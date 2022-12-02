Plainville mother already facing murder charge in Waterbury death now accused of leaving narcotics, guns in home where children had access; father charged as well

Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Hartford man who police believe ditched gun arrested leaving car crash reported minutes after shots were fired in Newington
NEWINGTON – Police have arrested a man who they believe discarded a firearm shortly after a car crash that was reported in the area of several gunshots being fired. Xander Estremera, 20, of Hartford, was picked up after an officer saw him leaving the scene of a car crash on foot on Monday, around 7:09 p.m., in the area of Cedar Street and Willard Avenue, according to police.
New Britain Herald
Man pleads not guilty to shooting man, pregnant woman at Newington auto parts store
NEWINGTON – A man accused of shooting two people at a Newington auto parts shop – one of whom was pregnant – has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges. Sherod Hackett, 24, entered his pleas during a proceeding last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he faces charges of first-degree assault of a pregnant person, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree reckless endangerment and sixth-degree larceny.
New Britain Herald
Teen dies in weekend Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON – A local teen died in a car accident over the weekend. Police have identified the victim as Joshua Ryan Chevalier, who was 18 years old. According to police, the teen was driving south on Main Street around 5 p.m. Sunday, when he lost control of the vehicle, left the road and crashed into a wooded area in the 600 block of Main Street. A nearby officer heard tires screeching and a loud crash.
New Britain Herald
Newington firefighters find malfunctioning boiler in local home
NEWINGTON – A malfunctioning piece of equipment at a local home prompted a response from firefighters after a resident noticed smoke in their basement. Firefighters said they responded to a home on Golf Street overnight Monday into Tuesday and found that a boiler in the residence was not functioning properly.
New Britain Herald
Joan (Lombardo) Palumbo
Joan (Lombardo) Palumbo, 76, of Newington passed away Dec. 1, 2022. She was the daughter of Marilyn and the late John S. Lombardo Sr. of New Britain. Joan received her bachelor’s degree in Social Work from Saint Joseph College. She worked as a social worker for the Head Start Program of New Britain for 19 years and retired from the State of CT, Day Care Licensing division, after 20 years of service.
New Britain Herald
Southington-Cheshire Community YMCA getting teams together for annual Sloper Plunge
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington-Cheshire Community YMCA is getting teams together for its annual Sloper Plunge, which will support both camp scholarships and facility improvements. Mark Pooler, chief executive officer of the Southington-Cheshire Community YMCA at 29 High St., said that people can begin signing up now for the annual...
New Britain Herald
Jersey Mike's Subs comes to Newington
NEWINGTON – The town just found a new friend and place to feed in Jersey Mike’s Subs, which opened its newest location at 12B Fenn Road at the end of November. Located in the same building as the Tropical Smoothie Cafe and next to Starbucks off of Myra Cohen Way, the sub shop and its corporate team are now getting to know the local community.
New Britain Herald
Class of '67 gathers for holiday party
NEW BRITAIN – A group of 73-year-olds reunited Sunday in the city where they spent their youth. There were five high schools in New Britain in 1967 and several had representation at the Class of ‘67’s Annual Holiday Party inside Stanley Golf Course’s Back Nine Tavern.
New Britain Herald
New Britain School Readiness will be hosting first Parent Cafe Workshop
NEW BRITAIN – New Britain School Readiness will be hosting their first Parent Café Workshop for any families with children ages birth to 8 this Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. “This event is an early childhood effort designed to reach parents, grandparents, and caregivers to learn directly from them about their needs and to offer skill building workshops in response to those in need,” said Christopher Badenhop, School Readiness Liaison, Consolidated School District of New Britain.
New Britain Herald
Greater New Britain Chamber will be hosting a Jingle & Mingle Mixer
NEW BRITAIN - The Greater New Britain Chamber will be hosting a Jingle & Mingle Mixer this Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. “It’s our annual holiday mixer,” said Bill Moore, Greater New Britain Chamber President. “We’ll have a lot of networking, camaraderie, fellowship, and exchanging of laughs.”
