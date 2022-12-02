ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Clallam County

Paul Pelosi makes first public appearance since attacked at home

(WASHINGTON) — Paul Pelosi, alongside his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made his first public appearance on Sunday since being attacked with a hammer in his home in October, receiving a warm welcome at the high-profile Kennedy Center Honors in Washington. Pelosi, 82, who is still recovering from his...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy