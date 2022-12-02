Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs reveal new PvE missions with Ramattra and Zenyatta
The Overwatch 2 developers have announced new PvE missions that will expand on the relationship between Zenyatta and the game’s newest hero, Ramattra. Ramattra is finally coming to Overwatch 2 on December 6 when Season 2 begins, ushering in a new era in the iconic hero shooter, but there’s a lot more to come over the horizon.
dexerto.com
NBA 2K23 players want devs to go back to basics after “incredibly boring” tasks
NBA 2K23 fans have been loud and vocal about issues and ran out of patience for completing non-basketball-related MyCareer sidequests. Popular NBA YouTuber Chris Smoove slammed MyCareer for forcing him to play through a “terrible” skateboard mission. He argued, “we are supposed to be playing a basketball game, man; what is this?”
