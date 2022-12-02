Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
John Wick Chapter 4 is the “hardest” movie Keanu Reeves has “ever made”
John Wick Chapter 4 took its toll on Keanu Reeves – according to the star, it’s the “hardest” movie he’s made in his entire career. Next year, Baba Yaga finally returns in the fourth chapter of the John Wick franchise, the crème de la crème of 21st-century action cinema.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Tragic Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 death might have leaked
The stage is set for the final installment in the Guardians franchise. James Gunn has teased more than once that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be a different kind of story, suggesting that hero deaths are on the table. The writer/director keeps saying that Guardians 3 will be emotional, delivering a different tone than what we’ve seen in previous entries.
Richard Linklater and Tommy Pallotta (‘Apollo 10 1/2’): ‘Small story wrapped around such a monumental achievement seemed kind of fun’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“This movie isn’t just any moment,” declares Richard Linklater about “Apollo 10 1/2 : A Space Age Childhood.” For our recent webchat he continues, “The Apollo trip is going to be talked about 500 to 1,000 years from now. The first time humanity left and landed on another planet (moon). That’s a huge milestone. It seemed worthy of examining from the viewpoint of a kid. Taking out the trash and playing with his buddies. To have a small story wrapped around such a monumental achievement seemed kind of fun.” Watch our exclusive interview above. “Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood”...
dexerto.com
The Witcher Blood Origin stars on action scenes: “The more blood the better”
The stars of The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series coming to Netflix, have opened up about the show’s bloody, hammer-clobbering action scenes. When Henry Cavill made his debut as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher, viewers were enraptured by one scene in particular: the Blaviken fight, where Geralt rips a sword through a man’s mouth, and more.
dexerto.com
shroud, Stewie2k and Kyedae to play in Valorant RE//LOAD event
Riot Games and Amazon are putting on a year-end Valorant event, ‘RE//LOAD,’ featuring pro players, popular creators, and fans – including the likes of Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip and Kyedae Shymko. The event will start on December 16 and will be...
dexerto.com
Stranger Things Season 5: Joseph Quinn addresses if Eddie Munson will return
Will Eddie Munson return in Stranger Things Season 5? Joseph Quinn, the star behind the beloved character, has addressed whether we can expect a comeback. Stranger Things Season 4 will rank among the biggest pop-culture moments of 2022, from Kate Bush’s domination of charts and Spotify playlists around the world to the fandom falling in love with Eddie Munson, the fateful leader of the Hellfire Club.
dexerto.com
NIJISANJI reveal new XSOLEIL EN VTuber group: Talents, debut dates
First the moon rose, and now the sun is reaching its zenith. NIJISANJI is releasing its next English generation, XSOLEIL, as a direct contrast to the mixed wave of ILUNA earlier in 2022. The group will debut on December 10, Japan time. The VTuber debuts keep coming to end the...
dexerto.com
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer may include a map expansion teaser
While rewatching the teaser for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, one fan spotted a hint indicating the map will feature Queens and Brooklyn. Sony unveiled the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer during its September 2021 games showcase, confirming its launch on PS5 in 2023. The quick glimpse revealed that both Peter...
dexerto.com
Higround reveals Gundam Wing capsule drop in stunning 90s throwback
Higround, makers of enthusiast-grade gaming keyboards has announced its collaboration with Gundam Wing, in a stunning new capsule drop set for release on December 9. Higround only recently released their Summit 65 keyboards. However, they are ready for what appears to be their final drop for the year. This time around, the 100 Thieves-owned boutique peripheral brand is teaming up with Gundam Wing. This follows from their collaborations with brands like PRIX and Sonic the Hedgehog.
dexerto.com
Best horror movies on Amazon Prime (December 2022)
From The Babadook to Paranormal Activity, these are the best horror movies available to stream on Amazon Prime, curated for those who aren’t ready to give up on the spooky season just yet. Christmas is coming, but that doesn’t mean we need to stop watching scary movies. Nights are...
dexerto.com
MCU Phase 5 & 6 being “reevaluated” by Marvel after negative feedback
Marvel is reportedly “re-evaluating” Phase Five and Six of the MCU, opting for “quality over quantity” after the negative feedback from Phase Four. Phase Three was the most culturally significant batch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
Comments / 0