined survey data voluntarily submitted by nearly 650 hospitals offering maternity care in the U.S. The publication assessed the hospitals' performance during 2020 in eight quality metrics: nulliparous, term, singleton, vertex cesarean-section rates; unexpected newborn complications rates; episiotomy rates; early elective delivery rates; vaginal birth after cesarean delivery rates; exclusive breast milk feeding rates; whether the hospital met new federal criteria for "birthing-friendly" practices; and transparency on racial/ethnic disparities.
How a dynamic patient billing system increases profitability and customer satisfaction
The rise of high-deductible health plans has made patients the number one payer for some healthcare organizations, creating a necessary shift in the way that providers are collecting payments to ensure both financial stability and patient satisfaction. During a Zotec Partners-sponsored session at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable,...
Viewpoint: Closing pediatric units is short-sighted and reflects a broken system
While hospital systems focus on more lucrative adult care operations, often sacrificing pediatric care in the process, the consequences of such decisions are often ignored, Brenna Miller, a health communications specialist at think tank the Lown Institute, wrote on its site Dec. 5. Pediatric centers across the country are under...
3 health systems opting for Epic EHRs
Below are three health systems that launched a new Epic EHR system or announced plans to do so since Nov. 9. Sonoma (Calif.) Valley Hospital went live with a new Epic EHR Dec. 3. The 51-bed hospital, which is affiliated with San Francisco-based UCSF Health, had previously used Allscripts as its EHR vendor.
Endoluxe, Mayo Clinic partner on AI research
Imaging company Endoluxe has entered into a know-how agreement with Rochester, Minn.- based Mayo Clinic to research the uses of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the treatment of bladder cancer. Through the agreement, Mayo Clinic will use the Endoluxe Visualization System, a tool that utilizes AI to provide clinicians...
Methodist Le Bonheur pauses gender-affirming surgeries
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare temporarily paused gender-affirming procedures in response to concerns from some clinicians, the Memphis, Tenn.-based health system told Becker's Dec. 2. "In recent weeks, some care providers voiced questions about patients receiving gender affirming procedures at a facility affiliated with our health system," said a spokesperson for...
Where XBB is most prevalent: 5 COVID-19 updates
In about a week since the CDC started tracking omicron subvariant XBB, it has grown to account for 5.5 percent of U.S. cases, according to the latest variant proportionate estimates. The strain — a recombinant of two other omicron subvariants — accounted for about 3 percent of cases for the...
IHI starts National Coalition for Equity in Healthcare with AMA, Race Forward
The Institute for Healthcare Improvement has partnered with the American Medical Association and others to create Rise to Health: a National Coalition for Equity in Healthcare, which launched Dec. 6. The coalition, which includes Race Forward, seeks to improve equity not only for patients, but for staff by reducing what...
High intensity ER billing is on the rise, study finds
The number of "high-intensity bills" for patients treated and then released from emergency rooms is increasing, according to a study published in the December issue of Health Affairs. The study, led by researchers at Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan, found 19.2 percent of emergency room patients treated and released in...
US plans to lift mpox emergency declaration
HHS intends to end the nation's mpox, or monkeypox, public health emergency. The agency initially declared the nation's mpox outbreak a public health emergency in August and renewed the declaration in November. Public health emergencies last for 90 days but may be extended. On Dec. 2, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra...
Top 10 companies hiring tech workers include Humana, Elevance Health
Despite Big Tech companies such as Amazon and Facebook parent Meta laying off tens of thousands of employees, many businesses — including a couple of payers — continue to hire tech workers at a rapid pace. Here are the 10 companies with the most tech job postings in...
President of pharma lobby resigns
The Association for Accessible Medicines has named David Gaugh as its interim CEO after the departure of former CEO and president Dan Leonard. Mr. Leonard retired from the position, which he has served in since September 2020, according to a statement AAM emailed to Becker's and his LinkedIn page. His successor has been at the generic drug lobby organization since 2012 and previously worked as the chief pharmacy officer for Kansas City, Mo.-based St. Luke's Health System, according to his profile on AAM.
