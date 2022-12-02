ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Aspen Daily News

Winter travel rules, closures in place in White River National Forest

The White River National Forest has switched to winter travel rules that restrict all vehicles with wheels, including bicycles, to plowed routes to protect snow conditions and road quality. Travelers are urged to respect signs and travel restrictions to protect groomed surfaces used by snowmobilers and cross-country skiers. “These winter...
seenbyamy.com

16 Of The Best National Parks To Visit In January

Seen By Amy contains affiliate links including those as an Amazon Affiliate. If you make a purchase through these links, I will earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for your support!. Many of the nation’s most popular parks find their crowded trails nearly empty come winter....
HAWAII STATE
moderncampground.com

Eyre Peninsula Beaches To Have New Restrictions After Overwhelming Post-COVID Visitors

Eyre Peninsula’s camping beaches will be under strict limitations this upcoming summer after an overwhelming number of visitors to the camping sites following the pandemic lockdowns. The Perlubie Beach and Tractor Beach campsites’ booking system will go online from Friday, showing the new restrictions on the camping capacity in...
discoveringmontana.com

Best Bed and Breakfasts in Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park is one of the high points of the Montana experience for many visitors. The entire region in and around the park is an explorer’s paradise with its rocky peaks, pristine alpine lakes, abundant wildlife of all descriptions, and plenty more. The park continues to receive a...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Stop massive, destructive clearcuts on Yellowstone National Park’s border

Thanks to objections by the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council the United States Forest Service dropped its huge South Plateau logging project last year. Because the plan called for thousands of acres of clearcuts on the very border of Yellowstone National Park, it violated the existing forest plan’s restrictions on how […] The post Stop massive, destructive clearcuts on Yellowstone National Park’s border appeared first on Daily Montanan.
IDAHO STATE
Summit Daily News

No bikes on groomed trails of White River National Forest, officials say

Throughout the winter, all wheeled vehicles must remain on plowed routes to protect snow conditions for winter recreation, according to a news release from the White River National Forest. In many areas of the forest, snowmobile clubs groom roads for snowmobiling and cross-country skiing as a public service. They use...
Daily Montanan

Forest Service: Holland Lake Lodge expansion plan rejected for now, but new plan possible

The U.S. Forest Service has rejected an expansion proposal from Holland Lake Lodge due in part to inaccurate and inconsistent information in the plan, according to the Flathead National Forest. However, the Flathead National Forest will consider any updated proposal. On Nov. 21, Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele issued a letter to the lodge […] The post Forest Service: Holland Lake Lodge expansion plan rejected for now, but new plan possible appeared first on Daily Montanan.
UTAH STATE
mansionglobal.com

Extreme Après Ski: Lavish Resort Homes Where You May Want to Skip the Slopes

When it’s time to take a break from the slopes, Kelly Wilkerson, her husband, Rick Wilkerson, and their guests ski straight to their Park City, Utah, home’s ski room. “Everyone can leave their boots on and come into the room, which has a storage system for 25 pairs of skis, boot dryers and USB chargers in every locker, plus a couch, music, and a bathroom if you just want a brief break before heading back out,” says Mr. Wilkerson, 55, who was in the oil-and-gas pipeline business. “Every surface outside and inside has radiant heat to melt the snow, so you can safely walk from the ski room to the 8-foot-by-12-foot stainless-steel hot tub.”
PARK CITY, UT

