Crabrawler is making its Pokemon Go debut during the Mythic Blade event, but can it be Shiny? And how do you evolve it into Crabominable? Let’s find out!. The Mythic Blade event has arrived and while a lot of attention has been given to the Mythical Keldeo, which will arrive during a ticketed Special Research story, there’s another Pokemon making its debut.

4 HOURS AGO