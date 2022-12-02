Plainville mother already facing murder charge in Waterbury death now accused of leaving narcotics, guns in home where children had access; father charged as well

NEWINGTON – The town just found a new friend and place to feed in Jersey Mike’s Subs, which opened its newest location at 12B Fenn Road at the end of November. Located in the same building as the Tropical Smoothie Cafe and next to Starbucks off of Myra Cohen Way, the sub shop and its corporate team are now getting to know the local community.

