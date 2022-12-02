Read full article on original website
State of Emergency: Power outage causes spike in break-ins, closed schools and curfew in Moore County, NC
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The power outage in Moore County triggered a State of Emergency for the population with ripple effects including a spike in crime, families struggling to stay warm and even a curfew running from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two power substations in a North Carolina...
WBTV
Railroad work coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $16.3 million contract to make safety improvements where Rogers Lake Road crosses the North Carolina and Norfolk Southern Railroads in Kannapolis. Albemarle contractor NJR Group, Inc. has been awarded the project to build a bridge separating Rogers Lake...
New school board chairs in Charlotte-area districts could signal the tone of change
School boards in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Catawba and Union counties elected chairs this week, at a time when school boards are facing national attention and controversy. Those decisions provide a first hint at how those boards may function after November’s election. Many boards in the Charlotte region saw heavy turnover. Many newly elected members became active in the past couple of years, as debate raged about remote learning, mask mandates, how race is discussed in schools and what kind of reading material is available for children.
Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired Sept. 12, 2022. Nate Morabito's new investigation will air at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. While Cabarrus County prosecutors handed out unusual, lenient deals to some accused excessive speeders, public records suggest their boss, now-retired District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven, was rarely at the courthouse to physically oversee her staff.
WBTV
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
WCNC
Moore County authorities investigate vandalism that left thousands without power
ABERDEEN, N.C. — A state of emergency is in effect for Moore County after tens of thousands of customers were left without power in what officials believe stemmed from a targeted attack. A Duke Energy outage map Saturday evening showed 37,998 customers without power in Moore County; The Randolph...
I-77 ramp to I-85 in north Charlotte reopens after tractor-trailer crash, NCDOT says
CHARLOTTE — The northbound ramp from Interstate 77 to I-85 near exit 13 in north Charlotte closed Tuesday morning for over 4 hours due to an overturned tractor-trailer, the North Carolina Department of Transportation says. The crash happened around 5 a.m. A Channel 9 crew arrived at the scene...
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announces 172 acres permanently conserved, protecting water quality in Moore County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For three years, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has sought funding through grants and donations from supporters to secure 172 acres in Moore County for permanent conservation. Now, after diligent fundraising efforts and numerous grant applications including the receipt of $100,000 from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), Three Rivers Land Trust can proudly say that they accomplished their goal.
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Charlotte moves toward a northern route for the Silver Line light rail
The Charlotte City Council’s transportation committee voted 4-1 Monday to back a route for the Silver Line light-rail that would have it skirt uptown instead of going to the heart of center city. For several years, the city has had a back-and-forth over how the proposed Silver Line from...
13th rabies case confirmed in Gaston County, officials say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a home after a resident’s dog killed a raccoon in the backyard on Nov. 30. Officials say the incident happened on the 3400 block of Autumn Drive in Gastonia. The dog was found to be up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations and received a booster vaccine shortly after.
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in southwest Charlotte Monday morning, officials said. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Nations Ford Road at Arrowood Road, just east of Interstate 77. Medic confirmed the victim was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Charlotte airport road reopens after construction renovations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A road at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport has reopened after it was closed for two months as crews renovated the area. Old Dowd Road between Marshall Drive and Wallace Neel Road reopened on Monday. The road was closed for two months as construction crews installed a new drainage system. The area is also being prepared for future construction that will add a fourth parallel runway and associated taxiways.
Over $5K of equipment stolen from Rock Hill garden shop
“I looked up on our shelves and realized there were boxes of our chords missing,” said Jonathan.
Community split on new development coming to Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A long-time Gastonia business closed its doors this week to make way for a new development with hundreds of homes. Some are pushing back on the projects while others say it's a new opportunity. Inside Mountain View Antiques, it's all about the past. For a while...
Renovated Mooresville skatepark opens to public
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville’s renovated skate part is now open to the public. The new park will give access to surrounding residents and is the largest skate park in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. The park is located on West Iredell Avenue in Mooresville and debuted...
Man Charged in Cold-Blooded Sunday Morning Murder of North Carolina Woman
It was supposed to be a normal Sunday morning in Charlotte for Ahylea Willard, 32, who was out grabbing a bite to eat. But the day ended in travesty after she was found dead from a gunshot wound. “Sunday was horrible for me,” Willard’s mother, Mary McMasters told WBTV at...
Man's body found in rural Catawba County, deputies say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered Saturday afternoon. Deputies said someone reported finding the body just before 4 p.m. along Lee Cline Road, near the intersection with Eckard Road in the northern part of the county. The sheriff's office said the body appeared to be that of an adult male, but an approximate age and race were not established just yet.
2 girls killed in Salisbury fire had ‘energy of 10,000 people,’ family says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A somber memorial sits at a Salisbury home on Church Street where two girls died in an overnight fire last weekend. Jesus Cedeno said his nieces, 4-year-old Rosemary and 3-year-old Isabella had the “energy of 10,000 people.”. “To be honest with you, they had a...
Town of Waxhaw announces new police chief
WAXHAW, N.C. — The town of Waxhaw has announced current Interim Police Chief Gregg Collins will join the department as the police chief. Collins was named the Interim Chief in September. Collins formerly served as Police Captain with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. “Collins brings nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience...
WFAE
