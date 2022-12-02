ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Mary Duncan

“My wife says we can’t afford it,” Man skips child support payments due to new bride’s lavish lifestyle.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I was so happy for my friend Aimee when she married her husband Dave years ago. They met at a restaurant we worked at together, he was a customer, she was his regular server of coffee and eggs in the morning before he went to work. They married after knowing each other for two years and within another year had their first child, a son.
Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Tyla

Woman left horrified after man orders milk on their first date

A woman has divided opinion by sharing her disgust over a man ordering a glass of milk while on a first date. OK, the first thing to note on this front is that there’s totally nothing wrong with ordering a glass of milk. Sure, it’s not exactly a normal...
intheknow.com

Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart

This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
Ingram Atkinson

After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
Mary Duncan

Woman feeds hungry child for months through his window before CPS finally intervenes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friend Amy when we worked third shift at a chain pancake restaurant back in the early 2000’s. Even at that time, when we were only in our late teens and early twenties, I could tell that Amy was an old soul, and a very kind soul. She’s the type of person who probably would literally give her shirt off her back to someone who needed it.
Ingram Atkinson

After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime

This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
Edy Zoo

Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in America

Why do we seem so quick to ignore our neighbor's needs, and what can we do to change that?. A bone-chilling air rolled off the shores of Seneca Lake and crashed against Geneva, NY. In that cold, officers conducted a welfare check on a man and his toddler who lived on Hamilton Street. David Conde Sr. and his son David Conde Jr. hadn't been heard from in over a week.
GENEVA, NY
Mary Duncan

“I can’t eat in a hoarder’s house,” friends refuse to join woman for Thanksgiving dinner due to her mess

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have known my friends Thea and Suzy for over thirty years now. We met in fifth grade when we were ten years old and the three of us became inseparable from that point on. We went through the horrible years of middle school together and then had a blast in high school together. After that, though, things changed a lot.
Tyla

Tyla

